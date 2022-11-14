Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz
As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
Centre Daily
Bucks Prohibited From Wearing ‘Cream City’ Alternate Jerseys for Bizarre Reason
The Bucks unveiled their new royal blue City uniforms last Friday and wore them during Milwaukee’s 113-98 victory against Cleveland on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. And, as part of embracing the new shade of blue in their attire, the franchise even added a royal hue to its hardwood inside the arena.
Centre Daily
Eagles-Colts Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they head to Indianapolis to face Jonathan Taylor and the Colts in Week 11. The NFC East-leading Eagles, who were upset 32-21 by Washington as 11-point home favorites, will put their undefeated road record on the line on Sunday. Bettors have not been able to capitalize on Philadelphia's 4-0 SU start away from Lincoln Financial Field this season, as the Eagles have failed to cover against the spread in three of those contests (1-3 ATS).
Centre Daily
Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time
View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors fans were really expecting a lot out of James Wiseman after he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during his rookie season. Unfortunately, Wiseman hasn't exactly panned out to the potential Warriors fans were hoping for, and now he's being sent to the G-League.
Centre Daily
Montrezl Harrell, Doc Rivers Discuss 76ers’ Backup Center Role
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned before the 2022-2023 NBA season started that the backup center position wouldn’t be controlled by one player. Instead, the former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell will split time with the third-year veteran Paul Reed. Offensively, Rivers tends to lean toward...
Centre Daily
Jimmy Johnson Discusses Exclusion From Cowboys Ring of Honor
View the original article to see embedded media. It’s been several years of the same thing for Jimmy Johnson. The former Cowboys coach has been told on several occasions by the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, that he’d be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, to no avail. And in his latest book, the legendary coach talked about the famous owner.
Centre Daily
‘We Will Learn From This’: Mavs Prove Vulnerable Without Luka Doncic
On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks fell to the lowly Houston Rockets, 101-92, falling to 8-6 on the season. The Mavs were without Luka Doncic on Wednesday, who sat out the second-night of the team's back-to-back due to rest, bumping Josh Green into the starting lineup. Without Doncic, the starting lineup...
Centre Daily
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Heroics Continue in Win Over Wizards
Oklahoma City enjoyed another highlight worthy win thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s heroics. The Thunder star drilled a game-winning step-back 3-pointer with just over a second left, leading Oklahoma City to a narrow 121-120 win over the Wizards in D.C. Washington led by 17 points in the first half thanks...
Centre Daily
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Lands $1000 Risk-Free Bet for Titans-Packers TNF
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s a battle of resurgent teams in the Week 11 Thursday Night Football game, as the Tennessee Titans go to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers. The recent success these clubs have seen has them fired up for the remainder of the season, and you can get fired up as well by using BetMGM bonus code MCBET when signing up for BetMGM and grabbing a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000.
Centre Daily
Seahawks Eager to See Ken Walker III ‘Continue to Grow’ After Strong Start
RENTON, Wash. - Taking the reins for an injured Rashaad Penny six weeks ago, few running backs have been more productive and dynamic than Seahawks rookie sensation Ken Walker III, who has been a catalyst for the team winning four of their past five to vault into first place in the NFC West.
Centre Daily
How the 49ers can Improve Their Red Zone Offense
Driving the length of the field isn't much of an issue for the 49ers. The offense has managed to put up plenty of yards in practically every game this season. It is when the 49ers reach the red zone where they start to falter and it is a derailing issue to have.
Centre Daily
Here’s Why Colts’ Linebackers are Underrated
The Indianapolis Colts defense has been the most consistent phase of the team through the first 10 weeks of the season, and one area that has shown the most growth is the linebackers. We recently discussed the secondary, showing just how lethal they have been for opposing quarterbacks, receivers, and...
Centre Daily
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Cashes $1250 Bonus for NFL Tonight
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s a battle of teams on the rise in the Week 11 Thursday Night Football game, as the Green Bay Packers host the Tennessee Titans, and plenty of sports bettors will want to get in on the action. One of the top ways is via the Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL, which gives up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance.
Centre Daily
Cobb Expected to Return vs. Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Veteran receiver Randall Cobb, who had emerged as a key weapon on third down early in the season, will be activated from injured reserve and play on Thursday against the Tennessee Titans. NFL Network was the first to report the transaction, which was expected after...
Centre Daily
Panthers Sign Veteran Corner to Practice Squad
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson suffered a torn Achilles in last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. CJ Henderson will slide into the starting lineup and will be backed up by Tae Hayes, formally of the practice squad. On the opposite side Keith Taylor will be the No. 2 guy behind Jaycee Horn for this week's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
