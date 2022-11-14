ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Centre Daily

The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz

As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Centre Daily

Eagles-Colts Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they head to Indianapolis to face Jonathan Taylor and the Colts in Week 11. The NFC East-leading Eagles, who were upset 32-21 by Washington as 11-point home favorites, will put their undefeated road record on the line on Sunday. Bettors have not been able to capitalize on Philadelphia's 4-0 SU start away from Lincoln Financial Field this season, as the Eagles have failed to cover against the spread in three of those contests (1-3 ATS).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time

View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors fans were really expecting a lot out of James Wiseman after he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during his rookie season. Unfortunately, Wiseman hasn't exactly panned out to the potential Warriors fans were hoping for, and now he's being sent to the G-League.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Centre Daily

Montrezl Harrell, Doc Rivers Discuss 76ers’ Backup Center Role

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned before the 2022-2023 NBA season started that the backup center position wouldn’t be controlled by one player. Instead, the former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell will split time with the third-year veteran Paul Reed. Offensively, Rivers tends to lean toward...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Jimmy Johnson Discusses Exclusion From Cowboys Ring of Honor

View the original article to see embedded media. It’s been several years of the same thing for Jimmy Johnson. The former Cowboys coach has been told on several occasions by the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, that he’d be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, to no avail. And in his latest book, the legendary coach talked about the famous owner.
Centre Daily

‘We Will Learn From This’: Mavs Prove Vulnerable Without Luka Doncic

On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks fell to the lowly Houston Rockets, 101-92, falling to 8-6 on the season. The Mavs were without Luka Doncic on Wednesday, who sat out the second-night of the team's back-to-back due to rest, bumping Josh Green into the starting lineup. Without Doncic, the starting lineup...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Heroics Continue in Win Over Wizards

Oklahoma City enjoyed another highlight worthy win thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s heroics. The Thunder star drilled a game-winning step-back 3-pointer with just over a second left, leading Oklahoma City to a narrow 121-120 win over the Wizards in D.C. Washington led by 17 points in the first half thanks...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Lands $1000 Risk-Free Bet for Titans-Packers TNF

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s a battle of resurgent teams in the Week 11 Thursday Night Football game, as the Tennessee Titans go to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers. The recent success these clubs have seen has them fired up for the remainder of the season, and you can get fired up as well by using BetMGM bonus code MCBET when signing up for BetMGM and grabbing a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

How the 49ers can Improve Their Red Zone Offense

Driving the length of the field isn't much of an issue for the 49ers. The offense has managed to put up plenty of yards in practically every game this season. It is when the 49ers reach the red zone where they start to falter and it is a derailing issue to have.
Centre Daily

Here’s Why Colts’ Linebackers are Underrated

The Indianapolis Colts defense has been the most consistent phase of the team through the first 10 weeks of the season, and one area that has shown the most growth is the linebackers. We recently discussed the secondary, showing just how lethal they have been for opposing quarterbacks, receivers, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Cashes $1250 Bonus for NFL Tonight

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s a battle of teams on the rise in the Week 11 Thursday Night Football game, as the Green Bay Packers host the Tennessee Titans, and plenty of sports bettors will want to get in on the action. One of the top ways is via the Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL, which gives up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance.
Centre Daily

Cobb Expected to Return vs. Titans

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Veteran receiver Randall Cobb, who had emerged as a key weapon on third down early in the season, will be activated from injured reserve and play on Thursday against the Tennessee Titans. NFL Network was the first to report the transaction, which was expected after...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Panthers Sign Veteran Corner to Practice Squad

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson suffered a torn Achilles in last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. CJ Henderson will slide into the starting lineup and will be backed up by Tae Hayes, formally of the practice squad. On the opposite side Keith Taylor will be the No. 2 guy behind Jaycee Horn for this week's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
CHARLOTTE, NC

