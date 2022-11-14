ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Eagles Add Another DT, Bringing Ndamukong Suh a Day After Linval Joseph

PHILADELPHIA – Think Howie Roseman is concerned about the run defense or is the more a knee-jerk reaction to the Eagles’ first loss of the season?. It could be a little of both, but whatever it is, the Eagles’ GM signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday afternoon, a day after signing nose tackle Linval Joseph. Both players got contracts through the rest of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Amari Rodgers Personifies Packers’ Third-Round Draft History

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released receiver Amari Rodgers on Tuesday, the latest in a string of bad third-round draft picks by a team that calls the NFL Draft the backbone of its roster building. Of the 41 players drafted in the third round in 2021,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tennessee is a Road Underdog Against the Packers

Another week of football is already upon us, the biggest football (as in soccer) tournament in the world begins this weekend and the college football regular season is beginning to wind down. We’ll touch on all that and more and, of course, get your fantasy football lineup set before Thursday...
GREEN BAY, WI
Cowboys WATCH: Top 3 Plays from WR Antonio Callaway

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Cleveland Browns receiver Antonio Callaway to a contract Tuesday. His arrival means the Cowboys receiving room is adding a speedy downfield threat, though given that this is a practice-squad berth, with no promises made, it remains to be seen the kind of playing time he could get over the next several weeks.
CLEVELAND, OH
Steelers Should Add to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the NFL's best edge rushers, but it shouldn't stop them from considering another. With some serious potential in the upcoming NFL raft, and adding to their dominant duo is a great idea. It doesn't have to be a first-round pick, but the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Less Is More for Ravens Linebacker Justin Houston

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been more conservative with the snaps for outside linebacker Justin Houston. The team has put him on the field less, which has led to more production. Houston leads the team with 8.5 sacks and feels good physically at the midpoint of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Lions’ Injury Report: Josh Reynolds Returns to Practice

The Detroit Lions could have one of their offensive weapons back in the mix when the team suits up and travels to face the New York Giants. After missing the past two games, wideout Josh Reynolds returned to the practice field on Thursday. He expressed in the locker room following...
DETROIT, MI
Jets Sign OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif After Workout

This midseason reunion is exactly what the doctor ordered. The Jets are signing free agent offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after his workout with the team on Monday, perIan Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran recently completed a portion of his residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, balancing his NFL career with his work as a doctor.
Texans WATCH: RB Eno Benjamin Participates In First Practice

HOUSTON — New Houston Texans running back Eno Benjamin made his first practice appearance Thursday morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center. The Texans claimed Benjamin off the waiver wire on Tuesday following his jettison from the Arizona Cardinals. "I’m excited for him," quarterback Davis Mills said. "He’s another...
HOUSTON, TX
Bears-Falcons Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread

Justin Fields and the Bears have lost six of their last seven games and head to Atlanta in Week 11 to take on Cordarrelle Patterson and the Falcons, who are trying to keep pace with the first-place Buccaneers in the NFC South. This matchup will feature two of the NFL’s best rushing attacks.
ATLANTA, GA
Report: Broncos Waive WR Tyrie Cleveland, Promote DL Jonathan Harris

The Denver Broncos thinned its wide receiver corps Tuesday, waiving Tyrie Cleveland from the active roster, 9News' Mike Klis reports. Defensive lineman Jonathan Harris was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move, per Klis. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis!...
DENVER, CO
Best Football Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses & Free Bets for Titans-Packers

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Tennessee Titans are one of the hottest teams in football, and they’ll bring their AFC South-best 6-3 record into a Week 11 tilt against the Green Bay Packers this Thursday night. And while sports bettors are watching Derrick Henry run and Aaron Rodgers sling it, they can take advantage of more than $4000 in sportsbook promo codes being handed out right now.

