Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Add Another DT, Bringing Ndamukong Suh a Day After Linval Joseph
PHILADELPHIA – Think Howie Roseman is concerned about the run defense or is the more a knee-jerk reaction to the Eagles’ first loss of the season?. It could be a little of both, but whatever it is, the Eagles’ GM signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday afternoon, a day after signing nose tackle Linval Joseph. Both players got contracts through the rest of the season.
Wichita Eagle
Amari Rodgers Personifies Packers’ Third-Round Draft History
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released receiver Amari Rodgers on Tuesday, the latest in a string of bad third-round draft picks by a team that calls the NFL Draft the backbone of its roster building. Of the 41 players drafted in the third round in 2021,...
Wichita Eagle
Tennessee is a Road Underdog Against the Packers
Another week of football is already upon us, the biggest football (as in soccer) tournament in the world begins this weekend and the college football regular season is beginning to wind down. We’ll touch on all that and more and, of course, get your fantasy football lineup set before Thursday...
Wichita Eagle
Tyreek Hill is having a career year. So what? The Chiefs are better after trading him
There’s a wideout in Miami who just a week ago set an NFL record for the most receiving yards through nine games in league history. He resides 1,500 miles away, but if you live in Kansas City, just maybe you’ve heard of him. He is out-pacing the league...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys WATCH: Top 3 Plays from WR Antonio Callaway
The Dallas Cowboys signed former Cleveland Browns receiver Antonio Callaway to a contract Tuesday. His arrival means the Cowboys receiving room is adding a speedy downfield threat, though given that this is a practice-squad berth, with no promises made, it remains to be seen the kind of playing time he could get over the next several weeks.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Should Add to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the NFL's best edge rushers, but it shouldn't stop them from considering another. With some serious potential in the upcoming NFL raft, and adding to their dominant duo is a great idea. It doesn't have to be a first-round pick, but the...
Wichita Eagle
Less Is More for Ravens Linebacker Justin Houston
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been more conservative with the snaps for outside linebacker Justin Houston. The team has put him on the field less, which has led to more production. Houston leads the team with 8.5 sacks and feels good physically at the midpoint of the...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks GM John Schneider: ‘Confident’ Rookies Helping Lead Seattle’s Resurgence
What the Seattle Seahawks have accomplished this season is something essentially no one outside of the organization saw coming. Seahawks' general manager John Schneider, in an interview with FOX Sports, gave a very candid answer as to how the trade of quarterback Russell Wilson was perceived. "We got the s---...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s how the Chiefs can secure a road win over the Chargers on Sunday night Football
The Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers square off Sunday night for the second time this season. Kansas City took the first game 27-24 in Week 2 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This weekend’s game between the AFC West rivals is slated for SoFi Stadium. The Chiefs (7-2) are...
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Injury Report: Josh Reynolds Returns to Practice
The Detroit Lions could have one of their offensive weapons back in the mix when the team suits up and travels to face the New York Giants. After missing the past two games, wideout Josh Reynolds returned to the practice field on Thursday. He expressed in the locker room following...
Wichita Eagle
Jets Sign OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif After Workout
This midseason reunion is exactly what the doctor ordered. The Jets are signing free agent offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after his workout with the team on Monday, perIan Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran recently completed a portion of his residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, balancing his NFL career with his work as a doctor.
Wichita Eagle
Texans WATCH: RB Eno Benjamin Participates In First Practice
HOUSTON — New Houston Texans running back Eno Benjamin made his first practice appearance Thursday morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center. The Texans claimed Benjamin off the waiver wire on Tuesday following his jettison from the Arizona Cardinals. "I’m excited for him," quarterback Davis Mills said. "He’s another...
Wichita Eagle
Bears-Falcons Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread
Justin Fields and the Bears have lost six of their last seven games and head to Atlanta in Week 11 to take on Cordarrelle Patterson and the Falcons, who are trying to keep pace with the first-place Buccaneers in the NFC South. This matchup will feature two of the NFL’s best rushing attacks.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos Waive WR Tyrie Cleveland, Promote DL Jonathan Harris
The Denver Broncos thinned its wide receiver corps Tuesday, waiving Tyrie Cleveland from the active roster, 9News' Mike Klis reports. Defensive lineman Jonathan Harris was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move, per Klis. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis!...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark returns to work after serving 2-game NFL suspension
The Chiefs are on the way back to being 100% on the defensive line. Defensive end Frank Clark returned to the practice field Wednesday after serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. “Frank is back, which is a positive,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. The...
Wichita Eagle
Fletcher Cox’s Value Difficult to Quantify, but Eagles Still Believe in Him
PHILADELPHIA - We can all agree that Fletcher Cox at 31 isn’t the same as Fletcher Cox at 27. His production, from a number’s standpoint, isn’t there, but they aren’t horrible, either. He played 70 snaps against the Washington Commanders, the most he’s played since 2020...
Wichita Eagle
Best Football Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses & Free Bets for Titans-Packers
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Tennessee Titans are one of the hottest teams in football, and they’ll bring their AFC South-best 6-3 record into a Week 11 tilt against the Green Bay Packers this Thursday night. And while sports bettors are watching Derrick Henry run and Aaron Rodgers sling it, they can take advantage of more than $4000 in sportsbook promo codes being handed out right now.
Wichita Eagle
How good might Chiefs rookie McDuffie become? Here’s what one of his teammates thinks
Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie has only played 2 1/2 NFL games, but that’s been enough for teammate Justin Reid to solidify his initial impressions of the rookie cornerback. “Great start for him,” Reid said Wednesday in the Chiefs’ locker room. “That’s the type of guy we knew that we...
