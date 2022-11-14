Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Video: Pro MTB Suspension Setup (Bracketing Properly) | How To Bike Season 2 Episode 2
Ben Cathro is back with another season of How to Bike. This time he is taking the learning process further with hands-on tips and tricks that will help you get better at mountain biking. In this episode, Cathro gives up all his tricks of the trade to set your suspension...
Pinkbike.com
Getting To Know 5 Pump Track Racers Ahead of the 2022 World Championships
The Pump Track World Championships returns for more flat-out action this week in Chile but before it kicks off on November 20 find out more about some of the top riders. My name is Eddy Clerte and I'm 24 years old. Where are you from and where do you live...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Oszkar Nagy Demonstrates His Ultra-Smooth Style in 'Fieldwork'
Nothing trains an expert hand more than time in the field. For Oszkar Nagy, that means countless hours dialing tricks and perfecting his airtime in his slopestyle yard in northern Hungary. Fieldwork captures the payoff moments when Oszkar lands exactly as he intended, but also the odd hard knock that help him get there. No judges, no crowds, no competition. Just his bike, some well-built slopestyle jumps and riding until the sun goes down.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Jeff Kendall-Weed Rides Dust & Snow on the New Yeti SB140
Here in the Pacific Northwest, we’ve had a wild bit of weather of late, and it’s really felt like we’ve had three seasons compressed into only a few short weeks. At the same time, I’ve had a chance to borrow a new Yeti SB140. Doing as usual, I quickly set out to ride some trails I’d been wanting to sample. And man, within just a few hours of home, conditions of these various trails, from the Cascades to the sea, couldn’t have been more different!
Pinkbike.com
First Look: Yeti's New SB140 - Splitting the Difference
If you want that 150mm-travel fork and a bit lighter build kit, pricing starts at $6,400 for the C1 or $6,700 USD for the C2. Turq-framed bikes begin with the $8,600 T2 and $10,000 T3, or you can get the top-end T4 for $11,500 USD. There are eleven different SB140s to choose from, as well as the $4,500 USD frame, so head over to Yeti's website for all the specs and details.
Pinkbike.com
California Enduro Series Announces 2023 Schedule
Press Release: California Enduro Series presented by Specialized. The California Enduro Series is thrilled to announce the 2023 race schedule with six exciting events lined up including a return to a unique locale south of the border. The series is set to off with the Ensenada Bike Fest Enduro, presented...
Pinkbike.com
Video: BC Freeriding in 'High Quality Low Res'
Freeriding from all over BC, Canada. Riders: Andrew Giesbrecht, Tor Cameron, Kyle Slocomb, Nick Griffiths, August Nesbitt. Thanks to TOOL for their great music.
Pinkbike.com
Melon Optics Drops small Alleycat
Since launching the Alleycat and watching it rise to bestseller status, we’ve been listening to the whispers and cries of so many "I love the Alleycat but they're too big for my face", "my friends love theirs but over sized riding glasses just aren't for me". Well we're proud...
Pinkbike.com
Win It Wednesday
Still no autoENTER contest function to go with video autoPLAY. Who uses anything but Shimano pedals....I have a pair that .. .never mind .. Clicks ENTER. I could replace shimano pedals with time without thinking twice about it. I've used nothing but Time pedals for 23 years or so. My...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Tomas Slavik Explores the End of the 4X World Champs in 'Breaking the Tape'
Breaking The Tape – Episode 2 explores Tom Slavik’s profound influence on the 4X scene and the passion to carry the sport into the future, despite the radical decision of the UCI to stop the World Championships. "Four Cross made me a rider I am now...rider who can...
Pinkbike.com
Ground Keeper Introduces Decals for Bolt-on Fenders
After critical market research and extensive R&D, we are proud to introduce the newest revolutionary product in mountain biking since the 1x drivetrain: decal kits for Fox and RockShox bolt-on fenders... All jokes aside, with the rise of bolt-on fenders, we wanted to make sure riders could still add that personal touch to their bikes without shelving a perfectly good fender for another.
Pinkbike.com
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 152 - How To Be a Better Rider w/ Coach Joel Harwood
If we had to list the reasons we like mountain biking in order of importance, I'm pretty sure that most of us would have, "It's a lot of fun" in the number one spot. I'm also willing to bet that progression is a small (or big) part of that fun, regardless of how competitive you may or may not think you are. So, what would happen if you were a bit more intentional with your riding? Would you have even more fun? Today's podcast sees me talk to Joel Harwood, founder of Squamish's Blueprint Athlete Development, about how any rider can improve on the bike and as an athlete in general.
Pinkbike.com
SALE: The Pinkbike Shop is Up to 50% Off
Happy Wednesday Pinkers. Jake not Paul here. It is my personal duty to share options to lighten your wallets and fill your closets and garages. So here you go - no BMX background required. The Pinkbike Shop is shuffling gear around the warehouse and lots of stuff is on sale...
