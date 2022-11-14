Read full article on original website
Video: Pro MTB Suspension Setup (Bracketing Properly) | How To Bike Season 2 Episode 2
Ben Cathro is back with another season of How to Bike. This time he is taking the learning process further with hands-on tips and tricks that will help you get better at mountain biking. In this episode, Cathro gives up all his tricks of the trade to set your suspension...
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 152 - How To Be a Better Rider w/ Coach Joel Harwood
If we had to list the reasons we like mountain biking in order of importance, I'm pretty sure that most of us would have, "It's a lot of fun" in the number one spot. I'm also willing to bet that progression is a small (or big) part of that fun, regardless of how competitive you may or may not think you are. So, what would happen if you were a bit more intentional with your riding? Would you have even more fun? Today's podcast sees me talk to Joel Harwood, founder of Squamish's Blueprint Athlete Development, about how any rider can improve on the bike and as an athlete in general.
Bike Check: Acoustic Cycles' Steel High Pivot is a Thing of Beauty
In the flurry of beautiful and interesting bikes that popped up at the Philly Bike Expo, we caught sight of this steel high pivot machine and had to know more. At his workshop in the small town of Pine, Colorado, Zach Geller cooked up this 160mm 29er to be his personal trail bike. The build is certainly eye-catching, and the undertaking is no small feat, so I sat down with Zach to get the story on the development of this bike, and on Acoustic Cycles in general.
Win It Wednesday
Still no autoENTER contest function to go with video autoPLAY. Who uses anything but Shimano pedals....I have a pair that .. .never mind .. Clicks ENTER. I could replace shimano pedals with time without thinking twice about it. I've used nothing but Time pedals for 23 years or so. My...
Video: Oszkar Nagy Demonstrates His Ultra-Smooth Style in 'Fieldwork'
Nothing trains an expert hand more than time in the field. For Oszkar Nagy, that means countless hours dialing tricks and perfecting his airtime in his slopestyle yard in northern Hungary. Fieldwork captures the payoff moments when Oszkar lands exactly as he intended, but also the odd hard knock that help him get there. No judges, no crowds, no competition. Just his bike, some well-built slopestyle jumps and riding until the sun goes down.
Ground Keeper Introduces Decals for Bolt-on Fenders
After critical market research and extensive R&D, we are proud to introduce the newest revolutionary product in mountain biking since the 1x drivetrain: decal kits for Fox and RockShox bolt-on fenders... All jokes aside, with the rise of bolt-on fenders, we wanted to make sure riders could still add that personal touch to their bikes without shelving a perfectly good fender for another.
Marcelo Gutierrez Celebrates 10 Years on Giant with a Custom Painted "Chiva" Glory
After being inspired by Reece Wallace on his special projects, it's been a while that I have been thinking about how to integrate a Chiva on a bike. It was quite tricky since these vehicles have way too much detail on them so to simplify I knew it was a challenge. But, this challenge was accepted and with a team behind we managed to make it happen and with the best reason possible, celebrate a decade with you guys.
Transition Launch Long-Awaited Revised TR11 Downhill Bike
Some bike launches sneak up on you and leave you scratching your head thinking that they did well to keep things so quiet, other times it's only a matter of time and a formality to see something official out there. After a solid year on the World Cup circuit, and hucking in the desert under Jackson Riddle, the TR11 could well fit into the second category.
