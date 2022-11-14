Read full article on original website
Related
Gobble, gobble: Michigan's pardoned turkey will need a name — and you can help
(WXYZ) — The special turkey that will be pardoned by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ahead of Thanksgiving needs a name — and you can help!. The governor’s office is asking the public to submit turkey name suggestions over the next few days. The winning name will be...
Kum & Go expanding into Detroit in 2024, Grand Rapids next year
Kum & Go announced Thursday it is expanding into Detroit and Michigan over the next couple of years, with plans for dozens of stores. According to the company, they will expand into Grand Rapids in 2023 and then into Detroit in 2024. The plan, according to the company, is to...
1-on-1 with Gov. Whitmer: How she plans to tackle mental health, gun violence and more
DETROIT (WXYZ) — At the Governor’s Service Awards inside Fox Theatre in downtown Detroit, 7 Action News met with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the first time since she declared victory in last week's election. It's now the first time in nearly 40 years that Democrats have simultaneous control...
Are federal investigators properly tracking the threat of domestic terrorism?
(WXYZ) — Hate crimes impact lives — even here in metro Detroit, from vandalism and shots fired through a Black Lives Matter sign in the window of two Army veterans in Warren in 2020, to bomb threats called in to the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield this month, to graffiti.
Detroit Weather: Snow chance tonight, then more likely tomorrow afternoon and Friday.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR SANILAC COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. Another 1"-3" possible Today. Accumulations are for the grass, but roads could get slushy to slippery as well in the advisory area. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers with little to no accumulation in Metro Detroit....
WWII bracelet found in the Alps returned to family in Arizona
MESA, Ariz. (KNXV) — On July 16, 1945, a crew of seven aboard a B-17 crashed during a final cargo run at the end of World War II near Vils, Austria. Russell O’Rourke's uncle died in the crash. “He was 19 when he died, way too young,” said...
What's the status of construction projects on I-75, I-96, I-696 and I-275?
(WXYZ) — Construction season is wrapping up in metro Detroit, which means getting around will be a little bit easier...for now. But remember, it's only temporary. I checked in with the Michigan Department of Transportation on four major projects that slowed drivers down this year. Starting with I-696 in...
