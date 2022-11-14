Kiser Construction collects toys for Children’s of Minnesota

Kiser Construction, a local Elk River Disaster Restoration/Construction Company, is collecting toys for patients and their siblings at Children’s Hospitals of Minnesota at the company’s office, located off Highway 10 at 12767 Meadowvale Road in Elk River now until Dec. 18.

Children’s MN, one of the largest freestanding pediatric health systems in the United States, has two hospitals, nine primary care clinics, seven rehabilitation and nine specialty care sites.

It is the only health system and Level I Trauma Center in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children from before birth through young adulthood.

Kiser decided to partner with Children’s MN again this year after collecting over 1,300 toys for its first drive last year.

“We can’t wait to see the looks on the patients’ and their siblings’ faces this year,” said Melanie Clemons, of Kiser Construction. “Please consider donating.”

Children’s has a wish list and an Amazon list for easy shopping. Kiser is also collecting cash donations. Here are the links to the lists:

— Visit Children’s MN - Gift Wish List at: https://bit.ly/2KDQnDi.

— Visit Children’s MN - Amazon Wish List at: https://amzn.to/3NPUZHS.