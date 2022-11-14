ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Insurance fund for climate impacts announced at UN talks

By WANJOHI KABUKURU
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fKWV_0jAEgWNY00

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The Group of Seven leading economies launched a new insurance system Monday to provide swift financial aid when nations are hit by devastating effects of climate change.

The so-called Global Shield is backed by the V20, an alliance of climate vulnerable nations chaired by Ghana, and the G-7 chaired by Germany. The scheme is designed to kick in with aid in the event of climate-related disasters in vulnerable nations. But critics argue it doesn't cover slower climate change effects, such as rising seas or the slow loss of arable land, nor does it account for historical harms.

Under the newly launched shield, countries will receive more than $200 million dollars in funding, mostly from Germany. Initial recipients include Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Fiji, Ghana, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Senegal. In the last 20 years, nations in the V20 group are estimated to have lost $525 billion to their GDP because of climate change-related events, according to a report released by the group.

Ghana’s finance minister and V20 chair Ken Ofori-Atta called it “a path-breaking effort” that would help protect communities when lives and livelihoods are lost.

Civil society groups and aid agencies also warned the insurance scheme should not be used to distract from the much broader effort to get big polluters to pay for the loss and damage they’ve caused with their greenhouse gases. Vulnerable countries have long been calling for compensation for climate-related harms, with estimates of financial damage far exceeding the sums available in through the Global Shield.

“We need a solution at the scale of the losses, and that means going beyond subsidized insurance,” said Rachel Simon of the environmental group Climate Action Network Europe.

She said new funds should also be created within the oversight of the U.N. climate talks, not on the sidelines, to ensure proper international supervision. Simon added that the loss and damage financing needs to be in the form of grants as opposed to debt which leads poor and developing nations to debt-distress.

Speaking for the G-7, Germany's development minister Svenja Schulze said the shield is not a ruse to avoid more comprehensive funding for vulnerable nations, which remains a key issue at the ongoing negotiations.

“Those most affected need action now," Schulze said. “It is not a kind of tactic to avoid a loss and damage financing facility at the negotiation.”

Negotiators released the first draft of a crucial agreement on the issue of loss and damage on Monday.

The draft contained two options that reflect the divide between rich and poor nations. Vulnerable countries are proposing that such a fund should be “operationalized no later” than November 2024, whereas richer nations say funding should come from a wide range of initiatives.

___

Frank Jordans in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, and Sibi Arasu in Bengaluru, India, contributed to this report.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Foundations call for cooperation, some new pledges at COP27

As communities around the globe press their case at the COP27 conference in Egypt that climate damage is forcing migration and causing suffering as never before, philanthropic foundations pooled their resources to donate more than $2 billion to support climate adaptation projects. Overall, though the amount of charitable funding directed toward climate related projects remains small.
WSB Radio

Ghanaian girl cuts through jargon, delivers message at COP27

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — By their very nature, U.N. climate negotiations are filled with scientific and diplomatic jargon. So, when 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam spoke during a plenary session Friday with hundreds of delegates, her soft voice and direct message cut through the dryness, a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that decisions made at climate talks can have a direct impact on people.
WSB Radio

Relief meets fear as UK budget calms economy but brings pain

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's Conservative government on Friday defended its decision to hike taxes for millions of working people in the "squeezed middle" class as it tries to shore up an economy battered by double-digit inflation and the reckless tax-cutting of recently ousted Prime Minister Liz Truss.
WSB Radio

Soccer-mad Germans turning their backs on World Cup

BERLIN — (AP) — Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
WSB Radio

IAEA: Decision on Fukushima wastewater release up to Japan

TOKYO — (AP) — The head of a taskforce from the International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday it is examining whether Japan's planned release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant meets international standards, but the decision on whether to go ahead with the plan is up to the Japanese government.
WSB Radio

UN: West Africa next in line for tied-up Russian fertilizer

GENEVA — (AP) — A top U.N. official said Friday that West Africa is next in line to receive crucial Russian fertilizer that has been prevented from being exported from European ports to needy countries, largely over private-sector concerns about financing and insurance for such deliveries. Rebeca Grynspan,...
WSB Radio

China's Xi seeks new diplomatic inroads with Asian leaders

BANGKOK — (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has used his first face-to-face meetings with America’s Asia-Pacific allies since 2020 to try to forge diplomatic inroads as Washington pushes back against Beijing’s influence in the region. Xi has not backed away from China’s longstanding claims to...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Hungary will not support EU aid plan to Ukraine, Orban says

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Hungary will not support a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with billions in budget assistance next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday, digging in on his country's blocking of a major aid package the EU unveiled last week. Speaking at a...
WSB Radio

Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines

HELSINKI — (AP) — Investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural gas pipelines were damaged in an act of “gross sabotage,” the prosecutor leading Sweden's preliminary investigation said Friday. Mats Ljungqvist of the Swedish Prosecution Authority said the investigators carefully...
WSB Radio

World Cup fans ready to celebrate despite stadium beer ban

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Flag-draped fans poured into Qatar on Friday ahead of the Middle East's first World Cup as organizers banned the sale of beer at stadiums — a last-minute decision that stunned FIFA sponsor Budweiser but was largely welcomed by the country's conservative Muslims and shrugged off by some visitors.
WSB Radio

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary’s chief diplomat says the flow of oil in a pipeline taking Russian oil across Ukraine to Central European countries has resumed after repairs. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto says that heavy Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure Tuesday halted the supply to several countries in Central Europe.
WSB Radio

World Cup organizers to ban alcoholic beer sales at stadiums

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — World Cup organizers will ban the sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums used for the soccer tournament, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The decision comes only two days before games start in Qatar...
WSB Radio

Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year

HELSINKI — (AP) — Construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along the Finland's long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said Friday, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe. The initial three kilometer (1.8 mile) stretch...
WSB Radio

Spain overtakes USA for No. 1 spot in FIBA men's rankings

For the first time in 12 years, USA Basketball is not atop the world men's rankings. FIBA, the sport's governing body, updated its rankings on Friday — and Spain moved into the top spot, a sliver ahead of the U.S. The four-time defending Olympic champion Americans moved into the...
WSB Radio

Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's electricity grid chief warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with heavy artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supplies to as much as 40% of the country's people at the onset of winter. Freezing...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy