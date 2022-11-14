5 Things to help you stay warm this winter without getting fleeced

Can’t put this in front of your face enough. Here are 5 Things you should do to add to the efficiency of your furnace.

- Have your furnace system inspected by a trained professional to make sure it is operating up to its full efficiency. Many HVAC companies are running specials right now on tune-ups, and the better ones offer a maintenance program for under $160/yr. for a single system.

- Seal gaps around chimneys, furnace flues, plumbing pipes, ductwork, light fixtures, windows, doors, electrical plugs, and the soffits in your attic. You can do this yourself. Caulk is your amigo. Expanding foam is too.

- Make sure your attic is up to code insulation-wise (that would be an R-49). Measure your blown-in insulation. 20″ is great. 8″ – not so great. Every inch of R-value means 2.5 inches of blown-in fiberglass insulation. Do the math, save the money.

- Lowering your thermostat. If you keep your thermostat at 68 degrees you can save up to 20% on your bill. Wear a sweater. Open your curtains while the sun is shining. Have grandma knit you an afghan. Knit your own while you are binge watching Seinfeld for the 3,265th time. You can adapt!

Install weather stripping around windows and doors. Don’t forget your garage door. Caulking only works on the wall side of your doors and windows. Weather stripping works on the other side. This could be the single easiest home DIY money saving project you can do. Stripping is not expensive and all you need are scissors. Seriously. Put your knitting down and knock this out…

