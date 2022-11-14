Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Crews battle house fire on Monroe Avenue in Evansville
Crews with the Evansville Fire Department are at the scene of a house fire Friday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., EFD officials said that firefighters were at a home near the intersection of Monroe Avenue and South Evans Avenue. Few details are available right now, but photos shared by the fire...
wevv.com
Crews respond to crash with injuries at Henderson Rural King
First responders are at the scene of crash with injuries in Henderson, Kentucky. Around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Henderson Police Department said that there had been a three-vehicle crash with minor injuries in front of the Rural King store on South Green Street. HPD is asking drivers to avoid...
UPDATE: Greenville fire determined to be accidental
The Greenville Fire Department says it dispatched firefighters to a residential structure fire in the 4500 block of KY 1163 on Thursday at 2:19 p.m.
wevv.com
Hunting cabin destroyed by fire in Ohio County
A hunting cabin was destroyed by a large fire that broke out early Friday morning in Ohio County, Kentucky. The Masonville Fire Department says its crews were called to help with a structure fire on Highway 1414 around 6:45 a.m. Friday. Firefighters arriving at the scene found a hunting cabin...
wevv.com
Evansville home heavily damaged by smoke after space heater starts fire
An Evansville home received heavy smoke damage after a fire that was started by a space heater, according to the fire department. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were sent to a house fire near the corner of Allens Lane and 4th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday night. When...
Officials: Evansville fire caused by electric space heater
(WEHT) - Firefighters were dispatched to reports of a porch on fire in the 900 block of Allens Lane in Evansville on Wednesday night.
BREAKING: EPD investigating shooting on Sunburst Boulevard
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Sunburst Blvd. in Evansville. Officers received the call just after 4 o’clock this morning. An ambulance was sent to the area for at least one victim with a gunshot wound. Not a lot of information is being […]
Man injured in ‘airborne’ truck crash in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Madisonville Police say a man was flown to the hospital after a crash sent his truck airborne into a tree Wednesday afternoon. First-responders say they were called out to the crash at 3:22 p.m. in the 200 block of Country Club Lane. Investigators believe the driver of a newer GMC pickup […]
Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has revealed more details about a fatal accident near the Zion exit on the Audubon Parkway. Deputies say on November 15 at 11:49 a.m., HCSO responded to the Audubon Parkway near the Zion exit in reference to a three vehicle accident with injuries. One driver […]
wevv.com
Victim identified in fatal crash on Audubon Parkway in Henderson County
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened in Henderson County, Kentucky. According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, three vehicles were involved in the crash on the Audubon Parkway near the Zion exit back on Nov. 15. One driver, Ryan Dickerson of the Ohio County community...
EPD: Suspect in Sunset Blvd. shooting arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Sunburst Boulevard shooting. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says On November 18, around 4:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Sunburst Boulevard in reference to someone who had been shot. Officers found one man, the victim, on scene who […]
wevv.com
Four displaced after mobile home fire
The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Nevada Avenue around 7:00 Tuesday evening. Two people were inside when the fire started, but were able to make it out safely. We're told the inside of the home suffered heavy damage, and the Red Cross...
wevv.com
Accidental fire damages home on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville
An accidental fire damaged a home on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a home in the area of Ravenswood Drive and South Evans Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a possible fire. When firefighters arrived...
wevv.com
Traffic alert: Road closure in Owensboro
Sewer repairs will knock a portion of an Owensboro avenue out of commission for a few days. According to to Owensboro's Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA), Monohon Avenue will be closed from Independence Avenue to Werner Avenue starting Thursday November 17. Crews need to close that stretch of Monohon Avenue...
104.1 WIKY
Investigators Now Know What Caused The Home Explosion In Gibson County
Emergency crews in Princeton responded within minutes after a call was made of a structure fire with explosion. This happened on Clark and Hart Streets around 11:30 Tuesday morning. Most of the damage was done to the upstairs. Four people were able to get out of the building with the...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Felstead Rd. closed for tree clean up
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Felstead Road will be closed between Broadway Avenue to Bridgeview Road, according to officials. That closure is set to happen Wednesday at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. According to a press release, that closure is for tree clean up. Officials say the road will be closed...
5-car collision leaves two women in critical condition
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says it was dispatched to a collision with injuries at US Highway 231 and Highway 298 on Wednesday at 2:47 p.m.
14news.com
Princeton crash causes car to flip
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton Fire Department responded to a car accident on Tuesday. Officials say their crews found a car on its side. Once officials got the car stabilized they began extrication. One person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials paid a visit to a house on Sherman Street in Evansville. Evansville Police Department (EPD) tells us the Cyber Crime Unit, among other law enforcement officials, seized electronics from the house. EPD says no arrests were made and no charges have been filed. Police […]
104.1 WIKY
Police Called To An Early Morning Shooting In Evansville
Evansville Police are no longer on the scene of an early morning shooting. It happened just after 4:00 at 2250 Sunburst Blvd. At least one person was shot and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Officials are not releasing too many details at this time.
