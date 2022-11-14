ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Matchup preview: How Tennessee stacks up against South Carolina

Noah has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He covered the Vols for The Daily Times before joining Rivals in 2022. He is a 2020 alum of the UT College of Journalism and Electronic Media. Fifth-ranked Tennessee heads into its final two games of the season still in position for a...
Everything Eli Drinkwitz said on Tuesday heading into Week 12 vs. NM State

Missouri (4-6) will be looking to bounce back from one of the worst losses in school history in week 11 to Tennessee when it hosts New Mexico State (4-5) in week 12. Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with local media on Tuesday afternoon in advance of that game. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
Vols remain at No. 5 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

For the top five teams in the College Football Playoff Top 25, last Saturday was largely uneventful. The top four teams — Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU — all won to remain unbeaten while. looked impressive in its 66-24 thumping of Missouri at Neyland Stadium. The latest...
Checkerboard Chatter: Previewing Vols-Gamecocks with GamecockScoop.com

In Season 1, Episode 10 of Checkerboard Chatter, host Tyler Ivens welcomes in GamecockScoop.com's Perry McCarty to preview Tennessee's road matchup Saturday at South Carolina. Be sure to SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL so you don't miss any new episodes of the show – or any other video content – from VolReport.
