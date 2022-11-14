Read full article on original website
Aliyah Is Shining In Cheeky Gym Shorts Photo Drop
Aliyah was finally called up to the main roster as part of the WWE Draft last year. Unfortunately, her time on the main roster has largely been marred by injuries so far. While she remains absent from WWE television, the young WWE Superstar ensures fans will remember her thanks to a series of thirst traps.
Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’
Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
Ric Flair & Mike Tyson Smoke It Up In Las Vegas
Ric Flair remains one of the most iconic pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has friends all over the world who also happen to be influential in their respective fields. This includes Mike Tyson, with whom Flair is currently in a partnership, in the cannabis industry. In fact, Flair and Tyson recently smoked it up in Las Vegas.
Toni Storm Says Thunder Rosa Should Be Stripped Of AEW Women’s Title If She Can’t Come To Work
Toni Storm has been very vocal about Thunder Rosa and her injury since capturing the Interim AEW World Women’s Championship at the All Out pay-per-view. She also discussed her feelings about the interim asterisk that comes with her reign. Toni Storm recently said that she simply wants Thunder Rosa to show up to work and defend her title or drop it, so the division can move on.
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
Triple H Allegedly Split Up WWE Stable Out Of Jealousy
Triple H founded Evolution back in 2003, which consisted of himself, Ric Flair, Randy Orton and Batista. They went on to become one of the most dominant factions of all time. However, at the height of his power in WWE, Triple H might have used his influence to derail Team Angle’s momentum in the company and have them fall down the pecking order.
Huge Spoiler For The Bloodline’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
The Bloodline is arguably the most dominant faction in the wrestling business today. The group has decimated every opponent they’ve faced so far. With Survivor Series on the horizon, WWE is pulling out all the stops to ensure The Bloodline have a huge part to play at the Premium Live Event.
Roman Reigns May Not Compete At WWE Elimination Chamber
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. He remains the Undisputed Universal Champion and rules over WWE with an iron fist. His relaxed schedule allows him to compete less frequently and it seems he won’t be there for a huge event next year.
AEW Shows Off Gruesome Bloodbath In New Screenshot For ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game
AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and so it wasn’t a surprise when they decided to expand in various outlets. The company also decided to dive deep into the video game industry as AEW previously announced a video game for consoles was in the works. The game has seen a lot of progress since then, as AEW recently showed off a very brutal screenshot of the upcoming game.
Chris Jericho Reveals The Moment Triple H Earned His ‘Eternal Respect’
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business, and he is universally respected for a good reason. Jericho has competed in many promotions all over the world throughout his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Chris Jericho is also “not Triple H’s biggest fan,” but one match on RAW forever altered how he perceived the WWE Hall of Famer.
Chris Jericho Wants Pro Wrestling To Be An Olympic Sport
Chris Jericho has been considered as one of the popular figures in the wrestling industry. Jericho’s 30 years of experience and ability to transition at every stage of his career successfully has been highly regarded. Looking at that, it seems that Jericho has Olympic sized plans for the pro wrestling world.
WWE Has No Interest In Enzo Amore & Big Cass’ Return
WWE brought back a lot of former Superstars, but some people are not on WWE’s radar. We have exclusively confirmed that Chelsea Green is on her way back and Matt Cardona has interest from the company, and now we have two names to confirm who are not coming up in those discussions.
Isla Dawn Debuts & Costs Alba Fyre NXT Women’s Title Match Against Mandy Rose
Isla Dawn made a name for herself on NXT UK by going toe-to-toe against the likes of Alba Fyre and Belair Davenport. Tonight, she shocked the world with her arrival on WWE NXT. Isla Dawn made her shocking debut during the Last Woman Standing match between defending champion Mandy Rose...
Hit Row Drops Viking Raiders Diss Track Before WWE SmackDown This Week
Hit Row were a top stable in Triple H’s version of NXT, but never got to showcase their potential under the Vince McMahon regime. The billionaire stepped down from his position in the wake of a nasty scandal, and that gave The Game an opportunity to sign Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis and B-Fab to matching contracts.
Multiple WWE NXT Stars Missing From Television Due To Visa Issues
WWE NXT is a constantly changing entity, as Triple H has his firm grip on everything that goes on with the product. For the past few weeks, a lot of NXT stars haven’t appeared on NXT television, and now the reason for that has finally been revealed. As seen...
CM Punk’s Official AEW Status Allegedly Leaks
CM Punk has been away from AEW since the infamous “Brawl Out” incident with The Elite and Ace Steel. Now Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are nearing a return to the company, Punk’s future is still up in the air and a Hall of Famer may have some tea to spill.
Tony Khan Didn’t Know What CM Punk Was Going To Say During AEW All Out Media Scrum
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos. CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally decimating everyone involved. Tony Khan recently said that he didn’t know what Punk was going to say. During the AEW Full Gear media...
Live AEW Dynamite Results Coverage, Reactions, & Highlights For November 16th, 2022
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means! AEW Dynamite will go down tonight, and Ringside News has got you covered with live play-by-play results coverage. The start time for AEW Dynamite is at 8:00 PM EST. Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
Tony Khan Uses Less Than Half Of The Ideas He Is Pitched For AEW Television Each Week
AEW President Tony Khan has a lot of passion for professional wrestling and is truly living his dream as the owner of AEW. However, his booking tendencies as of late have only come to bite him back. Khan is the Creative head of AEW, and it seems he doesn’t even use half of the ideas pitched to him.
Andrade El Idolo Pulls Out Of Event After Possible Hospitalization
Andrade El Idolo debuted in AEW last year following a mediocre run on the WWE main roster. Things didn’t quite turn out the way fans had hoped for Idolo, as he never got the booking he deserved. Idolo hasn’t been seen on AEW television for a while now and that’s simply because he remains suspended. In fact, he was even hospitalized recently.
