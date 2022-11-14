Read full article on original website
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: score first and good things should happen
The Syracuse Orange have started every single game this season by having possession first - but recently, they’ve been failing to capitalize and build early momentum. According to DraftKings SportsBook, that trend is projected to continue this week. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are expected (-155) to score before SU (+125) in tomorrow’s game. The Deacs are also favored by 10 points, but we’ll note that the Orange are 6-4 against the spread this season.
nunesmagician.com
TNIAAM Reacts: Orange fans have mixed opinions on the ending of football season
Another week of TNIAAM Reacts! As always, we appreciate everyone who votes on the polls as we gather the pulse of Syracuse Orange fans. You’ve voted, and here’s how you’ve responded. Syracuse haven’t looked exactly all that great during its current four-game losing streak, and it’s tight...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Four things to watch vs Wake Forest
Things were much better when the Syracuse Orange were 6-0, but now the squad is trying to stop some a four-game losing streak when they travel to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wake is also in the midst of a losing streak so what are we looking for on...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Dino Babers, players preview their trip to Wake Forest
The Dome slate is officially over for Syracuse Orange football, but they still have a pair of road games to conclude the regular season. The first of those two will be against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons... who we must remind you do not actually play in Wake Forest. Before SU travels to Winston-Salem, Coach Babers and several players answered our questions:
Tipoff of Syracuse basketball game vs. Bryant changed to avoid conflict with SU-Boston College football
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against Bryant on Saturday, Nov. 26, has a new start time. The Orange’s game against the Bulldogs on the Saturday after Thanksgiving is now scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m, according to the SU athletic communications department. The SU-Bryant game was originally set for 7 p.m.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football lands commitment from 2024 WR Syair Torrence
The Syracuse Orange just landed their first hard commitment from the Class of 2024 - and he won’t have to come far to play in the Dome. In fact, he’s already run all over that turf. Syair Torrence, the younger brother of current men’s basketball guard Symir Torrence,...
nunesmagician.com
How to watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-4, 2-4) Location: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, N.C. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse struggling on the road as 10 point underdogs. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 134 or 194/SXM App 956. Wake Forest...
sujuiceonline.com
After Colgate loss, former Syracuse guard preaches patience
For the first time in back-to-back seasons since 1960-61 and 1961-62, Syracuse lost consecutive games to its upstate rival, Colgate. The Raiders shot 19 of 38 from 3-point land, easily carving up an inexperienced Orange 2-3 zone. But there were many other concerning signs as SU dropped to 1-1 on the season.
Syracuse basketball final score
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team beat/lost to Colgate inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The final score was XX-XX. The Orange’s next game is Saturday November 19 at 4 p.m. against the Northeastern Huskies. You can watch all of the highlights on NewsChannel 9.
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse has more questions than answers after Colgate loss
A new winning streak was started at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. A year after snapping their 54-game losing streak to Syracuse, Colgate made it two in a row in the series between the two upstate schools, claiming an 80-68 victory. After making 18 triples when the two...
nunesmagician.com
Three takeaways from Syracuse basketball’s second consecutive loss to Colgate
The wind was taken out of Syracuse’s sails early this season. The 174th meeting between the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team and the Colgate Raiders concluded with an 80-68 Syracuse loss. The Orange fell to its most frequently played opponent and dropped to 1-1 on the season. Colgate...
orangefizz.net
Where Does Syracuse Go From Here?
Well, in the literal sense, the Orange will go back to practice Wednesday at the Melo Center to get ready for Saturday’s game against Northeastern. But, in the theoretical sense, SU is in a place of the unknown, having lost to Colgate for the second straight season since the John F. Kennedy administration last night.
Essence
Lala And Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Receives Basketball Scholarship From Syracuse University
“Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE," Anthony wrote on Instagram. On Sunday, Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA champion Carmelo and actress Lala Anthony, received a basketball scholarship from Syracuse University at just 15 years old – showing how the teen is poised to be a basketball sensation. Currently, Anthony attends Christ the King High School in New York, where he leads the team as a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, set to graduate in 2025.
CNY school won’t have girls basketball team; former state champ, SU guard would have been coach
A Syracuse City School will not have girls basketball this season months after hiring a former Syracuse University player and state champion alumna to lead the team. Cintia Johnson was hired this summer by the school district to coach at Nottingham, which also did not have a varsity girls basketball team last season. Johnson led the Bulldogs to a state title in 2005 before joining the Orange that fall.
Section III boys basketball players poll: Which opposing player don’t you want to see taking the game-winning shot?
Cicero, N.Y. — In basketball, all it takes is one shot in the closing seconds to change the outcome of the game. Section III is full of talented athletes that have the capability of hitting these high-pressure shots to give their team the win. >> Section III boys basketball...
cnycentral.com
Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo
Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
Invasion of the Flying Squirrels in Syracuse!
I've seen many a squirrel in my life, and I've seen many a squirrel in the Syracuse area, but never have I ever seen a flying squirrel. Well apparently, they are in New York, and they could be coming for you just like they came for this Redditor. Apparently, these...
Lou Ferrigno movie to resume filming in Syracuse after issues, stolen equipment
A horror movie starring “The Incredible Hulk” actor and champion bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno is set to resume filming in Syracuse after it was shut down halfway through production at the end of August. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that all of the principal...
How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...
UPDATE: The O’Gorman family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight, Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud”...
