Waco, TX

Detours, ramp closures in Mall to Mall highway project

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – As the Texas Department of Transportation-Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall to Mall project, there will be some traffic switching on Highway 6 beginning Friday night. Crews plan to switch traffic on to detour pavement...
WACO, TX
Waco ISD approves CORE Construction for Tennyson Middle School project

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — After hours of discussion during Thursday night school board meeting, Waco ISD school board members made a 4 to 3 vote to approve the contract for CORE construction for Tennyson Middle School project. During the Thursday night board meeting, Waco citizens voiced their concerns...
WACO, TX
Woman struck twice, dies trying to cross road on I-14

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman died Thursday morning after being struck by two vehicles on Interstate-14 between Killeen and Copperas Cove. The woman has been identified as Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope of Lampasas, Texas. She was 30 years old. The woman was trying to cross the road when she...
KILLEEN, TX
Traffic collision leads to outages

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Police units are working an accident in the area of East 6th Avenue and northbound Interstate 35. The department said Wednesday afternoon that a junction box was hit during a collision. Traffic lights are out on the northbound and southbound sides. The department...
BELTON, TX
Texas DPS investigating hit-and-run on I-14

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run collision on I-14, near exit 278 and the Central Texas Community College, in between Killeen and Copperas Cove. KWTX has learned a driver struck a pedestrian with their vehicle. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
Volunteers needed for wreath preparation project

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay more than 9,000 holiday wreaths at the veterans cemetery this year. However, this annual project also depends on the number of volunteers. Wreath Preparation is taking place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Killeen Special Events Center – located at 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Volunteers will fluff silk wreaths and attach new bows before loading them on trucks for delivery to the cemetery.
KILLEEN, TX
Two injured in hit in run

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers are working a hit and run collision on I-14, near exit 278, and Central Texas Community College. We’re told a person was struck while helping a second pedestrian, who was also hit. According to Bryan Washko, with DPS, the person rendering aid struck the...
WACO, TX
Canine Flu cases in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A local veterinary clinic reported at least three dogs in the Waco have tested positive for the H3N2 strain of the canine flu. It said the rare virus has never been detected in the Waco area before and the H3N2 strain was recently identified in 2015.
WACO, TX
Amtrak train crashes into truck in Central Texas, killing 1

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. One man is dead after being struck by an Amtrak passenger train in Central Texas. The Texas Eagle train...
MOODY, TX
Thanksgiving restaurants open in Waco

Thanksgiving Day finds many readers looking forward to holiday cooking as long as someone else is doing the cooking. For those looking for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends, or simply to provide a meal prepared outside the home, we found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.
WACO, TX
Wounded Milam County deputy goes home

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A Milam County deputy was released from medical care on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Clore announced on social media that Deputy Sam Ferguson IV, barring any unforeseen circumstances, was going to be released from the rehab facility at noon. Sheriff Clore said Ferguson’s “brothers and sisters in blue will be escorting him home.”
MILAM COUNTY, TX
Waco may scrap plan for hotel next to Baylor basketball arena

The city of Waco may scrap plans for a hotel across the street from Baylor University’s riverfront basketball arena set to open in a little more than a year. If the Waco City Council takes staff recommendations, the city would still build a parking garage at University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue, but instead of a hotel rising several floors on top, the planned 450-spot garage would have retail space around it and an artistic facade, under a plan Assistant City Manager Paul Cain presented during a city council meeting Tuesday. The changes would allow the city to keep its spending on the garage to $19 million, as opposed to a $24.7 million estimate for the more complicated version able to integrate with a hotel developed by an outside firm.
WACO, TX

