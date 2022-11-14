Read full article on original website
Detours, ramp closures in Mall to Mall highway project
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – As the Texas Department of Transportation-Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall to Mall project, there will be some traffic switching on Highway 6 beginning Friday night. Crews plan to switch traffic on to detour pavement...
Waco ISD approves CORE Construction for Tennyson Middle School project
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — After hours of discussion during Thursday night school board meeting, Waco ISD school board members made a 4 to 3 vote to approve the contract for CORE construction for Tennyson Middle School project. During the Thursday night board meeting, Waco citizens voiced their concerns...
Woman struck twice, dies trying to cross road on I-14
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman died Thursday morning after being struck by two vehicles on Interstate-14 between Killeen and Copperas Cove. The woman has been identified as Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope of Lampasas, Texas. She was 30 years old. The woman was trying to cross the road when she...
30-Year-Old Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Coryell County (Coryell County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Interstate 14 near the Bell Tower exit between Killeen and Copperas Cove at about 4 a.m.
Traffic collision leads to outages
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Police units are working an accident in the area of East 6th Avenue and northbound Interstate 35. The department said Wednesday afternoon that a junction box was hit during a collision. Traffic lights are out on the northbound and southbound sides. The department...
Texas DPS investigating hit-and-run on I-14
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run collision on I-14, near exit 278 and the Central Texas Community College, in between Killeen and Copperas Cove. KWTX has learned a driver struck a pedestrian with their vehicle. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan...
Pool’s Closed: Company In Belton, Texas Claimed To Leave Owners High And Dry
When people add onto their homes, there are many things that are considered. Some want to add a fence, some want to add a playground for the little ones. But one thing some consider adding? A pool. Let's face the facts, having a pool in the backyard during the summer...
Brrr! Snow May Be On The Way, But Will Killeen, Texas Get Any?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
Volunteers needed for wreath preparation project
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay more than 9,000 holiday wreaths at the veterans cemetery this year. However, this annual project also depends on the number of volunteers. Wreath Preparation is taking place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Killeen Special Events Center – located at 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Volunteers will fluff silk wreaths and attach new bows before loading them on trucks for delivery to the cemetery.
Two injured in hit in run
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers are working a hit and run collision on I-14, near exit 278, and Central Texas Community College. We’re told a person was struck while helping a second pedestrian, who was also hit. According to Bryan Washko, with DPS, the person rendering aid struck the...
Pool projects incomplete, Central Texas homeowners to take legal action
BELTON, Texas — Homeowners across Central Texas have been left with no answers and they're out thousands of dollars after signing construction contracts with Belton pool company, Ocean Quest Pools, they say. They told 6 News over a dozen families reached out to Ocean Quest Pools to have pools...
Central Texas cafe founder killed in train collision Wednesday: Moody police
The victim has since been identified as Oscar Valdez, the founder of Lucy's Cafe in Moody, Texas.
Canine Flu cases in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A local veterinary clinic reported at least three dogs in the Waco have tested positive for the H3N2 strain of the canine flu. It said the rare virus has never been detected in the Waco area before and the H3N2 strain was recently identified in 2015.
City of Killeen hosting sleeping bag drive for transient community
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking the public for sleeping bag and blanket donations for its sleeping bag drive, according to a Wednesday news release. The city said the drive is for the transients for the community. If you'd like to donate, the city requests for...
Amtrak train crashes into truck in Central Texas, killing 1
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. One man is dead after being struck by an Amtrak passenger train in Central Texas. The Texas Eagle train...
Amtrak train that departed San Antonio involved in deadly Texas accident
SAN ANTONIO – An Amtrak train that departed San Antonio on Wednesday struck a car in Central Texas, killing one person, according to media reports. ABC News reported that the train, Texas Eagle Train 22, struck a car on the tracks in Moody, a city north of Temple in McLennan County.
Thanksgiving restaurants open in Waco
Thanksgiving Day finds many readers looking forward to holiday cooking as long as someone else is doing the cooking. For those looking for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends, or simply to provide a meal prepared outside the home, we found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.
Wounded Milam County deputy goes home
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A Milam County deputy was released from medical care on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Clore announced on social media that Deputy Sam Ferguson IV, barring any unforeseen circumstances, was going to be released from the rehab facility at noon. Sheriff Clore said Ferguson’s “brothers and sisters in blue will be escorting him home.”
City of Marlin announces plan for old VA Hospital
The Texas Central Nervous System Hospital will bring new kinds of mental health treatment to patients across Central Texas.
Waco may scrap plan for hotel next to Baylor basketball arena
The city of Waco may scrap plans for a hotel across the street from Baylor University’s riverfront basketball arena set to open in a little more than a year. If the Waco City Council takes staff recommendations, the city would still build a parking garage at University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue, but instead of a hotel rising several floors on top, the planned 450-spot garage would have retail space around it and an artistic facade, under a plan Assistant City Manager Paul Cain presented during a city council meeting Tuesday. The changes would allow the city to keep its spending on the garage to $19 million, as opposed to a $24.7 million estimate for the more complicated version able to integrate with a hotel developed by an outside firm.
