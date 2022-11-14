ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 30

Mayra
4d ago

This world has lost its compassion for humankindness love and respect my heart goes out to all the families who have lost loved ones due to someone else's malicious act of cruelty and disregard for human life.God gave his only son to die for our sins and gave us free will but I believe some people should not have free will at all.

Reply(1)
25
MinDee Lassiter - CrypticWolf44
4d ago

My heart goes out to his family. I know the pain all too well as a parent of a murdered 16 year old daughter

Reply(7)
23
Karen Koller
3d ago

These condolences coming from Floridians who probably believe that the 2nd amendment gives them the right to a gun. A 16 YEAR OLD WAS SHOT...HOW ABOUT GUN CONTROL? Anyone ready now?

Reply(2)
2
