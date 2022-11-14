Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
Dr. John R. Rice
Dr. John R. Rice, 93, of Valdosta, died on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Fellowship Home following a period of declining health. He was born on December 28, 1928, in Olean, New York to the late Forest Leland and Belle Frances Nagel Rice. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the time of the Korean War. Dr. Rice received his PhD from Florida State University in June 1962 and was a retired professor from Valdosta State University where he taught early childhood development for 30 years. He was a member of the Valdosta/Lowndes County Retired Educators where he served in various posts, including secretary/treasurer, and was a life member of the American Legion. Dr. Rice was a member of First United Methodist Church.
valdostatoday.com
VSU Celebrates Lighting of the Palms Nov. 29
VALDOSTA – VSU will host its annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University hosts its annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, on the West Hall Front Lawn. Dr....
valdostatoday.com
SJCS honors veterans with special reception
VALDOSTA – St. John Catholic School students, faculty, and staff honored veterans and active duty military at a special reception. The students, faculty and staff of St. John the Evangelist Catholic School recently honored veterans and active duty members of the military at a special reception Thursday, November 11 2022. The special event included a patriotic procession, reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, letters to veterans, the Armed Services March performed by the school band and refreshments.
valdostatoday.com
VFD Shop With A Firefighter donations needed
VALDOSTA – The VFD is seeking monetary donations for local children to participate in the holiday experience of shopping with a firefighter. The Valdosta Fire Department is asking the local community to support a local child in need with a donation to the Shop With A Firefighter program. A local child will get the opportunity to participate in a holiday gift-purchasing experience.
valdostatoday.com
67 Motors Thanksgiving feast giveaways
VALDOSTA – 67 Motors of Valdosta and Homerville are celebrating the holidays with Thanksgiving feast giveaways. 67 Motors, now in Homerville and the recently opened Valdosta location, is celebrating the holidays with Thanksgiving giveaways Prizes will include turkeys and a family feast. 67 Motors will also host a live broadcast remote with 99.5 Kix Country from 12pm until 3pm on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Valdosta at 1804 Baytree Rd, Valdosta, GA. A Thanksgiving family feast will be given away at both the Valdosta and Homerville locations during the live remote.
valdostatoday.com
Turner Center awarded $90K Levitt AMP Valdosta Grant
VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts has been awarded $90K for a multi-year grant to present free outdoor music concerts. The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social impact funder supporting nonprofits nationwide at the intersection of music, public space, and community building, has announced that The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta, Georgia has been awarded a multi-year Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award of $90K in matching funds to present a free outdoor music series at Turner Center Art Park in 2023, 2024, and 2025.
valdostatoday.com
Mayor’s Motorcade accepting donations for Parkwood residents
VALDOSTA – The annual Mayor’s Motorcade will be accepting donations for over 100 residents at the Parkwood Developmental Center. The City of Valdosta is making the holiday season memorable for persons with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs who reside at the Parkwood Developmental Center. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 10:00 a.m., Mayor Scott James Matheson, VFD Fire Chief Brian Boutwell, and members of the Valdosta Fire Department will deliver gifts to more than 100 residents, ages 7 to 80—who reside at the facility, as part of the annual Mayor’s Motorcade.
valdostatoday.com
Colquitt Co. School District receives United Way grants
MOULTRIE – Two United Way Community Impact Grants were given to the Colquitt County School District for literacy efforts. The Colquitt County School District is the recipient of two Community Impact Grants from the United Way. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) received $10,000, and the Baby Packer Welcome Kits $8,000.
Comments / 0