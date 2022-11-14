ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

9NEWS

Colorado board recommends renaming Mount Evans

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado's Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously Thursday to recommend renaming Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky. The recommendation came after months of discussion. The board heard presentations and took public comment before voting Thursday night. Before the name change is made official, it...
COLORADO STATE
westernslopenow.com

Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in

Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Remembering Rodney Davis: Friends and family reflect on the life of a true mountain renaissance man

The body of Rodney Davis, an Eagle County local who went missing in Mexico on Oct. 25, was found outside of Loreto, Mexico, last week and was positively identified Friday, Nov. 11, based on medical records. A confirmed DNA match is pending. Local police in the area have arrested multiple suspects believed to be involved in Davis’ death on charges of aggravated kidnapping and homicide.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community

Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Denver renters without heat. Denver renters in this building say they've been...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Arctic blast is coming with more snow, single digit temperatures Thursday

The snow and cold Tuesday morning is nothing compared to the First Alert Weather Day coming for ThursdayThe Denver and Boulder areas received 1-5 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning which made for slick and slow travel. Most of the snow had ended by mid morning and clearly skies will allow for sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain cold even for November with highs in the 30s.The highest snow totals Tuesday morning where generally across the northwest metro area and into Boulder County where Eire measured almost a half foot of snow.Other areas including downtown...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Vail Police investigating death of Commerce City woman

VAIL, Colo. — A Commerce City woman was found dead in Vail over the summer and investigators are hoping the public can help them figure out what happened. Kendra Hull's body was found July 9 in Gore Creek. Vail Police told 9NEWS that because the cause of death was undetermined they are investigating it as suspicious.
VAIL, CO
cuindependent.com

Police close part of Folsom Street after large crash near campus

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said they were closing part of Folsom Street between Colorado Avenue and Taft Drive overnight due to treacherous driving conditions on Thursday evening, Nov. 17. In a tweet sent just after 10 p.m., officials said police dealt with a six-car crash along the stretch of...
BOULDER, CO
coloradosun.com

Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
