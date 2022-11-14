PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton plans to celebrate the holidays with several planned seasonal events. The first two will take place on December 1st and include Letter writing to Santa and Singing in the Square with Elvis at Dick Copeland Town Square. The letter writing will start at 4:30pm and continue for an hour. There will be writing stations set up for kids, 12 and under, to write their personalized letter to Santa to be put in a special mailbox to be read by Santa Claus during the Christmas Parade the following day. Singing in the Square with Elvis will start at 6pm and will last for approximately two hours. This event will feature Classic Christmas Elvis songs put on by Lee Dean. Hot Chocolate, Coffee, and other hot beverages will be provided during both events on-site by Wild Roots Coffeehouse.

PRINCETON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO