Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia charities need more help for Thanksgiving meals
The Frank Veltri dinner is a long standing tradition in Charleston.
‘Spirit of Hinton’ Honors Bestowed on Local Florist
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Hinton Mayor Jack Scott says he could think of no one more worthy or deserving of this year’s Spirit of Hinton honor than lifelong resident and longtime florist Donna Mock Pivont. “Donna has spent her entire life supporting our community, and it’s our honor and privilege to recognize her as our 2022 Christmas Parade Spirit of Hinton honoree and at a city reception with the Christmas King and Queen.” The City of Hinton’s Christmas Parade will be held on December 3rd at 6:00 p.m. during the city’s Hometown Christmas Festival.
Metro News
West Virginia parents, teen share stories to mark National Adoption Month
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Adopting a child isn’t something Caleb Korth and his wife ever thought about until they went through five miscarriages. “We really got to the point where we wanted permanency. We wanted to have a child and everything that went along with that. We were willing to do whatever we could do to make that happen,” Korth told MetroNews during a Wednesday event to mark National Adoption Month.
lootpress.com
Town of Fayetteville to celebrate 150th anniversary after documents reveal town is older than once believed
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The town of Fayetteville is set to celebrate 150 years of existence after a discovery earlier this year revealed that the town of Fayetteville is older than what people once believed. It was believed that the town was founded and incorporated in 1883 as even...
Inside the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department’s fight against opioids
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Our coverage of the major issues facing our local communities continues, as we turn our attention to Fayette County. Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Rod Perdue told 59News his department does not go a day without seeing the toll the opioid epidemic has taken on the area. In a CDC […]
lootpress.com
International Fraud Awareness Week
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – From November 13th-19th, 2022, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) is recognizing International Fraud Awareness Week, which is a global effort to minimize the impact of fraud by promoting anti-fraud awareness and education. ACFE president and CEO Bruce Dorris, J.D., CFE, CPA, said that...
lootpress.com
New River CTC MLT program accepting applications
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College is accepting applications for fall 2023 for the Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) program offered at the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver. Laboratory professionals perform phlebotomy and analyze tissues, blood and body fluids. New River CTC’s MLT program prepares graduates...
lootpress.com
Princeton announces second annual “Make It Sparkle, Princeton!”
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton’s Community Improvement Commission’s Second Annual “Make It Sparkle, Princeton!” contest is once again offering cash prizes to businesses within city limits that decorate their storefronts for the holidays. Any business that has a brick & mortar location...
WSAZ
Staff shortages forcing Kanawha schools to prepare for potential remote learning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the combination of staff shortages and an abbreviated, holiday work week, Kanawha County Schools is preparing families for a potential return to remote learning. “I have a concern about every day, as far as do we have enough drivers, do we have enough cooks, do...
lootpress.com
City of Princeton to Host Several Holiday Events this Season
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton plans to celebrate the holidays with several planned seasonal events. The first two will take place on December 1st and include Letter writing to Santa and Singing in the Square with Elvis at Dick Copeland Town Square. The letter writing will start at 4:30pm and continue for an hour. There will be writing stations set up for kids, 12 and under, to write their personalized letter to Santa to be put in a special mailbox to be read by Santa Claus during the Christmas Parade the following day. Singing in the Square with Elvis will start at 6pm and will last for approximately two hours. This event will feature Classic Christmas Elvis songs put on by Lee Dean. Hot Chocolate, Coffee, and other hot beverages will be provided during both events on-site by Wild Roots Coffeehouse.
lootpress.com
Live, in person, it’s the 2023 West Virginia Bridge Design & Build Contest
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 22nd annual West Virginia Design & Build Contest is going back to a live and in-person event following two years of virtual contests due to COVID-19. The contest, sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Highways, BridgeWalk, West Virginia Department of Education, and WVU Tech in Beckley, pits middle school and high school students against one another to see who can design the best bridge, using standardized design software. Finalists will also build a scale model of their bridge to see how much force the model will stand before collapsing.
Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A, officially back open!
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Calling all chicken lovers, the Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A is officially back open! Richard Jarrell, the Owner and Operator of the Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A said the drive thru and indoor dinning are officially open. Jarrell told 59News they had a soft opening on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 but they are now officially […]
lootpress.com
More Results Announced in Beckley-to-Philadelphia Firearms Trafficking Conspiracy
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Denise Johnson, 25, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to travel interstate with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license while Terri Lawhorn, 28, of Fayetteville, was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for making false statements in acquisition of firearms. Each admitted to a role in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Family searching for answers about confiscated deer
SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - When an animal comes into our lives, they often become like family. One Summers County family is currently missing their deer, Twitch. According to Twitch's human family, the deer was allegedly confiscated by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Jodi Miller, who cared for the animal, says she just wants to know if the deer is alright. According to Miller, she and her husband rescued Twitch when they found her as a fawn near a tall cliff. She stated that there was no sign of the mother, and they feared the small deer would...
Staffing shortages in Kanawha County, West Virginia schools could lead to remote learning Thanksgiving week
With 24 bus driver vacancies in the county and shortages in numerous other areas he said having one or two people out would be a major problem.
lootpress.com
26th Annual Holiday of Lights Festival gearing up for kick-off in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The community and media are invited to the 26th opening of the Holiday of Lights Festival, Thanksgiving Night, Thursday, November 24, at 6:00 pm at the Bluefield City Park. The Bluefield Police Department with a K-9 will be on hand, as well as the Bluefield...
Elementary school in West Virginia on remote learning due to detected carbon monoxide
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Gauley River Elementary School in Craigsville, West Virginia, will be on remote learning on Wednesday and resume normal schedule on Thursday due to HVAC repairs after carbon monoxide (CO) was detected in the building. The Nicholas County Board of Education announced on Tuesday that Gauley River students were dismissed. School […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia, BOE approves 2023-2024 academic calendar
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education has passed the school calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year. According to the BOE, the school year will start for students on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 with teachers starting their school year on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The calendar will include a full week […]
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WVNT-TV
The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
Comments / 0