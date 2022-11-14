Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Free air purifiers are available for Utah schools to help with dirty air, RSV
SALT LAKE CITY — It doesn’t take a website or a special device to see how dirty Utah’s air can be. But some parents, like Brad Plotow, might notice it more than others. “What’s in the air affect my family directly,” Plotow said. “What’s in the air affects my family directly. I’ve got a son who has go induced-asthma and so just allergies can be a trigger for him to miss school.”
kslnewsradio.com
Lots of options on the table for saving Great Salt Lake; but especially the simplest — use less water.
LAS VEGAS — Can Salt Lake City measure up to Sin City’s winning water-conservation model?. The drought-fueled decline in the southwest’s water supply has set off a cascade of environmental distress signals and for Utahns, Great Salt Lake is ground zero. At its lowest level in recorded...
kjzz.com
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
kslnewsradio.com
When are ski resorts opening in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter is well underway in the beehive state. With an arctic front coming in, ski resorts across Utah are pushing up their opening days. Although many mountains and ski resorts have not seen high totals of snow, you an still ride on man-made powder. If...
Utah DOT offers hilarious new option for state flag
The Utah Department of Transportation believes the people in charge of selecting the state's new flag missed the mark. Perhaps they needed a bright orange cone to lead them in the right direction?
Utah man jumps into freezing cold river to save woman who drove her car off a boat dock
A man from Elk Ridge, Utah, reportedly jumped into Idaho's freezing cold Snake River to save a woman after she drove her car off a boat dock, according to EastIdahoNews.com.
kslnewsradio.com
Water levels are too low at places like Great Salt Lake to even measure
SALT LAKE CITY — The drought has presented some real challenges to anyone who follows the water levels at the Great Salt Lake, according to KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank. Eubank says because of the rapidly decreasing water levels around the state, the sensors used for both water temperature and depth have become unreliable, or not even in the water.
Utah Highway Patrol reminds drivers to buckle up ahead of holiday travel
Ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend, the Utah Department of Public Safety and Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) are reminding Utahns to buckle up when travelling this holiday season.
New billion-dollar Utah prison experiences water pipe break
Officials tell FOX 13 News normal operations have resumed after a water break at the new Utah State Prison occurred in the female housing section on Tuesday.
KSLTV
‘Pretty shocking’: Utah woman warns others about radon after cancer diagnosis
LEHI, Utah — A Utah woman is warning others about the danger of radon after she received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis for non-smoking lung cancer. “The oncologist explained that it had metastasized,” Lehi resident Kerri Robbins said. “So it had gone from my lungs to my brain.”
KSLTV
Two Utah couples feel targeted after pride flag theft, vandalism
SALT LAKE CITY — As lawmakers prepare to pass same-sex marriage protections, two gay couples in Utah feel unsafe after crimes were committed on their properties. Zach Hutchings and his partner said the pride flag outside their house was stolen Tuesday night. “Came out, went to the office, noticed...
ksl.com
Could UTA waive its fares forever? Utah lawmakers weighs costs, benefits of idea
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest transit agency viewed its one-month trial of free fare service in February as "very successful," raising ridership 16% from the previous month. It was, at the time, Utah Transit Authority's best ridership month since the COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the agency's service in...
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
moabsunnews.com
Rock inscriptions in Southeast Utah
This is canyon country, a landscape defined by the forces of nature that have carved their way through the red sandstone for millions of years and still continue to perform their work. The human history of this landscape carries a similar throughline: Rock inscriptions carved on canyon walls over thousands of years lend whispers of the history of the people who came before.
Bill upending how Utahns pay for water gets dammed up in the legislature
A bill that would have dramatically changed how Utahns pay for water will not be advancing in the state legislature this year.
New meat, poultry investment could help Utah
The Biden-Harris administration recently announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to increase meat and poultry competition and economic opportunities.
kslnewsradio.com
Experts urge gun safety as child gun deaths see higher rates
SALT LAKE CITY — After a 3-year-old reportedly shot himself accidentally in Taylorsville early Thursday morning, experts are urging safe gun practices. While the number of unintentional shootings in Utah has stayed relatively consistent over the last few years experts still say the number of gun deaths and gun suicide is a big concern.
This Natural Hot Spring In Utah Has Stunning Desert Views & Relaxing Outdoor Bathtubs
Tucked in the sprawling Utah desert is the Mystic Hot Springs, where you can soak in outdoor bathtubs and stare at the striking views of the arid surroundings. The magical property in Monroe, Utah, supplies fresh mineral water to its two massive pools and six cast iron tubs etched into the side of ruddy orange rock formations.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah DWR offering horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides for the first time in two years
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Haviland’s Old West Adventures are partnering to give Utahns horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides this winter. Dry conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the DWR from offering rides for the previous two years. Starting on Dec. 2,...
upr.org
Wild About Utah: Hands on stoneflies and sculpin
I remember my father on wintery Saturdays mounting his fly-tying vice on the kitchen table, and then, from the cavern under the stairs, he’d emerge with his hooks, pheasant and peacock feathers and other magical threads. I’d watch him spin intricate flies, but never realized as a child that they were imitations of creatures I would meet and teach in the wild. When he took me to lakes and rivers to fish, we just used worms and pink marshmallows.
