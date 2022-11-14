ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Free air purifiers are available for Utah schools to help with dirty air, RSV

SALT LAKE CITY — It doesn’t take a website or a special device to see how dirty Utah’s air can be. But some parents, like Brad Plotow, might notice it more than others. “What’s in the air affect my family directly,” Plotow said. “What’s in the air affects my family directly. I’ve got a son who has go induced-asthma and so just allergies can be a trigger for him to miss school.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
When are ski resorts opening in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter is well underway in the beehive state. With an arctic front coming in, ski resorts across Utah are pushing up their opening days. Although many mountains and ski resorts have not seen high totals of snow, you an still ride on man-made powder. If...
UTAH STATE
Water levels are too low at places like Great Salt Lake to even measure

SALT LAKE CITY — The drought has presented some real challenges to anyone who follows the water levels at the Great Salt Lake, according to KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank. Eubank says because of the rapidly decreasing water levels around the state, the sensors used for both water temperature and depth have become unreliable, or not even in the water.
UTAH STATE
Two Utah couples feel targeted after pride flag theft, vandalism

SALT LAKE CITY — As lawmakers prepare to pass same-sex marriage protections, two gay couples in Utah feel unsafe after crimes were committed on their properties. Zach Hutchings and his partner said the pride flag outside their house was stolen Tuesday night. “Came out, went to the office, noticed...
OGDEN, UT
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
UTAH STATE
Rock inscriptions in Southeast Utah

This is canyon country, a landscape defined by the forces of nature that have carved their way through the red sandstone for millions of years and still continue to perform their work. The human history of this landscape carries a similar throughline: Rock inscriptions carved on canyon walls over thousands of years lend whispers of the history of the people who came before.
UTAH STATE
Experts urge gun safety as child gun deaths see higher rates

SALT LAKE CITY — After a 3-year-old reportedly shot himself accidentally in Taylorsville early Thursday morning, experts are urging safe gun practices. While the number of unintentional shootings in Utah has stayed relatively consistent over the last few years experts still say the number of gun deaths and gun suicide is a big concern.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Wild About Utah: Hands on stoneflies and sculpin

I remember my father on wintery Saturdays mounting his fly-tying vice on the kitchen table, and then, from the cavern under the stairs, he’d emerge with his hooks, pheasant and peacock feathers and other magical threads. I’d watch him spin intricate flies, but never realized as a child that they were imitations of creatures I would meet and teach in the wild. When he took me to lakes and rivers to fish, we just used worms and pink marshmallows.
UTAH STATE

