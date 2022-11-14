Read full article on original website
Canton Christmas Festival is Coming Soon
The Canton Christmas Festival is scheduled for Friday, November 25th through Friday, December 23rd and will be open nightly from 5 pm – 9 pm. It will be closed November 28th – December 1st. The Christmas Festival in Canton will feature several activities and attractions this year. As...
Jackson VA to giveaway 400 turkeys Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and the Humana Mississippi MarketPoint office are hosting a veteran drive-thru food pantry event Saturday. Volunteers are expected to giveaway 400 turkeys during the event. “We have hosted our drive-thru food pantry events every third Saturday for the...
Madison baker competes on Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi baker will make her national television debut Sunday as she competes on the Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge." Beth Hennington lives in Madison but grew up in Edwards and Clinton. "You try to leave the south. You always say the minute I can, I'm...
Revell Ace Hardware renovating Madison Ace store
MADISON — The Madison Ace Hardware store here on Highway 51 is becoming Revell Ace Hardware’s eighth location soon. Madison alderman approved the renovation and remodeling plans during their Nov. 15 meeting with a unanimous vote. Joe Rooks, one of the owners of Revell Ace Hardware, said the...
Area organizations collecting, distributing food for Thanksgiving holiday
Thanksgiving is a holiday that most associate with food. Families prepare spreads of delectable offerings and often have leftovers for days. However, for some, the holiday is a dreaded time because they do not have enough food to feed their family. “We are sitting down to our tables and enjoying...
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old student that attends Blackburn Middle School was attacked Monday while class was in session. Madison Henderson says she’s now afraid to go back to school. “The students didn’t belong in the classroom; they came from somewhere else,” said Marquita Moore, Madison’s mother. “That’s...
Disturbances in Carthage
On Wednesday at 1:47pm, officers were dispatched to Westbrook Apartments for a report of fighting. At 5:47pm, CPD was requested to Baptist-Leake ER for a disorderly patient. At 8:19pm, officers were requested to a trailer park on Old Canton Road for a disturbance in progress.
Baptist invests $35 million for new Madison location
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15. According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023. “We’re […]
Tyson Foods Makes $18M Investment in Walnut Grove
Tyson Foods is pleased to announce an $18 million investment in the Mississippi economy, expanding the company’s hatchery in Walnut Grove, Mississippi. The project is expected to increase the hatchery’s capacity to hold chicks and eggs, specifically contributing to operational efficiency at its nearby Forest and Carthage, Mississippi poultry processing facilities.
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Mississippi school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
Jackson home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. — A large fire destroyed a house in Jackson early Thursday. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles at about 6 a.m. The fire at the home on Alta Woods Boulevard and Pinecrest Circle was still burning about an hour later. Firefighters were still at...
White Mississippians Still Think They are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Hospital to purchase Holland store site
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion during its Nov. 7 meeting to authorize Neshoba County General Hospital and Nursing Home to purchase the property at the corner of Holland Avenue and Dallas Street. The cost will be $200,000. This is the site of the old Medical Supply Store. County...
Grants Ferry Parkway expansion aims to ease travel for Brandon drivers
BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – The City of Brandon announced that the Phase C-2 of the expansion of Grants Ferry Parkway has finally been completed. Brandon leaders said the expansion project has been in the making for 20 years, but the project officially broke ground in August 2020. Grants Ferry Parkway will connect Highway 471 and […]
Ribbon cutting officially opens Grants Ferry Parkway
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Drive time just got better in Northeast Brandon with the opening of a new roadway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this morning for the official completion of the long-awaited Grants Ferry Parkway. Motorists traveling Grants Ferry Parkway see a newly paved shortcut across northeast Brandon, but Mayor Butch Lee sees the future.
Chef Zechariah Lloyd Announces Menu for Steve Azar Concert
An evening with Steve Azar and Chef Zechariah Lloyd, 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, will be December 1st at The Guitar Academy in Kosciusko. Chef Zech just announced this incredible menu:. Beer brined filet mignon with bacon and garlic, Soubise over Yukon Mash, Roasted Delocatta Agrodolce Salad, Buerre Blanc...
Choctaw Inmates Back In Custody
Two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail Tuesday are now back in custody. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said Tyler Charles Payne of Anna, and Thomas Wesley Cofer, of Atoka, escaped through the roof of the northeast dorm side of the Choctaw Jail. Park said Wednesday that they were captured around 10:00 Tuesday night in Mississippi.
Ethel, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
