localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Opening date announced for Fayetteville Chipotle
Fayetteville, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We have an update to a popular question sent to the Your Stories Team. When will Chipotle open at the Towne Center at Fayetteville?. Soon, really soon. A company spokesperson told the YS Team that this new location will open Tuesday, November, 22. According to...
localsyr.com
Heaviest lake snow well north and west of Syracuse today
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Lake effect continues today off both Lake Ontario and Lake Erie impacting parts of Central New York. We expect the band of moderate to heavy snow near Watertown throughout the rest of today likely producing snowfall rates between 2 and 4 inches per hour at times with even a bit of thundersnow!
localsyr.com
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill
(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 30-November 5
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 30 to November 5. Two food services failed their inspections: Pasquale’s Slice of Italy, 511 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville Pavonne’s Pizza, 122 East Seneca Street, Manlius Read to see how each establishment failed in […]
WKTV
New hobby store in Clinton opening Friday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- The grand opening of HobbyTown in Clinton is set for Friday and just like it sounds, it's a store for hobby enthusiasts. The store is one of the biggest toy, game and hobby shop's in the Utica area, specializing in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and more.
localsyr.com
Old days of crowds dwindle to walkers and tenants cleaning out stores of Great Northern Mall
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the last week for Great Northern Mall before the current owners lock its doors for the final time on Sunday, November 20. After initially alerting tenants to the date, then seemingly considering letting them stay longer, letters given to tenants informed them of eviction.
localsyr.com
St. Elias Holiday Bazaar Happening This Weekend
(WSYR-TV) — The holidays are getting ever closer, and this weekend you’ll have a terrific opportunity to get a head-start on good cheer. Saint Elias Church on Onondaga Hill is opening the doors on the second holiday bazaar happening tomorrow and Sunday. The St. Elias Holiday Bazaar is...
informnny.com
Where’s the bad weather this weekend?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can...
Check out the latest power outages
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning. Check the current outages and restoration times This has caused many power outages across the county. More than 1,800 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow as […]
cnycentral.com
Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo
Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
localsyr.com
Music for the Mission concert hits ‘Cuse this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Diocese Festival Chorus presents 80 local musicians who will perform at Charles Gounod’s St. Cecilia mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, located at 259 West Onondaga Street in Syracuse. The concert is open and free to the public and there will also...
New fast-food restaurant proposed for eastern Onondaga County on site of former fire station
Manlius, N.Y. – A Syracuse-based restaurant group wants to put a new, drive-thru Taco Bell restaurant where the village’s former fire station sits now. The old Manlius fire station on Stickley Drive would be demolished and a new building constructed, said Mike Decker, the village’s code enforcement officer.
localsyr.com
Liverpool Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving Day
(WSYR-TV) — Over the last nine years, the Liverpool Turkey Trot has become the fastest growing race in Upstate New York, and there is still time to register for next week’s trot. It is also the largest charitable giving race in Central New York on Thanksgiving Day. The...
