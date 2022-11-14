ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Regan Knight
4d ago

Ridiculous political speculation not based in fact. If such were the case, this would have come up during Trump's 2020 campaign and DeSantis' reelection campaign. This is merely a political ploy to dirty up both Trump and DeSantis before 24, nothing more.

mitchplease
4d ago

They definitely need to check it out. We are dealing with the most corrupt person to ever disgrace the country,can't put anything past him. As for Rhonda santis we already know what kind of 💩 he is. I hope he gets charged in his human trafficking and kidnapping of asylum seekers.

Britta K Brämick
4d ago

I think an election review in Florida is needed but impossible since Florida destroys the ballots right afterwards.

