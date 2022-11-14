Read full article on original website
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
PSA: Apple has cut trade-in values for iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks
If you’ve been looking to snag a new iPhone, be prepared to get less money for your trade-in. Apple is cutting trade-in values for tons of devices. Spotted by Digital Trends, the Apple Trade-In page has been updated with new, lower values for your trades toward new products. Trade-in...
Google One VPN is now available on Windows and Mac
Google One has rolled out its VPN service to Windows and Mac users. Available to all Google One subscribers at the 2TB level or higher, it was previously only available on mobile. Now, desktop users can also use the VPN client on Windows and Mac computers. If you’re a qualifying...
Google now warns users to update apps that crash
Updating software. It’s the technology equivalent of flossing. You know it’s important, sure. And yet, it’s something most people procrastinate on. With no sense of urgency, it’s all too easy to hit “snooze” on those all-important patches and upgrades. Now, with the latest improvement...
The iPhone 15 Pro Max could get USB 3.2 – here’s why that matters
The next iPhone generation will use USB-C. Thank the European Commission for bringing the Lighting port to its long-overdue conclusion. But not every iPhone will be equal, reports mobile analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Ming-Chi, a well-connected analyst with a solid track record for predicting Apple’s future moves, claims the company will...
10 reasons why you need a computer privacy screen protector
A computer privacy screen is an essential piece of equipment for anyone who uses a computer, whether for work, school, or personal use. Moreover, this screen helps to protect your information from prying eyes by making it difficult for people to see what’s on your screen. Here are the...
Twitter adds new waiting period for Twitter Blue accounts
Amidst the chaos at Twitter, new users are now required to wait 90 days before they can subscribe to Twitter Blue and get a verification badge. The Elon Musk-led platform first started verifying users a couple of weeks back. At that time, all it required was $8 per month for Twitter Blue.
Twitter will relaunch paid verification on November 29
Elon Musk intends to re-launch Twitter Blue Verified accounts by the end of the month, the self-described Chief Twit said last night. In a tweet, Musk timetabled the relaunch for November 29 in order to “make sure that it is rock solid.”. Twitter suspended its paid verification service after...
Where to look when choosing the right Mac
Macs have a reputation for being one of the best personal computers on the market, which is why plenty of corporations and individuals turn to this family of computers. Matter of fact, Macs’ OS and integral parts of the hardware are made and controlled by Apple, making it almost impossible to implement data from an unreliable source.
Google Maps now shows the fastest EV charging stations
After decades of mockery and indifference, electric vehicles are finally enjoying their moment in the sun. To help EV owners find the right charger, Google Maps will now show the fastest charging stations in the nearby vicinity. Manufacturer support, a growing charging ecosystem, and healthy government subsidies have all contributed...
Netflix finally lets you log out of individual devices remotely
Netflix is adding a feature that makes it easier to log out of specific devices. A new option in your account settings under the Security and Privacy section will show all the devices signed into your account. The Manage Access and Devices page shows everywhere you are signed into Netflix,...
New under-screen facial recognition tech scans for real skin
Under-display cameras are a bit of a rarity in the smartphone world. A major barrier to their widespread adoption is their struggle to recognize faces accurately. Since they sit behind a screen, they can’t capture all the details required to distinguish a recognized user from an imposter accurately. But...
Study shows AirPods can be used as affordable hearing aids
Premium hearing aids cost thousands of dollars, but a new study shows that Apple’s AirPods could provide a more affordable alternative. The study, published on Cell.com, questioned whether or not Apple’s AirPods could perform similar duties as dedicated hearing aids. After all, Apple’s Live Listen feature turns iPhones...
Amazon drops PS5 DualSense controllers down to $50 each
Sony’s PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers are not cheap. They typically sell for $70 each and rarely ever see discounts. Well, that’s all changing thanks to this early Black Friday Amazon deal. For a limited time, Amazon has them down from their original $70 to $50 each. That’s 30...
AI can now create a better profile picture for your Tinder account
You can now use AI to generate new profile pictures because it’s better at selfies than you are. A new service called PhotoAI costs $19, uses 10 and 20 of your badly-taken selfies, and creates a pack of AI-created images for you. You can choose pop art, polaroid-style, royals,...
Microsoft discounts the Xbox Series S to $250 for the holidays
Microsoft’s limited-time Black Friday promotion knocks the Xbox Series S down to $250, saving you $50 off the usual asking price. And you even have your pick of retailers. Best Buy, Microsoft, and Target have the deal up in their stores, but Target is going a step further by bundling a $50 gift card.
The FCC is cracking down on hidden fees from your ISP
Internet service providers (ISPs) will soon have to include ‘nutrition’ labels on their broadband plans. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) introduced the labels in 2016 on a volunteer basis. They contain information about the costs, speeds, and potentially-hidden extras. Aimed at educating consumers, ISPs slow-walked implementing the labels....
Elon Musk just taught the world a lesson about the value of coders
Earlier this week, Elon Musk gave the remaining Twitter employees — who, at this point, are so few in number that they could probably carpool home together — an ultimatum. Either they could commit to a new “hardcore” version of Twitter, where they’ll work grueling hours at “high intensity,” or they could leave with three months’ severance. They had two days to decide.
Sony has opened up preorders for the PS VR2
Sony has opened up PS VR2 preorders for gamers who want to get their hands on the VR headset as soon as possible. The PS VR2 is a follow-up to Sony’s original PS VR that came out in 2016. This time, the headset has improved with better resolution and brand-new controllers.
