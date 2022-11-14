Read full article on original website
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret SocietyDianaChapel Hill, NC
The Many Grocery Chains of Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
NCCU athletes sign NIL dealsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC
Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
WRAL
2 businesses robbed on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh
Someone robbed two businesses Friday morning on Lake Boone Trail. Someone robbed two businesses Friday morning on Lake Boone Trail. Reporter: Nia HardenPhotographer: Charles BradleyWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
The inventor of Buffalo wings is bringing a new restaurant to Raleigh
The legendary sports bar, which is the birthplace of the fiery orange chicken wing, has signed a deal with a Raleigh franchisee.
'An amazing woman:' Sylvia Wiggins prepares to be grand marshal of Raleigh Christmas Parade
The 2022 grand marshal of the ABC11 Leithcars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade is Sylvia Wiggins whose been serving and giving back to the city for nearly 50 years.
Surprise! Durham homeowner gets new roof after 5 On Your Side report
DURHAM, N.C. — A WRAL viewer got a big surprise after a 5 On Your Side report. In September, WRAL's 5 On Your Side reported the shingle manufacturer TAMKO denied warranty claims on the shingles for a Durham homeowner after roofing contractors told him the shingles were breaking down prematurely.
cbs17
Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
WRAL
Free kids' craft event at Lowe's on Saturday, Nov. 19 when you pre-register
The November Lowe's craft event for kids is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 19 and the kids will be building a Dancing Turkey Toy!. The event runs between 9 am and 12 noon at participating locations and you'll need to sign up your kids for a specific time slot. There are still some openings in the Raleigh area stores as of Nov. 18. If your store is full, you can check other nearby stores for open time slots.
2022 Christmas parades and events happening in the Triangle
Feeling festive? Here's a list of the Christmas parades and events happening throughout the Triangle-area.
thehowler.org
Meet Maggie Kane: WHS alumna and founder of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can cafe
Nearly seven years ago, on her 25th birthday, Wakefield High School alumna Maggie Kane anxiously sat in the waiting room at the Secretary of State office in downtown Raleigh. For Kane, months of intensive research, community outreach, fundraising and tedious paperwork all culminated in the next half an hour as she awaited the non-profit status of her big idea. What Kane didn’t realize was that in 30 minutes, she would walk out of that same office as the founder and executive director of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can café – and would forever change the lives of those experiencing poverty in the Raleigh community.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $2.6 million
A 5,371-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 400 block of Forsyth Street in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 31, 2022. The $2,595,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
triangletribune.com
Trailblazers bring Black books to Durham
DURHAM – For nearly two decades, Paul Scott has sat on the corner of Morehead and Moreland avenues in Durham’s West End every Sunday afternoon giving away books about Black history and culture. Scott said there’s been a drought of Black books in Durham ever since the Stanford...
cbs17
This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
cbs17
Lost sheep looking for home in Durham; are they yours?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter with humor on Tuesday morning in the hopes of helping a few subjects in a “baaaad” situation find their way home. After locating a few sheep that had gone astray in the 400 block...
WRAL
Car brings down power lines, closing section of Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines. Delays could be present for the morning commute as crews work to repair the power pole. There were no major traffic...
‘More than just a house’: In her own words, a single mom talks about facing eviction
“I tried to find something similar, and it’s just like double the price, so there’s just no way I can survive or stay in Durham or any of that.”
Andretti Indoor Karting plans first NC location. Here’s where.
Topgolf is still under construction despite plans to open this summer.
Why is the Raleigh Christmas Parade before Thanksgiving?
While there's a lot of excitement surrounding the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh, many residents are curious why the event takes place before Thanksgiving.
New airline coming to RDU in mid-February: Here’s where it will fly
Raleigh-Durham International Airport is adding its fourth airline this year.
Rocky Mount considering swapping out city buses for ride share vans
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount is exploring the possibility of switching out its Tar River Transit city bus system for a network of city-run ride shares that would work like Uber or Lyft. Interim City Manager Peter Varney told WRAL News that the North Carolina Department of Transportation...
WRAL
Decades later, World's Largest Spaghetti Dinner a source of good will and good eatin' in Fayetteville
The Wednesday during the week before Thanksgiving is an important day in Fayetteville. It means it's time for the 63rd annual World's Largest Spaghetti Dinner. The tradition that dates back to 1958 has grown into something bigger and better than the creator could have ever imagined. The dinner is one...
