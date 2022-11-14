Read full article on original website
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News
Effort seeks to stop Richmond’s plans for last Confederate statue
Four indirect descendants of Gen. A.P. Hill have asked a Richmond court to overturn a judge's decision that allows the city to remove and donate its last Confederate statue.
You Can Stay In An Arizona VRBO That Used To Be Part Of A Dairy Farm
Looking for a quick escape? Discover what Northern Arizona has to offer and stay at a 100-year-old refurbished dairy building called the Verde Dairy Cottage.
Comments / 0