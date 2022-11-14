Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo Public Safety investigates after train hits pedestrian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — UPDATE:. At 1:30 a.m. Friday, the train was been cleared from the Pitcher and Edwards area, and the roads opened back up, according to Kalamazoo County Dispatch. The accident resulted in the death of a 44-year-old Kalamazoo resident, the Kalamazoo Department of Public safety said. KDPS...
Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of traffic camera scam, targeting emails
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety encouraged residents to beware of a recent scam that targets emails. The scam asks residents to pay their parking ticket, saying a traffic violation was recorded on a traffic light, police said Wednesday. Drive safe: Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in...
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash
HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
Former UIA employee, three others, charged in $1M COVID-19 fraud scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday that a former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency worker was indicted for various crimes related to a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Adelita Castillo Juarez, 55, of Kent city, processed fraudulent claims to access over $1 million dollars, Totten said. Juarez also...
Grand Rapids police K-9 Eli to continue recovery at home, days after being stabbed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department K-9 Eli is making a recovery. Eli had been stabbed during a six-hour standoff Sunday, and was released from the hospital Thursday after undergoing surgery for multiple stab wounds and a punctured lung, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Although...
Safety improvements being made to dozens of Kalamazoo intersections
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Safety improvements are coming to 75 intersections in the city of Kalamazoo, that city officials say, will better protect both motorists and pedestrians. Audible pedestrian speakers will be added, long with improved crosswalk markings, light-reflective backplates and traffic light stabilizing wire tethers. A grant, awarded by...
Tornado sirens go off in Portage by mistake
PORTAGE, Mich. — False alarm!. Tornado sirens went off in Portage Thursday because of a problem with the system, according to the Kalamazoo County Dispatch Authority. What's the weather? Check out News Channel 3's weather page for the latest forecast. No tornado has been reported, dispatch said. The city...
KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
Portage Road in Kalamazoo at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Road in Kalamazoo is expected to be closed at I-94 for bridge beam setting from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Northbound Portage Road traffic is to be detoured on Kilgore Road, Sprinkle Road, and Cork Street.
Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grab the hot cocoa - the Maple Hill Holiday Parade returns to downtown Kalamazoo Saturday. Nearly 100 parade units are expected to line up, starting at the intersection of Lovell and Jasper streets. Roads will close for the parade at 10:30 a.m., according to event organizers.
4 sentenced disturbing the peace during abortion protest in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Over the summer, a Genesee County jury found four non-Michigan residents guilty of "disturbing the peace" related to their actions during a protest at a local abortion clinic in 2019. Now, those four were sentenced for the crimes in front of Judge Newblatt on November 18th.
Busy Kalamazoo County intersection to be closed Wednesday morning
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A busy Kalamazoo County intersection is scheduled to be closed starting 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. All directions of the intersection of W Main Street and N 9th Street is expected to be closed for about 10 minutes, deputies said.
Second firefighter resigns following Pulaski house fire incident
FLINT, Mich. — Mark Zlotek, the second Flint firefighter involved in the failed search on Pulaski St earlier this year, has reportedly resigned. Zlotek resigned from the Flint Fire Department, according to Catie O'Neill, the City of Flint's communication director. O'Neill could not say when the resignation was submitted...
At least 17 vehicles damaged in pileup near Marshall
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI — At least 17 vehicles were damaged in a crash Wednesday around 6:27 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened on Verona Road overpass on I-94 in Marshall Township, troopers said. Kalamazoo: Kalamazoo's Girls on the Run opens registration for Spring 2023. Icy road...
Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $45K from an elderly adult
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man pled guilty Wednesday to multiple counts of financial abuse of an elderly adult, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel. Craig Macauley, 39, is facing three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult for allegedly stealing up to $45,000 worth of property and cash from the victim, Nessel said.
Crash blocks US-131, crews work to clean debris, deputies say
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Cement trucks were blocking the roadway of a busy freeway Friday morning due to a crash. Northbound and southbound lanes were closed at 142nd Avenue near the north of the Kent County line, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office. What's the weather? Check the...
Two people face charges for selling to 'minor' in Battle Creek vape shop sting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people from Battle Creek face charges for selling vape items to police officers posing as minors in a sting operation Tuesday. After receiving concerns from multiple agencies and parents, Battle Creek Police conducted a sting operation on four local vape shops, officers said. Battle...
Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Holidays are approaching and that means festive events will follow. The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo is scheduled to kickoff their annual Red Kettle Campaign at Celebration Cinema Thursday at 6:30 p.m. A free showing of "Silver Bells" that was filmed at the Salvation Army of Grand...
Two suspects taken to hospital following chase and crash, Ottawa County deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects from a police chase are being treated at the hospital following a crash, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The chase happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Ottawa County. Deputies attempted to stop a Dodge Durango, going north on 56th Avenue,...
