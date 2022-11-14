ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TLC Renews ‘Darcey & Stacey,‘ ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ and Six More Hit Shows, Announces Premiere Dates (EXCLUSIVE)

By Emily Longeretta
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
TLC is bringing back eight of their hit shows in 2023.

“1000-Lb. Best Friends,” “I Am Jazz,” “Darcey & Stacey,” “Extreme Sisters,” “7 Little Johnstons,” “My 600-Lb. Life,” “ Say Yes to the Dress ” and “Return to Amish” will all return with 88 hours of new content in the first quarter.

“1,000-Lb. Best Friends” premieres Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 10 p.m.

While Meghan has lost 200 pounds, she’s still struggling to wedding plan while living with Tina. Vanessa, successful in her own weight loss journey, is fearful for her obese 19-year-old son and Ashley worries whether she’ll qualify for gastric bypass surgery. “1,000-Lb. Best Friends” is produced by Crazy Legs Productions.

“1,000-Lb. Sisters” premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 9 p.m.

Tammy makes “a life-altering decision” after surviving a near-death experience. Amy, expecting her second baby, isn’t sure how being an overweight mother will work, while Chris is desperate to qualify for skin removal surgery. “1,000-Lb. Sisters” is produced by Crazy Legs Productions.

“I Am Jazz” premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 10 p.m.

Jazz returns home to Florida after her first year on her own at Harvard and has been working on her social life, entering the dating scene and struggling on the apps. While trying to be independent, she receives a death threat upon returning to college, and her parents must step in. “I Am Jazz” is produced by This is Just a Test.

“Darcey & Stacey” premieres on Monday, Jan. 23, at 8 p.m.

The “90 Day Fiancé” spin-off returns as the twin sisters split their time between their homes in Connecticut and Miami. Darcey is single and ready for a fresh start after Georgi, while Darcey attempts to enter the dating scene in Miami as both a businesswoman and proud mother. “Darcey & Stacey” is produced by Sharp Entertainment.

“Extreme Sisters” premieres on Monday, Jan. 23, at 9 p.m.

The reality series follows the lives of multiple different sisters — twins, triplets and even those claiming to be psychics — who have an obsession with each other and refuse to change. “Extreme Sisters” is produced by Bodega Pictures.

“My 600-Lb. Life” premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m.

The new season follows patients of bariatric surgeon Dr. Nowzaradan, who has made a career of helping those who suffer from obesity, using both tough love and charm. Each individual must face their “inner demons” that brought them to the surgeon’s attention. My 600-Lb. Life” is produced by Megalomedia.

“Say Yes to the Dress” premieres on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m.

Randy Fenoli and the Kleinfeld consultants’ navigate nervous brides ahead of their big days, working with opinionated family members and one woman determined to buy a dress despite being single. Cast members from the past join Fenoli to look back at the success through the years. “Say Yes to the Dress” is produced by Half Yard Productions.

“Return to Amish” premieres on Tuesday, March 14, at 10 p.m.

This season, the new Amish attempt to dive into the unknown outside world with many different dreams — including becoming a career as a basketball player and finding a non-Amish wife. However, the “unrestricted freedom” is a bit more terrifying than imagined. “Return to Amish” is produced by Hot Snakes Media.

wanda@wine
3d ago

No, not “Darcey and Stacey.” I’m tired of their storyline, and they send a bad message about beauty to young women

Shirl Dix
3d ago

Why in the world are they bringing back Darcy and Stacy???? Ugh!!!!!!

Carmi Bell Morris
3d ago

no need also for I am jazz ,and Darcey and Stacey get rid of those 2 dud shows

