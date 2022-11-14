ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Apple Launching World Cup Podcast Hosted by ‘Ted Lasso’s‘ Brendan Hunt, NBC Sports’ Rebecca Lowe

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Apple is hitting the pitch for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with “After the Whistle,” an exclusive podcast hosted by Brendan Hunt , co-creator and star of Apple TV+ series “ Ted Lasso ,” and NBC Sports’ Rebecca Lowe.

Apple says “After the Whistle,” produced in partnership with Meadowlark Media, will provide “an entertaining and informative take” on the World Cup tournament action from “the perspective of two bona fide football superfans.”

“After the Whistle” will premiere Thursday, Nov. 17, with a preview of the global soccer tournament, which kicks off in Qatar on Nov. 20. The limited series will be available in Apple News in the U.S. and in Apple Podcasts in 103 countries and regions. New episodes will be available multiple times per week following key matches, with Hunt and Lowe recapping key plays, wins, upsets and off-field moments — and battling out their allegiances to the U.S. and English teams.

Separately, earlier this year, Apple TV+ inked a 10-year exclusive deal to stream Major League Soccer matches starting in early 2023 .

“Apple loves soccer — from ‘Ted Lasso’ to Major League Soccer, and now two of the game’s most exciting voices delivering listeners their take on all of the biggest moments of the tournament,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior VP of services, in a statement. “We’re proud to offer our users around the world great ways to follow all the excitement with ‘After the Whistle’ and in Apple News.”

In addition to appearing as Coach Beard on “Ted Lasso,” Hunt is a lifelong soccer fan who closely follows MLS and the English Premier League. Lowe has been a soccer host in the U.K. and the U.S. for nearly two decades and currently is hosting her 10th season of NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League. In Apple Podcasts, Hunt and Lowe have also curated a “Listen With” collection of their favorite podcasts for listeners to explore.

Using the Apple TV app, soccer fans in the U.S. can watch all 64 matches on Fox Sports as well as Telemundo’s Spanish-language broadcast of every game on NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

Listen to the trailer for “After the Whistle”:

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Adds Jay Duplass, Timothy Omundson to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series at Disney+ has added Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundsen in guest star roles, Variety has learned exclusively. The pair will appear in the series alongside Walker Scobell as Percy as well as Aryan Simhadri as Grover and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth. Additional cast members include Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally and Timm Sharp as well as Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, and recent additions like Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Duplass will play Hades, the god of the Underworld. Per the official character...
Variety

‘Sofia the First’ Spinoff in Development at Disney Branded Television in Extension of Craig Gerber’s Overall Deal

Craig Gerber has extended his overall development deal at Disney Branded Television, under which he is developing a spinoff of “Sofia the First.” Created by Gerber, the original “Sofia the First” ran on Disney Junior from 2013 to 2018 and follows a young girl (Ariel Winter) who becomes a princess after her mother (Sara Ramirez) marries the king (Travis Willingham) of Enchancia. The spinoff will be set in in Royal Prep Academy, a school for princes and princesses of Enchancia. Along with creating “Sofia the First” and the preceding TV movie “Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess” in 2012, Gerber is...
Variety

Will Arnett Hosts Live World Cup Show ‘Back of the Net’ on Amazon’s Amp Radio App

Will Arnett, actor, podcaster and soccer superfan (sorry, football), is getting behind the mic to host “Back of the Net: 2022 World Cup,” a live commentary and recap show, exclusively on Amazon’s Amp free radio app. Amp will premiere the show live from Qatar, which is hosting the quadrennial soccer tourney, on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. PT. Arnett will be joined by guest host Samantha Mewis, a star on the U.S. Women’s National Team that won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, along with other guests to be announced. “I’ve loved football (that’s soccer for you heathens) since I was a...
Variety

Fifth Season Hires Mary Lisio as Executive Vice President, Non-Scripted, Development & Production

Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content) has hired Mary Lisio for the newly created position of executive vice president of non-scripted development and production. In her new role, Lisio will work to expand Fifth Season’s slate of non-scripted content across all platforms. She will collaborate with Kevin Iwashina, Fifth Season’s head of documentary. “Mary is an exceptional producer and a wonderful human,” said Graham Taylor and Chris Rice, co-CEOs of Fifth Season. “Her deep experience and great taste make her the perfect person to build our non-scripted and documentary development & production business.” Lisio joins Fifth Season from Blumhouse Television, where...
Variety

New CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach Addresses Team: ‘Broadcast Is Not Dead’

A day after the surprise reshuffle inside CBS, which saw the exit of entertainment president and 26-year Eye veteran Kelly Kahl, along with chief lieutenant Thom Sherman (who had overseen programming as senior exec VP), new entertainment prexy Amy Reisenbach has sent a memo to staffers as she kicks off her tenure. “I can’t wait to work with all of you much more closely and continue the legacy that is CBS,” she wrote in the memo, which Variety has obtained. “In the meantime, I want to let you in on my mantra. Despite what you may have read or heard; BROADCAST...
Variety

Natalie Morales Investigates a ‘48 Hours’ Mystery in Return to News for CBS

After a brief hiatus, Natalie Morales is back on the news beat. In one of her first efforts for CBS News, Morales was called upon to explore a decades-old murder in Colorado for “48 Hours.” “It was more like a baptism by ice,” confesses Judy Tygard, the executive producer of the long-running program. “We had Natalie traipsing through the forest and the snow and out on these bitter, cold, deserted passes in Colorado, and we gave her a very simple task: Master a 40 year old case in a few weeks.” On Saturday, Morales will tell viewers about an investigation into the...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Variety

Lily-Rose Depp Defends Her Silence on Johnny Depp Controversies, Rejects Nepotism Claims: I Won’t Be ‘Defined’ by ‘Men in My Life’

Lily-Rose Depp said in a new Elle magazine profile that she has avoided weighing in on the controversies surrounding her father, Johnny Depp, because she refuses to be defined by the men in her life. Johnny Depp spent several months this year in a court trail against Amber Heard, testimonies from which detailed his alleged abusive behavior toward Heard and his unprofessional behavior on film sets such as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.
Variety

Why Release Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ Now? ‘400 Years of Slavery Is Bigger’ Than the Oscars Slap, Says Director

When Apple announced in October that it would be releasing “Emancipation” in theaters by the end of the year, many moviegoers were left scratching their heads: How can any studio release a Will Smith vehicle in the same year he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars? For “Emancipation” director Antoine Fuqua, there was never any issue about the slavery drama’s release date. “The film to me is bigger than that moment,” Fuqua told Vanity Fair. “Four hundred years of slavery is bigger than one moment. My hope is that people will see it that way and watch the movie and be...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Supports Jojo Siwa After She Criticized Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Hurtful’ Rejection of LGBTQ Films

Candace Cameron Bure’s “Full House” and “Fuller House” co-star Jodie Sweetin showed support for Jojo Siwa, who spoke out against Bure over recent comments Bure made about “traditional marriage.” Bure has been widely criticized following an interview with The Wall Street Journal in which she said her new television home at Great American Family would not spotlight gay couples in lead roles. Bure, who is Great American Family’s chief creative officer, said the network “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create...
Variety

John Oliver Says It’s Funny ‘Watching Elon Musk Destroy Twitter’: ‘$44 Billion Being Set on Fire’

Childlike wonder and imagination took the stage on Monday night during the annual Only Make Believe gala at the St. James Theatre. Only Make Believe has brought interactive theater to over 60 children’s hospitals and special education facilities across the East Coast. Hosted by John Oliver, the 80-minute charity event featured colorful performances from some of Broadway’s biggest stars.  During his opening monologue, Oliver quipped about participating in Zoom benefits during the pandemic and how the Broadway ones “were sometimes some of the worst.” He also highlighted some “astonishing” examples of people using their Twitter Blue verification check marks to troll companies. “Let...
ILLINOIS STATE
Variety

Brendan Fraser Will Not Attend Golden Globes After Accusing Former HFPA Boss of Groping Him: ‘My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite’

Brendan Fraser is a frontrunner to land an Oscar nomination for best actor thanks to his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” But you rarely get to an Oscar nomination without stops at other major precursory awards first, including the Golden Globes, which will be back in full force on NBC in 2023. Fraser confirmed to GQ magazine that he will not participate in the Globes if he is nominated for “The Whale” due to his accusation that Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, groped him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly...
Variety

Tarantino Calls ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ His Best Movie, Says Current Film Era Is Tied for ‘Worst in History’

Quentin Tarantino has named “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” his best movie ever made. The director was asked to pick his best by Howard Stern during a visit on the radio host’s SiriusXM show. “Hollywood” is Tarantino’s most recent directorial feature. Released in 2019, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as actors struggling to find their place in the changing Hollywood of 1969. Margot Robbie also starred as Sharon Tate. “For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said about being asked to pick his best movie. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re...
Variety

Voldemort Returns? Ralph Fiennes Would Play ‘Harry Potter’ Villain Again: ‘No Question About It’

After Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav mentioned the possibility of working with J.K. Rowling on more “Harry Potter” content, Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes expressed his interest in reprising his villainous role in the Wizarding World. “Sure, of course,” Fiennes told Variety when asked if he wants to play Voldemort again. If Warner Bros. or Rowling called him to join future “Harry Potter” projects, Fiennes said he would jump right in: “No question about it.” Fiennes spoke with Variety on the red carpet at the New York premiere of “The Menu,” in which he plays madman celebrity chef Julian Slowik, who prepares...
Variety

Musk Demands Twitter Employees Commit to ‘Extremely Hardcore’ Work Culture or Face Termination

Elon Musk’s chaotic tenure running Twitter continues apace, less than three weeks after he closed the $44 billion deal for the social network. After firing Twitter’s senior management team, laying off 50% of the company’s workforce and terminating some two dozen employees who criticized the tech mogul in private and on Twitter, Musk sent an email at midnight PT Tuesday night to the remaining staff outlining “Twitter 2.0” — requiring them to agree to an “extremely hardcore” work environment with “long hours at high intensity” or be fired. “If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter,...
Variety

Republicans Take Control of House of Representatives; President Biden Says He’s ‘Ready to Work’ with GOP

Republicans secured control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, sealing a razor-thin margin divides the two chambers of Congress and promises to complicate President Joe Biden’s pursuit of his legislative agenda. The GOP on Wednesday evening reached the 218-seat threshold needed to take the leadership of the House. The re-election of California Rep. Mike Garcia, in the state’s 25th district covering Lancaster and Palmdale, put the party over the top to victory, as reported by the Associated Press. The Senate remains in Democratic control but by the slimmest (50-49) of margins. Another California House member, veteran GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Academy President Janet Yang Promises ‘Improvements’ at Oscars, but No ‘Drastic’ Changes

The Oscars may have a ratings problem, but don’t expect a major overhaul of next year’s ceremony. “I would say nothing drastic,” Academy president Janet Yang told me Wednesday at the Academy Women’s Luncheon, presented by Chanel, at the Academy Museum. “We like to think [of] improvements and really helping to give the audience a great experience, as well as the viewers on TV.” It was announced earlier this month that Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the third time. He last fronted the ceremony five years ago. “The decision was to not play with something that was working,” Yang said...
Variety

Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year

Quentin Tarantino has disclosed that he has plans to step back into television, looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The film director shared news of the project Wednesday night while promoting his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell. The filmmaker wasn’t forthright with narrative or production details around the project. Tarantino has worked in television before, directing two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005. Since then he has flirted with venturing back, with reports emerging in February that the director was in talks to helm installments of FX’s “Justified”...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

FilmRise Announces Global FAST and AVOD Partnership with LG [EXCLUSIVE]

FilmRise, the New York-based film and television studio and streaming service, is going global with LG Electronics’ free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) LG Channels+ service.  FilmRise is an independent powerhouse in FAST, and with over 40 channels operating across all major FAST services in the U.S. alone, offers more channels than any other independent studio. The new deal with LG, announced on November 18, sees FilmRise expanding its FAST channel offerings across North America, the U.K., Ireland and the Nordics, with AVOD titles from FilmRise’s library also available on LG Channels+.  Popular FilmRise channels had previously been available on...
Variety

CNN Considers Outside Anchor to Boost Primetime

The next star anchor of CNN may not even work there yet. Executives at the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed news outlet are considering the prospect of hiring a host from outside the network’s roster of correspondents to lead at least an hour in primetime, according to a person familiar with the matter. The plan surfaces after CNN CEO Chris Licht told a town-hall assemblage of CNN staffers Tuesday in New York that he intended to turn his focus to CNN’s 9 p.m. hour after debuting a new morning program led by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. CNN declined to make executives...
Variety

Variety

90K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy