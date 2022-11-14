Read full article on original website
Ronald McDonald House holds "Many Hearts One Home" fundraiser
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Ronald McDonald House of Central New York will hold its annual "Many Hearts One Home" fundraiser this Saturday at SRC Arena and Events Center on the Onondaga Community College Campus. The special charity event is back in person this year after being held online only...
Seeing snow outside your window? Send us your weather photos!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The snow has been coming down heavy in parts of Central New York Thursday. Some areas in Oswego County saw close to a foot of snowfall, while areas just 10 to 20 minutes away saw none at all!. We want to see your snowy photos. You...
Thruway closing to commercial traffic Thursday in WNY
A 134-mile stretch of the New York State Thruway spanning most of Western New York will close to commercial traffic Thursday afternoon, ahead of an anticipated winter storm. The shutdown will take effect at 4 p.m. between Exit 46 in Henrietta and the Pennsylvania state line. It comes as parts...
Bedbugs invade movie theater in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — There's been a bedbug outbreak at a movie theater in Pennsylvania during one of the biggest weekends for the box office. According to the Susquehanna Township Codes Department, evidence of bedbugs were discovered at the Regal Movie Theater in Susquehanna Township recently. The Susquehanna...
Lake effect snow accumulation forecast for New York
Lake effect snow showers are developing east of Lake Ontario with wavering heavy snow bands likely today. Oswego and northern Oneida Counties are favored for snowfall totals, here's the latest accumulation forecast through Friday morning. There's going to be a wide range of snow accumulations between Syracuse and Oswego County....
Francis Conole concedes in NY-22 race after Onondaga County releases new ballot count
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As the counting of ballots began once again in New York, Francis Conole announced his concession to Brandon Williams in the race for NY-22. Onondaga County released new ballot numbers Wednesday evening. Shortly afterward, Francis Conole put out a statement acknowledging his loss to Republican Brandon Williams once the numbers reflected that the gap between the two remained in the thousands.
Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of WNY snowstorm
Cheektowaga, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public Thursday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that's expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The state of emergency is in...
Wet Wednesday morning commute with heavy lake effect snow starting tonight
Anywhere from 1-3" of snow fell overnight across much of Central New York with most of the accumulation sticking to grassy spots and elevated surfaces - not as much onto the roadways. Wet and lightly iced roads are possible Wednesday morning while the precipitation gradually changes over to rain as temperatures continue to warm.
Demonstrators call for changes to criminal sentences in NYS
Rochester, N.Y. — Rallies were held across the state today, as part of a growing call to reform the criminal justice system. Demonstrators called for the passage of Communities Not Cages, a package of three bills aimed at reforming sentences. Advocates are calling for a review of excessive sentences...
NY-50 Senate Race: Mannion takes narrow lead over Shiroff after absentee, affidavit count
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — In the race for New York State's 50th Senate district seat, Democrat and incumbent John Mannion has taken a narrow lead over opponent and Republican Rebecca Shiroff. As of election night, the republican Shiroff led the race narrowly. But after new releases of ballot counts from...
