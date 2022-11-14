ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Cheaper For NJ To Dine Out Than Cook For Thanksgiving This Year?

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Have you solidified your plans yet? We're down to a matter of days at this point, so chances are that you have at least an idea of what you'll be doing day-of. On the off-chance that you don't, however, you might want to ask yourself the question "is it worth it to eat at home this year?"
New Survey Names Most Popular Thanksgiving Food In NJ, But Is It Correct?

Well, we're officially less than a week away from turkey day! Are you hungry yet?. Hopefully, if you're hosting this year, you at least have your menu all planned out by this point. If not, maybe it's worth investing some time checking out a new survey that recently declared which Thanksgiving foods are the most and least popular here in the Garden State. I'm just letting you know now that I, personally, do NOT agree with either answer.
Is it Legal to Tip New Jersey Postal Workers for the Holidays?

Here's the real answer to a question that gets asked every year. The holidays are coming up quickly! Tis the season to show some extra gratitude for the people who work so hard to take care of us. It's customary to give a larger tip than normal to people like your hair dresser, landscapers, and news carriers. Some people even show gratitude for gas pump attendants.
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most

This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

