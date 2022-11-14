ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
loudounnow.com

Dulles Toll Road Rates Increase Jan. 1

One day after joining the celebration of the Silver Line extension, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors voted Wednesday to increase rates on the Dulles Toll Road, which help pay for the Metrorail project. Starting Jan. 1, fees for two-axle vehicles will increase from $3.25 to $4 at...
DULLES, VA
restonnow.com

First fee hike on Dulles Toll Road in five years to hit Jan. 1

Drivers on the Dulles Toll Road can expect to pay higher tolls beginning next year. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s Board of Directors voted yesterday morning to increase fees for users of the toll road — bringing tolls to $6 for the average driver. The increase is expected...
DULLES, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Reminder: I-495 Exit to Toll Road Changes Today — “Beginning on or about November 17, drivers traveling on northbound I-495 (Capital Beltway) to westbound Dulles Toll Road will take an earlier exit, rather than the existing left exit (Exit 45), which is closing to allow room for construction of a new, replacement I-495 bridge over the Dulles Toll Road ramps.” [VDOT]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In

A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
LEESBURG, VA
Fairfax Times

Plans for Prince William Gateway could threaten Fairfax County water supply

Impacts to Fairfax County water supply loom as construction of the Prince William Gateway data center is said to threaten the quality of water in the Occoquan Watershed. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity (R) filed a motion to reaffirm the county’s commitment to protecting the watershed on Nov. 1 and commented in his weekly newsletter, about the construction of the data center and the importance of protecting the rural environment.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Skyline students acknowledged for helping avert tragedy at Warren County-Skyline football game

Public Comments at the Wednesday, November 16th meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors opened with a recognition of two Skyline High School students, Parker McGann and Carson Richardson, by the County’s Fire & Rescue Department. Lieutenant Austin Cucciardo took to the podium to acknowledge an incident at the recent inter-county rivalry game, not on the field, but in the stands.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties

Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard

The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Comcast poised to expand Reston network by the end of the year

Comcast Corp. is planning to expand its network to more businesses in Reston by the end of the year. The media and technology company says it plans to pump $3 million in an effort to boost the network in Reston, Chesterfield, Sterling, Fredericksburg, Woodbridge and Charlottesville, according to a news release from the company.
RESTON, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rockville gas station broken into

Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at a Rockville gas station early yesterday morning, November 16, 2022. The burglary was reported at a gas station in the 5500 block of Norbeck Road at 12:17 AM Wednesday. That is the Exxon station at the Rock Creek Village Center. Officers responding to the scene found evidence of forced entry at the business.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

'Heartbreaking' | Family, friends mourn 17-year-old, hit and killed by driver, while walking to school

BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. — A high school student died after a driver crashed into her while she was walking in the crosswalk Wednesday, according to Fairfax County police. The fatal crash happened on Columbia Pike and Tyler Street, near Barcroft View Apartments, in Fairfax County just before 9 a.m. Witnesses say Lesly Diaz-Bonilla, 17, of Fairfax County, attempted to cross Columbia Pike from the east when a driver in a grey Toyota Camry hit her.
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, VA
ffxnow.com

Burke Lake marina closed and water lowered to address beach erosion

Burke Lake’s marina is being closed for a number of months, and the lake will be lowered by two feet to help stabilize the beach area and improve drainage. The $1.5 million project aims to stabilize the beach area as well as add “armoring” — the use of physical structures to prevent further coastal erosion — to a large portion of the shoreline. Drainage will also be improved around the existing boathouse and restroom buildings.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing

LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
LORTON, VA
ffxnow.com

County staff report on draft Reston Comprehensive Plan expected next year

Fairfax County staff are still reviewing a draft of Reston’s new comprehensive plan — a two-year-long effort to update the county’s vision for the area, including development goals. A staff report — which includes responses to public comments — will be released early next year. The draft...
RESTON, VA
restonnow.com

With opening day tomorrow, here’s what you need to know about Silver Line Phase II

After years of anticipation and upwards of $3.1 billion in investments, phase two of the Silver Line will officially open to customers tomorrow. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about the 11.4-mile extension, which brings six new stations into Loudoun County. Notably, the extension provides a direct connection to Dulles International Airport, with its terminus in Ashburn.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

