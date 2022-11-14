Read full article on original website
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
loudounnow.com
Dulles Toll Road Rates Increase Jan. 1
One day after joining the celebration of the Silver Line extension, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors voted Wednesday to increase rates on the Dulles Toll Road, which help pay for the Metrorail project. Starting Jan. 1, fees for two-axle vehicles will increase from $3.25 to $4 at...
restonnow.com
First fee hike on Dulles Toll Road in five years to hit Jan. 1
Drivers on the Dulles Toll Road can expect to pay higher tolls beginning next year. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s Board of Directors voted yesterday morning to increase fees for users of the toll road — bringing tolls to $6 for the average driver. The increase is expected...
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Reminder: I-495 Exit to Toll Road Changes Today — “Beginning on or about November 17, drivers traveling on northbound I-495 (Capital Beltway) to westbound Dulles Toll Road will take an earlier exit, rather than the existing left exit (Exit 45), which is closing to allow room for construction of a new, replacement I-495 bridge over the Dulles Toll Road ramps.” [VDOT]
Maryland's plan to install 3,400+ electric charging stations gets underway
The first state-sponsored electric vehicle charging station is now up and running in Maryland, and two more are coming soon.
Metro unveils new equipment to catch passengers who don’t pay to ride
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro is testing new equipment at its Fort Totten Station that it hopes will reduce fare evaders. New turnstiles installed Thursday have higher gates than the current ones. They’re designed to prevent those who don’t pay. This is an added measure on top of $100 fines that have been in […]
theburn.com
Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In
A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
Man goes for 'speed record' at all DC-area Metro stations
ASHBURN, Va. — After years of waiting, the new Silver Line Metro extension is finally open. For most people that means another option for getting to Dulles International Airport and elsewhere, for one D.C. man, it means a chance at a spot in the record books. Lucas Wall, a...
Fairfax Times
Plans for Prince William Gateway could threaten Fairfax County water supply
Impacts to Fairfax County water supply loom as construction of the Prince William Gateway data center is said to threaten the quality of water in the Occoquan Watershed. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity (R) filed a motion to reaffirm the county’s commitment to protecting the watershed on Nov. 1 and commented in his weekly newsletter, about the construction of the data center and the importance of protecting the rural environment.
WAMU
Excitement and jubilation as Metro opens the Silver Line extension to Dulles
Ribbon cutting ceremony at the Ashburn station. WMATAÕs Randy Clarke, 4th from left, and Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, 5th from left, as confetti falls. It was a scene of jubilation, excitement, and relief. Decades after it was planned – and four years after it was...
royalexaminer.com
Skyline students acknowledged for helping avert tragedy at Warren County-Skyline football game
Public Comments at the Wednesday, November 16th meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors opened with a recognition of two Skyline High School students, Parker McGann and Carson Richardson, by the County’s Fire & Rescue Department. Lieutenant Austin Cucciardo took to the podium to acknowledge an incident at the recent inter-county rivalry game, not on the field, but in the stands.
WTOP
How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties
Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
alxnow.com
Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard
The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
The Dulles Metro station is finally here, what to know before you go
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — It’s a day that’s 60 years in the making. And it’s finally here. At 1:54p.m., the Metro map will grow by 6 stations — ending a decades-long, multi-billion dollar mass transit project that, for the first time ever, links Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Washington D.C. via rail. The second […]
ffxnow.com
Comcast poised to expand Reston network by the end of the year
Comcast Corp. is planning to expand its network to more businesses in Reston by the end of the year. The media and technology company says it plans to pump $3 million in an effort to boost the network in Reston, Chesterfield, Sterling, Fredericksburg, Woodbridge and Charlottesville, according to a news release from the company.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville gas station broken into
Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at a Rockville gas station early yesterday morning, November 16, 2022. The burglary was reported at a gas station in the 5500 block of Norbeck Road at 12:17 AM Wednesday. That is the Exxon station at the Rock Creek Village Center. Officers responding to the scene found evidence of forced entry at the business.
'Heartbreaking' | Family, friends mourn 17-year-old, hit and killed by driver, while walking to school
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. — A high school student died after a driver crashed into her while she was walking in the crosswalk Wednesday, according to Fairfax County police. The fatal crash happened on Columbia Pike and Tyler Street, near Barcroft View Apartments, in Fairfax County just before 9 a.m. Witnesses say Lesly Diaz-Bonilla, 17, of Fairfax County, attempted to cross Columbia Pike from the east when a driver in a grey Toyota Camry hit her.
ffxnow.com
Burke Lake marina closed and water lowered to address beach erosion
Burke Lake’s marina is being closed for a number of months, and the lake will be lowered by two feet to help stabilize the beach area and improve drainage. The $1.5 million project aims to stabilize the beach area as well as add “armoring” — the use of physical structures to prevent further coastal erosion — to a large portion of the shoreline. Drainage will also be improved around the existing boathouse and restroom buildings.
Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing
LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
ffxnow.com
County staff report on draft Reston Comprehensive Plan expected next year
Fairfax County staff are still reviewing a draft of Reston’s new comprehensive plan — a two-year-long effort to update the county’s vision for the area, including development goals. A staff report — which includes responses to public comments — will be released early next year. The draft...
restonnow.com
With opening day tomorrow, here’s what you need to know about Silver Line Phase II
After years of anticipation and upwards of $3.1 billion in investments, phase two of the Silver Line will officially open to customers tomorrow. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about the 11.4-mile extension, which brings six new stations into Loudoun County. Notably, the extension provides a direct connection to Dulles International Airport, with its terminus in Ashburn.
