Atlantic, IA

Grand Lighting Ceremony in Atlantic this Thursday

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Atlantic) The Annual Grand Lighting Ceremony is this Thursday, November 17, at the Historic Rock Island Depot in Downtown Atlantic.

Bailey Smith is the Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce…

Grand Lighting kicks off at 5 PM with a free hot dog meal. There will be free hot chocolate as well at the Chamber tent. The Cass County Choral Society will perform from 5 – 5:30 PM, with Santa making his special arrival at 5:30 PM to turn on the lights. He will see children in his cabin from 6 PM – 7:30 PM.

Pick up your Christmas brochure from area retail businesses, like the Chamber on Facebook or follow on Instagram to find dates and details to celebrate Christmas in Atlantic. You can find a complete list of activities at www.atlanticiowa.com.

Capture the Christmas magic with #MyAtlanticIA and post to the Atlantic Area Chamber’s Facebook page or Instagram (AtlanticIowaFan). Contact the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce with any questions at chamber@atlanticiowa.com or call 712.243.3017.

Western Iowa Today

