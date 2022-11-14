Read full article on original website
HBO Cancels ‘Westworld,’ Series’ Stories Won’t Be Resolved
Despite leaving many storylines hanging after its recent fourth season, Westworld will not get to finish out its storylines for a fifth season. HBO has instead decided to end the show, which launched with a ton of hype in 2016, and inspired an initially rabid fanbase drawn to the show’s dense mythology, but slowly seemed to lose that passionate viewership over the years. (Ratings for the recent fourth season were a fraction of Season 1 when the show was at its apex.
Netflix Renews ‘The Sandman‘ For Season 2
The Sandman premiered on Netflix way back in early August, and spent most of that month at or near the top of Netflix’s most-watched shows list. (In its first week on the air, Netlfix users watched 69.4 million hours of the series. In its second week, they watched 127.5 million more.) But for whatever reason — maybe the budget, maybe the fact that unlike most Netflix originals, the material is owned by another massive media company, that being Warner Bros. Discovery, whose DC Comics is the literary home to the Sandman character (and whose HBO Max is home to almost every other DC TV series) — they were very slow to order a second season of the show.
Netflix Orders Two More Seasons of ‘Monster’
It might not have had the most succinct title but DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story became a massive success on Netflix. In its first 28 days on the streaming service, subscribers watched 856 million hours of the series, which starred Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer. That’s the second-biggest season of a show in the history of Netflix — behind only Stranger Things 4 and ahead of other mega-hits like Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2, Stranger Things 3, and The Witcher Season 1. Netflix estimates that in the next few weeks, DAHMER will cross 1 billion hours viewed.
Netflix Launches Tier With Ads, But Some Shows Are Missing
Those who cut the cord in favor of Netflix as an alternative to television with ads ... well, you can still pay a few bucks extra and watch that way. But for those wanting to save a few dollars who don’t mind sitting through a couple of ads, Netflix has officially launched a version of their streaming service that is cheaper but does include commercial interruptions. According to Netflix’s official website, it’s called “Basic with Ads — a plan with everything people love about Netflix, at a lower price, with a few ads in-between.”
‘Glass Onion’ Trailer: A New Benoit Blanc Mystery on Netflix
There’s just something beautiful about the way Daniel Craig says the word “murder” in his Benoit Blanc accent. Craig says the words a few times in the trailer for Glass Onion, the new sequel to Rian Johnson’s surprise hit mystery film Knives Out from 2019. In this new installment, Craig’s master sleuth Benoit Blanc just happens to witness a murder at what’s supposed to be a murder mystery party among friends. So who is the real killer? I mean, obviously we don’t know now, but Blanc is sure to figure things out before the final credits roll.
HBO Announces ‘The Last Of Us’ Premiere Date
Naughty Dog really are the kings of cinematic games. Their Uncharted series was obviously inspired by films like Indiana Jones and Romancing the Stone, and then got a movie of its own earlier this year starring Tom Holland. Next, their epic zombie saga, The Last of Us, will be turned into a sprawling TV series on HBO. After months of anticipation, the show now has its official premiere date. The Last of Us (the TV show) will premiere on HBO on Sunday, January 15 at 9PM ET/PT.
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming
Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022
Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
‘Gears of War’ Getting a Movie and Animated Series on Netflix
One of the best-selling video gamed franchises of all time is finally getting an adaptation. Not just one though. Gears of War will get a film and a series. Multiple production companies have been trying to get a project rolling since at least 2007, but it seems that Netflix is the only one that has succeeded. For a time, New Line Cinema held the rights. Then, Universal was planning to produce a feature film around the time of the release of Gears Of War 4. That attempt also stalled out.
Future Responds to Wack 100 Claiming He Ran Down on Pluto in an Airport
Future has responded to Wack 100's wild story about running down on Hendrix for an unpaid debt at the airport. On Monday (Nov. 14), Future's artist Doe Boy addressed the viral moment created over the weekend by Wack 100 claiming he once pressed Pluto at Los Angeles International Airport. In the video clip, Doe Boy laughed at Wack's story, while questioning the details. In particular, Wack not being able to name Future's famous ex-girlfriend Ciara. Future weighed in on Doe's retelling of Wack's story in the comment section of an Instagram blog, simply posting six crying laughing emojis.
‘Big Brother’ Fans Demand CBS Bring Back 1 Element From Earlier Seasons
Although there are many changes fans would like to see in future seasons of 'Big Brother' on CBS, one, in particular, is an easy fix.
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
Disney Wants to Make an ‘Indiana Jones’ TV Series
Disney has already turned Marvel and Star Wars from movie franchises into Disney+ properties. Now, they've reportedly begun exploring the possibility of an Indiana Jones series. This news comes as the company is finishing a fifth Indiana Jones film, which was recently filmed; Harrison Ford is set to star in the latest sequel, which will presumably be his last outing in the character’s signature fedora.
Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff
Do you hear that? Listen carefully and you’ll pick up the faint sound of a successful franchise mutating into a cinematic universe. In this case, the franchise is A Quiet Place, which has grossed more than $630 million worldwide to date across two well-received movies. A third entry in the main storyline is in the works, but a spinoff movie titled A Quiet Place: Day One is also moving forward, based on an idea from the franchise’s writer/director, John Krasinski. The film will be written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, whose debut feature, Pig with Nicolas Cage, was one of the best American movies of recent years. (When this project was first announced back in the fall of 2020 Jeff Nichols, who made Take Shelter and Midnight Special, was attached as writer/director.)
If You Gave Up on ‘Andor,’ It’s Time To Give It Another Shot
If I did not help run a website that covers Star Wars, I would have given up on Andor after two episodes. That was likely clear if you read what I wrote the week of Andor’s debut, “If You Like Watching Diego Luna Walk Around, You’ll Love Andor.” Reader, I do not like watching Diego Luna walk around, at least not at that length or with that much frequency. I thought big chunks of the three-episode premiere were flat-out boring.
Chris Rock Will Be the First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
It’s been quite a 2022 for Chris Rock, and not always in a good way. You might have heard about this incident at the Academy Awards this year, it was sort of discussed a little bit. Will Smith slapped Rock in the face, on stage, in the middle of the ceremony, after Rock made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense.
Sylvester Stallone Says ‘Creed III’ Is ‘Quite Different’ Than What He Would Have Done
Creed III may be a masterpiece. It might be a flop. Either way, it will mark a turning point in the franchise: The first movie from the Rocky/Creed series without an appearance from Sylvester Stallone, the man who created Rocky Balboa, wrote or co-wrote almost every previous film, and played the character for more than 40 years. Rocky may be referenced in the film — his name is mentioned in its trailer — but Stallone himself is not in it.
Who Is Wonder Man? Meet Marvel’s Exciting New Hero
Marvel fans are buzzing with the news that the company is prepping a Disney+ series around Wonder Man, a longtime fixture of Marvel Comics and the Avengers — and that the character will be played by Aquaman and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. But that’s the hardcore Marvel zombies. For folks who just follow Marvel’s movies and shows, they probably have never even heard of Wonder Man, who’s only headlined a few issues of his own comic and has largely remained a supporting character for most of his literary history.
Disney Is Making ‘Princess Diaries 3’
The much-loved Princess Diaries series is coming back, after more than a decade of inactivity. This will be the third film in the franchise, following 2001’s The Princess Diaries and 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. As of the moment, the key member of the original cast — Anne Hathaway — is not confirmed to reappear in this sequel. But she is definitely interested.
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Image Offers First Full Look at Harrison Ford Back as Indy
To date there’s no trailer or poster for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. A teaser was shown to guests at the D23 Expo a few months ago, but it was never released in theaters or online. Heck, the movie doesn’t even official title yet, as far as anyone outside Lucasfilm knows. About all we’ve seen so far from the film is the shadowy image above, of Harrison Ford crossing a dimly-lit bridge somewhere.
