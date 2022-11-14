Read full article on original website
Migrants roll dice ahead of Title 42 demise, cross into U.S.
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – A steady trickle of women with children and single adults crossed the Rio Grande from Juarez to El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday. This happened a day after U.S. Federal District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., ordered the Biden administration to stop using the Title 42 public health order to expel migrants to Mexico. The same judge early Wednesday gave the administration five weeks to comply with his order.
Venezuelan migrants abandon tent camp along Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities early Thursday began removing more than 100 tents from a camp along the Rio Grande set up last month by Venezuelan migrants hoping to seek asylum in the U.S. Mexican officials told Border Report that the tents were empty as many...
Mexico needs CBP to support border-crossing program at San Ysidro
TIJUANA (Border Report) — Mexico needs U.S. border officials to remove physical barriers and move officers to inspection booths in order to help get commuters through the San Ysidro Port of Entry a lot quicker. It’s part of a pilot program meant to ease wait times at the border,...
America’s new governors and mayors: This is your Day One climate to-do list
Climate doesn’t need to be your headline, but it does need to be your through-line
Attorney General Garland names special counsel to investigate Trump on Mar-a-Lago documents, Jan. 6
Attorney General Merrick Garland has chosen a special counsel to examine the criminal investigation into sensitive information allegedly held at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly slammed the launch and...
State Dept. on Griner: Russia Won’t ‘Seriously Negotiate’
The U.S. sent a strong message to Russia after the WNBA star was transferred to a penal colony earlier this week.
The COVID variants dominating this fall mean ‘we’re still in the Omicron era’
It's relatively good news for everyone except the immunocompromised.
The AP Interview: Whitmer has ‘no interest in going to DC’
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Fresh off a commanding reelection victory in one of the nation’s premier swing states, Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will remain focused on her post and not growing speculation she could mount a future presidential run. In an interview with The Associated...
Formula Fig Launches in the U.S.
TORONTO — Ever since its launch in Vancouver in 2019, the experiential skin bar known as Formula Fig has been shaking up the industry, democratizing the way ordinary consumers can access affordable, tech-led skin-rejuvenation procedures and treatments that were once primarily accessible only by the affluent. “Everyone on Planet Earth has skin. That’s why we are great believers in accessibility, affordability and in modernizing the way facial treatments are delivered to as many people as possible,” said JJ Walsh, who along with Anita Chan created the service-meets-retail concept whose goal is to deliver results-driven medical aesthetics with in an elevated environment.More...
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end...
