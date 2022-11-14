ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

esther evans
3d ago

I went on hospice yesterday. I have had stage 4 breast cancer Her2 positive for 11 years. I have great family and friend support and a strong relationship with Jesus Christ. I can't speak to the problem of being lonely. I wish everyone a change in that situation as we all need loving connections. ❤️

youdontknowme
3d ago

I was diagnosed with end stage cancer last year. I've had continuous chemo and side effects for a year and not once has my own family and some of my closest friends even ask how I am much less visit or offer to help. I have found that people whom I barely knew became my biggest supporters. It's very sad and disappointing to feel so alone when you need them the most.

YosemiteSam
3d ago

Yep…it’s not unusual for people to let you down. I’ve learned in life to keep my expectations low when it comes to people.

