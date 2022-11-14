ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Rent Growth Slows to the Lowest Level in 18 Months

Rents are still higher than they were a year ago, but the gains are shrinking, as landlords lose pricing power in the face of inflation. Rents in October rose 4.7% compared with October 2021, the slowest annual increase in 18 months, according to Realtor.com. The majority of landlords still said...
Cryptocurrency Investor Says He Saw Serious ‘Red Flags' With FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
Starwood's Barry Sternlicht Says What the Fed Is Doing to the Economy Is ‘Suicide'

The Federal Reserve's moves in 2022 to aggressively raise interest rates to cool down inflation will inflict greater harm to the economy than expected, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "It's not sustainable," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "What they want to do...
60% of Americans Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck Heading Into the Peak Shopping Season

With persistent inflation eroding wage gains, more Americans are struggling financially just as the peak shopping season kicks into high gear. Holiday spending could come at a high cost if it means tacking on additional credit card debt just as interest rates rise. Just as the holiday shopping season gets...
Palo Alto Networks CEO: Cost-Cutting Customers Are Coming to Us in Tough Economy

Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs in the worsening economy, CEO Nikesh Arora said Thursday. The cybersecurity company, whose stock is in the bullpen for Cramer's Charitable Trust, reported a better-than-expected quarter. Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs...

