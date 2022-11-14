‘No Longer Science Fiction'? Metaverse Could Pump $1.4 Trillion a Year Into Asia's GDP, Report Says

Read full article on original website
Five Countries, Other Than China, Most Dependent on the South China Sea
An estimated $3.37 trillion worth, or 21% of all global trade, transited through the South China Sea in 2016, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Territorially, there are seven claimants to the South China Sea: China, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. But to...
Microsoft's Satya Nadella Says He Is ‘Very, Very Bullish' on Asia, Especially China and India
The CEO of Microsoft is bullish about Asia as an investment market for data centers, as Microsoft plans to build more data centers around the world. He added that China is an important market, as Microsoft supports multinational companies that operate in China and multinational companies out of China. India...
Cryptocurrency Investor Says He Saw Serious ‘Red Flags' With FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
Why Reality Labs Will Keep Spending Billions Even as Meta Makes the Biggest Cuts in Its History
Meta Platforms expects multiple years of $10 billion losses from its Reality Labs division as part of Mark Zuckerberg's long-term bet on the metaverse as the future of the internet. But the VR spending comes at a time when Wall Street and investors are expecting big tech companies that have...
Alibaba Says 15% of China Delivery Areas Were Disrupted During Singles Day Shopping Festival
BEIJING — China's Covid controls disrupted Alibaba's ability to deliver packages, the company said, dragging down the e-commerce giant's sales in a competitive market. "The resurgence of Covid has affected one area after another, resulting in abnormal or suspended logistic service in different places," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday, according to FactSet. "This hurt merchant operations and consumer logistics experience."
Employers Are Planning Pay Increases of 4.6% in 2023, Slightly Above This Year's 4.2%, Study Shows
A new forecast shows companies are planning 4.6% salary increases in 2023, up from a mid-year estimate of 4.1%. The latest inflation reading showed a 7.7% rise in prices in October from a year earlier. The Federal Reserve has raised a key interest rate six times this year in an...
Starwood's Barry Sternlicht Says What the Fed Is Doing to the Economy Is ‘Suicide'
The Federal Reserve's moves in 2022 to aggressively raise interest rates to cool down inflation will inflict greater harm to the economy than expected, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "It's not sustainable," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "What they want to do...
China and the TikTok Threat: How the White House Cybersecurity Team Is Thinking About It
Several government officials and members of Congress have raised concerns about social video sharing platform TikTok's ability to protect U.S. user information from China. FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers this week that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S., which followed comments from an FCC Commissioner calling for the U.S. government to ban TikTok.
World of Warcraft to Go Offline in China as Activision Blizzard and NetEase End 14-Year Deal
The Blizzard-NetEase deal, which was first struck back in August 2008, will now expire in January 2023 after the two firms were unable to agree on renewal terms. NetEase's Hong Kong-listed shares plunged 9% Thursday. It means Chinese gamers will no longer be able to play titles from blockbuster franchises...
Bahamas Regulators Confirm They're Holding Some of FTX's Assets
Bahamian regulators acknowledged transferring FTX assets into their custody after an emergency filing from FTX's U.S. attorneys accused them of having directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to do so. It's the latest turmoil in an explosive bankruptcy that has rocked the cryptocurrency space and left investors reeling across multiple exchanges.
Crypto.com Customers Worry It Could Follow FTX, as CEO Tries to Reassure Them Everything's Fine
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has taken to Twitter, YouTube and the airwaves to try to reassure customers that their deposits are safe and the company is on solid footing. In the last few months, the company has reportedly cut over one-quarter of its staff, and concern has mounted since FTX's collapse last week.
Crypto Startup Ripple Is Seeking a License in Ireland to Drive EU Expansion
Ripple is expanding its presence in the EU, where it plans to "passport" its services through an entity in Ireland, General Counsel Stuart Alderoty told CNBC. Most of Ripple's business is now driven outside of the U.S. despite its large presence in the country, Alderoty said. The SEC is suing...
