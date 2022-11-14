Man runs over Fallen Officer Memorial in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan.(KSNT) – A Topeka man is facing charges of criminal desecration following a crash that ran over the Fallen Officers Memorial in front of the Law Enforcement Center.

Topeka police say Maicol G. Garcia-Soto, 27, of Topeka, ran a red light at S.E. 4th Street and S.E. Quincy Street, went northbound through the parking lot and ran over the Fallen Officers Memorial causing significant damage.

Maicol G. Garcia-Soto (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Detention Center)

The memorial is between the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office front doors.

According to the TPD, after he hit the memorial, Garcia-Sotor reversed his vehicle and hit another building in the 400 block of S.E. Quincy.

The crash happened on Nov. 13, at 9:39 p.m. The call came to the police as a vehicle injury crash.

Garcia Soto was booked into the Shawnee County Detention Center and charged with the following crimes:

Criminal Desecration

Felony Criminal damage

Driving Under the Influence

Battery on LEO

Felony Interference

Red Light Violation

Unsafe Backing

Driving on the sidewalk

Improper Turn

