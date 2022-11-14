ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Man runs over Fallen Officer Memorial in Topeka

By Michael Dakota
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMCv1_0jAEYHjr00

TOPEKA, Kan.(KSNT) – A Topeka man is facing charges of criminal desecration following a crash that ran over the Fallen Officers Memorial in front of the Law Enforcement Center.

Topeka police say Maicol G. Garcia-Soto, 27, of Topeka, ran a red light at S.E. 4th Street and S.E. Quincy Street, went northbound through the parking lot and ran over the Fallen Officers Memorial causing significant damage.

Snow falling in parts of Kansas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d13KS_0jAEYHjr00
Maicol G. Garcia-Soto (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Detention Center)

The memorial is between the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office front doors.

According to the TPD, after he hit the memorial, Garcia-Sotor reversed his vehicle and hit another building in the 400 block of S.E. Quincy.

The crash happened on Nov. 13, at 9:39 p.m. The call came to the police as a vehicle injury crash.

Garcia Soto was booked into the Shawnee County Detention Center and charged with the following crimes:

  • Criminal Desecration
  • Felony Criminal damage
  • Driving Under the Influence
  • Battery on LEO
  • Felony Interference
  • Red Light Violation
  • Unsafe Backing
  • Driving on the sidewalk
  • Improper Turn
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Gunshot victim arrives at hospital Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person arrived at a Topeka hospital early Friday morning with a gunshot wound. 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area around 3 a.m. on November 18. About 40 minutes later, Topeka Police confirmed a person had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They said the person’s injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Fire Department indentifies man killed in Topeka blaze

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man killed in an early-morning house fire has been identified as Kenneth L. Lindeen, 68, of Topeka. The blaze was reported around 5 a.m. at 1814 SW Randolph Rd. on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the single-story residence. Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KBI hands findings in two officer-involved shootings to Shawnee Co. DA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI has turned over its findings in two shootings involving Topeka Police Officers to the District Attorney. The KBI has been investigating two officer-involved shootings: first, a shooting between officers and 33-year-old Eric Perkins after a pursuit September 29th ending at 6th and Kansas Avenue. Perkins was hospitalized and is currently in custody charged for the murder that started the pursuit.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas county to fund search of decades of detective’s cases

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Leaders of a Kansas county have pledged to find funding to help the local prosecutor’s office search through decades of records connected to a former police detective who is accused of abusing Black women and girls. The Unified Government Commission voted Thursday to commit $1.7 million to digitize boxes of […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka boy asks for help after bike is stolen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is looking for help after a bicycle was stolen off their property on Monday. KSNT spoke with Edward Whitlock about the theft of his 11-year-old son, Karsyn’s, bicycle. An unknown individual approached their home in central Topeka and took the bicycle before riding away on it around 4:30 a.m. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas sheriff rescues deer stuck in pond

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A lucky buck got a second chance after being rescued from a sticky situation with the help of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Sergeant Zack Shafer with the sheriff’s office told KSNT they were contacted by animal control around 2:30 p.m. by a local homeowner who saw a deer was stuck […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Sheriff spends $159K, makes issuing tickets faster

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office wants to cut the time in half to issue tickets and has asked the county commission for $159,068.00 to purchase an Enforcement Mobile. The system allows deputies to scan a driver’s license and print tickets instead of handwriting them. The sheriff’s office believes the new software will […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS
WIBW

Ogden teen arrested after Casey’s break-in leads to short manhunt

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden teen was arrested after a break-in at a local Casey’s led to a short manhunt. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, officials were called to the Casey’s in the 300 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden with reports that the business alarm had gone off.
OGDEN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Police arrest woman after stabbing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested a woman Monday after a man arrived at a local hospital with a stab wound to the back. Police said an officer responded to a call at 11:34 p.m. Sunday close to the Villa West apartments in Topeka and found a man with a stab wound to […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Man critically injured in Kansas apartment building fire has died

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A man critically injured in an apartment building fire November 10 identified as 42-year-old Brandon J. Harries of Topeka has died, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Just after 8p.m. on Thursday, fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building located at 115 NE...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless encampment was recently removed on the Union Pacific Railroad property in Topeka. The camp was setup on the west side of the Kansas Ave. bridge between a grain silo and railroad tracks. A spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad issued the following statement to 13...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy