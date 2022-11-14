ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

'Viral jambalaya': Early flu adding to woes for US hospitals

As Americans head into the holiday season, a rapidly intensifying flu season is straining hospitals already overburdened with patients sick from other respiratory infections. More than half the states have high or very high levels of flu, unusually high for this early in the season, the government reported Friday. Those 27 states are mostly in the South and Southwest but include a growing number in the Northeast, Midwest and West.

