Read full article on original website
Related
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Charged And Jailed
Ginger Carol Hamby, age 58 of Taylorsville was arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police and charged with larceny by changing price tag and second-degree trespass. She remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $3,600. Hamby is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 21st.
School bus driver cited after crash in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A school bus driver in Catawba County was cited with a ticket after causing a crash around noon Thursday, according to Catawba County Schools. The crash happened near the intersection of Starnes Road and Highway 127. According to the school district, the bus driver tried turning left across traffic when it was hit by a car going south on Highway 127.
860wacb.com
South Carolina Woman Nabbed By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested a woman Tuesday on felony drug charges. 40-year old Jessica Marie Kelsey of Sumpter, South Carolina was taken into custody for felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen goods or property. Kelsey was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $25,000. She is scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 21st.
860wacb.com
Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman
Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
The Tomahawk
Mountain City couple takes officer for a car chase with child inside
When the chase was over, deputies discovered a child in the vehicle's back seat the whole time. The Mountain City couple Megan Sedgwick and the passenger, Thomas McCauley, were arrested last week after they led police on a pursuit while a child was in the vehicle. According to a report,...
Protestors call for more punishment after reported Daniel Boone assault
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Protestors gathered outside the Washington County Department of Education building Wednesday afternoon to call for more punishment in the reported locker room assault that happened at Daniel Boone High School. Protestors told News Channel 11 that they’re happy to see the TBI getting involved, but believe more needs to be […]
NC man sentenced for role in large-scale meth distribution network
A Salisbury man has been sentenced to seven years and eight months on methamphetamine-related charges, authorities said.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina teacher charged with indecent liberties with student, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, N.C. — A Western North Carolina teacher was arrested Tuesday, according to John "JJ" Sauvé, with Polk County Sheriff's Office. John Brian Taylor, 49, was charged with indecent liberties with a student, Sauvé said. Taylor is a teacher at Polk County High School, according to...
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Arrested After Attempting To Flee From Police
37-year-old George Maurice Hill of Hickory was arrested on Wednesday by Hickory Police. He’s charged with flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, speeding, failure to yield for a stop sign or flashing red light, and driving left of center. Hill was confined in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $7,500 bond. A District Court date is scheduled for today (November 18th) in Newton.
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville woman sentenced to minimum of 30 years after shooting, killing boyfriend
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting and killing her boyfriend in 2019. A press release from R. Andrew Murray, District Attorney for Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties, announced Natalie Louise Miller, 33, from Hendersonville, pled guilty on Nov. 14 second-degree murder and concealment of a death charges pursuant to a plea agreement where the defendant agreed to an aggravated minimum sentence of 300 months (25 years) and a maximum of 372 months (31 years) on the second-degree murder charge, followed by a consecutive minimum sentence of 60 months (5 years) and a maximum sentence of 84 months (7 years) on a concealment of death charge. The total sentence was 30 years minimum and 38 years maximum, DA Murray wrote.
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Charge Woman With Felony Drug Counts
Linda Gale Boyett, 35 of Hickory, was arrested Wednesday by Hickory Police on a series of felony and misdemeanor charges. She is charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/ place for controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boyett is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $110,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person is dead after a reported shooting in Bristol, Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. The Bristol Virginia Police Department says officers were called to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Inez Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man, identified as Randall L. Stiltner, 22 of Bristol, […]
wach.com
'We thought we lived in a safe area,' Home break-in leaves Weaverville homeowners shaken
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Erik Torrez came home to find his front door unlocked and open on Sunday, Nov. 6. Torrez said there had been a lot of bear activity in the area, which is what he assumed had happened, until he walked inside. He said he went through...
GCSD: Armed suspect steals cash, forces workers into cooler
Authorities continue to search for a suspect accused of robbing Creekside Market off Ashville Highway late Tuesday night.
The Tomahawk
K9 Zorro on the job
Mountain City K9 Zorro got some action last week while responding to a call for assistance. According to police reports, on November 9th, 2022, Sgt. T. Brown was notified that a male subject was inside a vehicle and appeared to be "passed out" and. that the scene was suspicious. The...
wcyb.com
Greeneville woman arrested after tip about illegal drug activity at the Johnson Inn
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City Police arrested a woman after receiving a tip about illegal drug activity at the Johnson Inn, police say. According to the Johnson City Police Department, after receiving the tip officers responded to the Johnson Inn and made contact with Rebecca Davis of Greenville, Tennessee.
WLOS.com
Tourist violently assaulted and robbed while in downtown Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after police say a man from out of town was "violently assaulted and robbed" while in downtown Asheville. A press release from the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to the area of Pack Square around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 to investigate a report of a "violent assault and robbery." Once on scene, officers noted a victim was suffering from "obvious wounds to his head and face," the release adds.
‘Here for a reason’: Man pulls mom, 3 kids to safety after car flips into NC creek
HICKORY, N.C. — A good Samaritan is being credited with pulling a mother and three children out of an overturned SUV. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday along 29th Avenue Drive Northeast in Hickory. The SUV went off the road and overturned, ending up in a creek. When...
Comments / 0