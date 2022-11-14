Read full article on original website
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Here are 5 events to check out in the St. Louis area this weekend
ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, Today in St. Louis has you covered!. Here are five of our favorite events going on in the St. Louis region this weekend, Nov. 18-20. The 7th annual Winterfest at Kiener Plaza kicks off Saturday. Winterfest...
Celebration of life held for co-founder of Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club
ST. LOUIS — The life of Dr. Martin L. Mathews was celebrated on Thursday morning at Graham Chapel on Washington University's campus. Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club, died last week in hospice care. He was 97 years old. Mathews grew up in the bootheel town...
Soccer fans pour into CityPark Stadium for pre-season match Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has long been a soccer town and now downtown will be a hotspot for soccer fans. St. Louis CITY SC previewed Major League Soccer’s newest stadium, CityPark, by hosting one of Europe’s top clubs, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, for an international friendly between CITY2 and Bayer 04, Wednesday night, just prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
List: Holiday events in St. Louis for you and your family this year
Check out these events for the whole family for the 2022 holiday season. Thanksgiving is still more than a week away, but it's never too early to start planning for the holiday season. Whether you like twinkling lights, hot chocolate or Christmas music, you'll have plenty to choose from this...
Volunteers needed for Heat Up St. Louis' annual Hardee's biscuit drive
ST. LOUIS — Heat Up St. Louis is looking for volunteers to help with its upcoming annual biscuit drive. The 23rd annual "Rise and Shine for Heat" event takes place on Feb. 10 at Hardee's stores in the St. Louis area. For $1, the public can buy a biscuit sandwich during breakfast hours, with all proceeds benefiting Heat Up St. Louis and its partners.
Tickets for Cardinals-Cubs matchup in London go on sale on Dec. 6
ST. LOUIS — One of the best rivalries in baseball is going international next season, and you can be there to see it. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will face off at London Stadium in England for a two-game series on June 24 and 25. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 6 at 4 a.m. Central time, but you can get access before the tickets go on sale to the public.
Hundreds of teens educated, motivated during empowerment rally at Chaifetz Arena
ST. LOUIS — More than 2,500 students pulled up to Chaifetz Arena in school buses to be educated and motivated on Wednesday. Enthusiastic chants erupted from the stands as students from 15 schools from across the St. Louis region attended Better Family Life Youth Department’s 14th Teen Empowerment Rally.
St. Louis Urban League and area food bank prepare to feed families for Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS — It's counting down to Thanksgiving and that's why the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is on an all-important mission: help families who are struggling this holiday season. "It makes a huge difference," said Quenesha Catron, the Division Operating Officer and Director of Volunteer Services for...
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
Peanut and her ‘one-of-a-kind figure’ has been an anti-littering mascot for nearly 40 years
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration. Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.
St. Louis among places where crime impacts corporate relocations
ST. LOUIS — When billionaire Ken Griffin announced in June that he planned to move the headquarters of his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel to Miami, he cited the Windy City’s high crime rate as a key factor. It wasn’t the first time he had called out Chicago’s crime...
'No Contract, No Coffee': Starbucks employees at 3 stores strike on Red Cup Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Employees from three Starbucks stores in St. Louis took to the streets to strike on Thursday. One group chanted "No Contract, No Coffee," as they crossed Interstate 64 from Forest Park to get to the location at Hampton Avenue and Wise Avenue. The location had a "temporarily closed" sign on the walk-up order window.
'Making A Difference' nonprofit in need of van to serve unhoused community
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — For the last five years, the nonprofit 'Making a Difference' has been working to help families. The organization serves Madison and St. Clair Counties along with St. Louis City. "Our main goal is to help as many people as possible," co-director Jerry Price said.
'Our best is not good enough': St. Louis advocates for unhoused race to make bed space
ST. LOUIS — Tucked into a Maryland Heights neighborhood, staff at Loaves and Fishes know they're trying to stay above the surface in their fight against homelessness but they need more space for the lifeboats. "Unfortunately right now, our best is not good enough. The need is growing at...
‘Look completely innocuous’: See how a Missouri company is building bulletproof furniture for schools
SULLIVAN, Mo. — 5 On Your Side is helping to search for solutions for the nationwide active shooter crisis in our schools. In the past, we’ve brought you stories about bulletproof furniture and shatter-proof windows in schools. On a November Monday morning in Sullivan, Missouri, Paul Alexander took...
Two chicken restaurants sign on to Costco-anchored Market at Olive development in University City
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Two fast-casual chicken restaurants are the latest tenants planning to build at the Costco-anchored development in University City. Raising Cane’s and Chick-fil-A are the latest projects up for zoning approval at the $190 million Market at Olive development at Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard.
‘It's always on my mind’: Soccer fans take precautions after car break-ins in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — "Oh, I'm very excited to see the new soccer stadium," said Alondra Terrasa. An excited Terrasa and her friends were among the thousands filling the streets of downtown Wednesday night. "Oh I like coming downtown for the games and having fun," she said. While soccer fans...
Bobbleheads, belt bags and more: Cardinals release giveaway schedule for 2023
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals season is still months away, but the team announced its promotional schedule Wednesday to give fans something to look forward to. The giveaways get started on opening weekend. All fans over the age of 21 get a magnet schedule on opening day on March 30, the first 25,000 fans 16 and older on April 1 will get an unidentified Cardinals bobblehead and the first 25,000 fans 16 and older on April 2 will get a long-sleeve hooded pullover.
Man dies following north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Wednesday morning. Before 11 a.m., St. Louis police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue near Fountain Avenue. Once there, they found a man shot inside.
Trevor Noah bringing 'Off the Record' comedy tour to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Trevor Noah is bringing his "Off the Record" comedy tour to St. Louis' Stifel Theatre in 2023. The South African comedian is most known for being the host of the Emmy Award-winning satirical news show "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" and the author of New York Times bestselling autobiography "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood."
