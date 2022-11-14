Read full article on original website
Residents of Mount Vernon mobile home park rally, fearing rent hikes under new owners
Residents of a mobile home community off Route 1 held a rally Tuesday (Nov. 15) to voice concerns that new ownership could push out current residents. At a gathering with representatives of community organizers Tenants and Workers United, residents from Engleside Mobile Home Park and Ray’s Mobile Home Colony shared concerns that a recent purchase of the property could lead to rent hikes and evictions.
Comcast poised to expand Reston network by the end of the year
Comcast Corp. is planning to expand its network to more businesses in Reston by the end of the year. The media and technology company says it plans to pump $3 million in an effort to boost the network in Reston, Chesterfield, Sterling, Fredericksburg, Woodbridge and Charlottesville, according to a news release from the company.
First fee hike on Dulles Toll Road in five years to hit Jan. 1
Drivers on the Dulles Toll Road can expect to pay higher tolls beginning next year. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s Board of Directors voted yesterday morning to increase fees for users of the toll road — bringing tolls to $6 for the average driver. The increase is expected...
After decades of planning, Silver Line Phase II officially opens
(Updated at 2 p.m.) It’s official: after years of rising costs and an ever-lengthening construction timeline, the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line has opened to the public. A train pulled out of the new Dulles International Airport station for the first time shortly after noon following a...
County staff report on draft Reston Comprehensive Plan expected next year
Fairfax County staff are still reviewing a draft of Reston’s new comprehensive plan — a two-year-long effort to update the county’s vision for the area, including development goals. A staff report — which includes responses to public comments — will be released early next year. The draft...
Vienna hires consultant to help plan future of former Faith Baptist Church
The Town of Vienna is seeking a little guidance to determine what to do with the former Faith Baptist Church property on Center Street. The town council approved an allocation of $92,500 on Monday (Nov. 14) to launch a study of potential long-term uses for the site, now known as the Vienna Annex.
Lego Discovery Center to open in Springfield next summer
A 32,000-square-foot Lego Discovery Center will open in Springfield Town Center in summer 2023, the company announced today. News that Lego was bringing a facility to Springfield first came out in February. The discovery center will offer an interactive experience to play, explore and create with various activities and workshops for children and their families.
ArtsFairfax brings professional artists to community with expanded residency program
ArtsFairfax, the county’s designated arts agency, is expanding its artist residency program for 2022-2023 throughout the county. Through a $55,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the residency program will place performing and visual artists at county parks, libraries, schools, community centers, and affordable housing complexes. “Everything...
Four-story Dunn Loring Elementary School gets edge over shorter design option
Community members who attended a public meeting on the future elementary school in Dunn Loring last week appeared to favor replacing the existing administrative center at 2334 Gallows Road with a four-story building. Samaha Associates, an engineering firm contracted by Fairfax County Public Schools, presented two primary design options for...
Burke Lake marina closed and water lowered to address beach erosion
Burke Lake’s marina is being closed for a number of months, and the lake will be lowered by two feet to help stabilize the beach area and improve drainage. The $1.5 million project aims to stabilize the beach area as well as add “armoring” — the use of physical structures to prevent further coastal erosion — to a large portion of the shoreline. Drainage will also be improved around the existing boathouse and restroom buildings.
Menswear company that appeared on ‘Shark Tank’ opens limited-time store at Tysons Galleria
Fresh off a successful appearance on the reality TV show “Shark Tank,” a Bethesda-based men’s fashion start-up will open its first physical store at Tysons Galleria this weekend. The Collars & Co. pop-up will launch Sunday (Nov. 20) on the mall’s first floor in front of Saks...
