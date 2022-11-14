ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Denson out as Charleston Southern University’s head football coach

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Autry Denson, Jr. is out as head football coach at Charleston Southern University, the university tells News 2.

CSU athletics director Jeff Barber said Monday Denson’s contract would not be renewed.

“I want to thank Coach Denson for his great service and effort to both Charleston Southern University and Buccaneer football over the past four years,” Barber said. “We all wish him and his family nothing but the very best moving forward.”

Charleston Southern University athletics said Denson compiled a 14-22 record and an 11-11 mark in Big South play during his four seasons with the Buccaneers.

“The Bucs had 15 players named to the Big South All-Conference teams over his four seasons leading the program, including two-time All-American Shaundre Mims earning the honor from two different publications following the 2021 campaign,” CSU said.

Denson was named head football coach in January 2019, becoming the fifth head coach in the program’s history.

According to CSU Athletics, Denson came to the Buccaneers after four seasons as the running backs coach at Notre Dame.

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately. Assistant Coach/Defensive Coordinator Zane Vance will take on the role of Interim Head Coach during the search.

