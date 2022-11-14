ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Man climbing power tower in north Houston rescued

Houston - Houston police officers, mental health counselors, and Houston fire officials were able to talk a man down from a power tower Thursday. A 30-year-old man was seen climbing a 60-foot transmission tower. Rescue officials were dispatched to the area of E. Hardy Road and Parker Road in North...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

46th Annual McDonald's All-American games coming to Houston on March 28, 2023

Houston - The 46th annual McDonald's All-American Games are coming to Houston in 2023. The games will be played at the Toyota Center on March 28. The McDonald's All-American game consists of 48 elite girls and boys high school basketball players showcasing their talents on a national stage. Houston's long...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole

HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Shooting on Buffalo Speedway in Houston leaves 1 dead

Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of an apartment complex. The shooting was reported around 11:05 a.m. in the 9900 block of Buffalo Speedway. Police say one person was killed in the shooting in the parking lot of the complex. Authorities were investigating in a grassy area next to the lot.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston approves additional $4.7 million for Shepherd, Durham drives reconstruction to fix failing water lines

A rendering shows an updated streetscape envisioned with the reconstruction of Shepherd and Durham drives inside the Loop. (Courtesy Memorial Heights TIRZ) At a Nov. 16 meeting, Houston City Council approved an additional $4.7 million toward a reconstruction project along Shepherd and Durham drives in the Heights to cover the redesign and rerouting of failing water and wastewater lines.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 shot to death outside gas station on Bissonnet St in Houston

HOUSTON - The suspect fled on foot after shooting two people to death outside of a gas station in southwest Houston, police say. The shooting was reported in the 11500 block of Bissonnet Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. Police say several people had been hanging out around the side of...
HOUSTON, TX

