Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
Related
fox26houston.com
Man climbing power tower in north Houston rescued
Houston - Houston police officers, mental health counselors, and Houston fire officials were able to talk a man down from a power tower Thursday. A 30-year-old man was seen climbing a 60-foot transmission tower. Rescue officials were dispatched to the area of E. Hardy Road and Parker Road in North...
fox26houston.com
46th Annual McDonald's All-American games coming to Houston on March 28, 2023
Houston - The 46th annual McDonald's All-American Games are coming to Houston in 2023. The games will be played at the Toyota Center on March 28. The McDonald's All-American game consists of 48 elite girls and boys high school basketball players showcasing their talents on a national stage. Houston's long...
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
fox26houston.com
Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole
HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
fox26houston.com
Couple rebuilds homes to revitalize north Houston neighborhood
A couple is taking a new approach to revitalizing a north Houston neighborhood by replacing two run-down old homes with new ones specifically designed to be Airbnbs. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan gives us a look inside.
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
fox26houston.com
Downtown Houston to light up for the holidays
Downtown Houston is being transformed into a holiday headquarters. Here's when and where you can see the lights.
fox26houston.com
Houston DEA hosts fentanyl summit, families speak about their tragic experiences
HOUSTON - Ryan Garcia, a 17-year-old from Austin who loved football, passed away before he could get his driver's license. He died from fentanyl poisoning on February 11. "One pill. He made a mistake," says his mother Rebecca Benavides. "I don't want anybody else to go through what I'm going through."
Man missing after night out in Houston seen on video stumbling near Heights bars
HOUSTON — Passing out flyers with his name and picture in a busy Heights neighborhood, the family of Delano Burkes, 26, continues searching. It's been nearly five days after they said he went missing early Sunday morning. He was last seen on surveillance around 1 a.m. “We don’t know...
Astros players get new jewelry from Trae Tha Truth for winning World Series
HOUSTON — Rapper and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth and celebrity jeweler Iceman Nick are adding to the Houston Astros' jewelry collection!. The duo presented some of the players, including World Series MVP Jeremy Peña, custom diamond pendants with the throwback Astros shooting star logo. About 60 of the...
Resident outside of Houston won $1 million off of Powerball lottery ticket
There may not be much to cheer for as the Houston Texans aren't having the best football season in 2022 but there is some room for celebration just outside of Houston due to a massive lottery win.
HPD investigating the fatal stabbing of a mother on her birthday in W. Houston
The woman was found with multiple wounds on her body, but HPD originally said that she died of "natural causes."
fox26houston.com
Shooting on Buffalo Speedway in Houston leaves 1 dead
Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of an apartment complex. The shooting was reported around 11:05 a.m. in the 9900 block of Buffalo Speedway. Police say one person was killed in the shooting in the parking lot of the complex. Authorities were investigating in a grassy area next to the lot.
Meet the heroic Houston firefighter blazing a trail in this year's smoke show pinup calendar
Tara Grace, a 19-year veteran assigned to Station 42 near the Ship Channel, was for the first time mixed in with the expected shirtless, greased-up beefcake guys in the calendar.
Texas high school football playoffs: Houston-area games to watch this week
Several teams from the Houston area have the potential to make a state title run.
Born at 25 weeks, weighing 1 pound, Houston girl set to celebrate her quinceañera
HOUSTON — It was the royal treatment for Genesis Tamez’s 15th birthday. Her family calls this milestone a miracle. To celebrate, she had everything from a limo, hair, makeup, and yes, even a custom dress. The Make-A-Wish Foundation made sure her family had everything they needed for her quinceañera.
Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge
He was 25 years old, police say.
Kidnapping suspect shot by Pearland PD officer during chase in southeast Houston, HPD says
A tip led Pearland police to a man with four open felonies in southeast Houston. The suspect ran from officers while showing a handgun before being shot, according to HPD.
Houston approves additional $4.7 million for Shepherd, Durham drives reconstruction to fix failing water lines
A rendering shows an updated streetscape envisioned with the reconstruction of Shepherd and Durham drives inside the Loop. (Courtesy Memorial Heights TIRZ) At a Nov. 16 meeting, Houston City Council approved an additional $4.7 million toward a reconstruction project along Shepherd and Durham drives in the Heights to cover the redesign and rerouting of failing water and wastewater lines.
fox26houston.com
2 shot to death outside gas station on Bissonnet St in Houston
HOUSTON - The suspect fled on foot after shooting two people to death outside of a gas station in southwest Houston, police say. The shooting was reported in the 11500 block of Bissonnet Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. Police say several people had been hanging out around the side of...
Comments / 0