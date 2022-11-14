Read full article on original website
Related
America’s new governors and mayors: This is your Day One climate to-do list
The next eight years represent a critical window to prevent catastrophic climate impacts, and climate change will serve as the defining issue for officials across the country, including governors and mayors. Climate is not a stand-alone social issue amid a long list of concerns; it represents the biggest economic opportunity...
Attorney General Garland names special counsel to investigate Trump on Mar-a-Lago documents, Jan. 6
Attorney General Merrick Garland has chosen a special counsel to examine the criminal investigation into sensitive information allegedly held at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
The COVID variants dominating this fall mean ‘we’re still in the Omicron era’
It's relatively good news for everyone except the immunocompromised.
Formula Fig Launches in the U.S.
TORONTO — Ever since its launch in Vancouver in 2019, the experiential skin bar known as Formula Fig has been shaking up the industry, democratizing the way ordinary consumers can access affordable, tech-led skin-rejuvenation procedures and treatments that were once primarily accessible only by the affluent. “Everyone on Planet Earth has skin. That’s why we are great believers in accessibility, affordability and in modernizing the way facial treatments are delivered to as many people as possible,” said JJ Walsh, who along with Anita Chan created the service-meets-retail concept whose goal is to deliver results-driven medical aesthetics with in an elevated environment.More...
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end...
Comments / 0