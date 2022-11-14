Read full article on original website
Take a Turkey to Work Day
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Care and Share is hosting the Take a Turkey to Work Day event today Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. this evening. Participating King Soopers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will have drop-offs for people to donate a frozen turkey to Care and Share. Some workplaces are hosting events […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs fast-food employee robbed in drive-thru
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating two armed robberies that happened in quick succession Tuesday night. An employee at a fast-food restaurant in the 2700 block of South Academy was working the drive-thru at 8 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up with the driver holding a gun. The suspect aimed the weapon at the victim and demanded money.
KRDO
As winter weather moves in, one Pueblo ministry opens its doors to people in need
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the winter weather and colder temperatures across Southern Colorado, the Mayor of Pueblo issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter. Now, several places of worship have opened their doors to people in need. The City of Pueblo passed an ordinance in October that made...
KKTV
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
FOX21News.com
Order a Holiday Edition Big Yellow Box at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit!
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Allow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to handle the cooking this holiday. They offer a variety of ways to feed everyone at the dinner table this season and a box destined to satisfy any group gathering! Owner and Operator Bob Rusnak join the Loving Living Local crew sharing how they are making the holidays more effortless than ever.
KKTV
Reported incident of bullying leads to ‘secured perimeter’ status for Colorado Springs school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Reports of a “possible threat” were under investigation at a Colorado Springs school on Thursday. A letter from the interim principal at Vista Ridge High School states her school was placed on secured perimeter status at about 9:45 in the morning. Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News there were reports a student was bullied by other students at the end of Wednesday.
KKTV
MISSING: Mystery still surrounds disappearance of a Colorado Springs mother
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Years after a Colorado Springs mother went missing, police are reaching out to the public for help with the missing person case. On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department shared a photo of Edith Bernice Lehnerz. She was 38 went she was reported missing in 1995 on Nov. 16. Police say family members reported her missing after she didn’t make it to a friend’s house.
Should horseback riders 'scoop the poop'? The answer is obvious
CSFD on scene of traffic crash with trapped parties
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash with trapped parties Thursday morning on Nov. 17. CSFD says the crash occurred on Austin Bluffs Parkway and Brenner Place. Multiple fire units are on scene. The public is asked to use alternate routes. CSFD says one patient with […]
coloradosprings.com
Mrs. Colorado Springs uses title, young-onset Alzheimer's diagnosis to spread awareness about dementia
A decade ago, Joanna Fix didn’t think twice about her morning routine. She’d wake up, take her dog for a walk, make breakfast, get ready for work and drive to the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., where she was a psychology professor. In her free time she did psychological testing for local law enforcement. Life was good. Easy. Until it fell apart.
Traffic crash in Pueblo becomes fatal
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man hit by a car while trying to get into a moving vehicle has died from his injuries. According to Pueblo Police Department, on Thursday, Nov. 10 at around 4 p.m. officers were on a proactive policing call in the area of East 4th Street and Glendale Avenue. Officers attempted to […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs Deploys 20 Snow Plows During Storm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Public Works Division will deploy 20 snowplows tonight to keep roads clear. It is what they call a “partial call out” meaning just under half of the city’s fleet and drivers will be deployed. “We’re anticipating it’s going to...
Festival of Lights parade and celebration on Dec. 3
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 39th Annual Festival of Lights Parade is back in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 3 and will bring a crowd of more than 40,000 to watch the parade down Tejon Street. Prior to the parade, which is slated to begin at 5:50 p.m., the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum […]
KJCT8
Pueblo man dies in single vehicle crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 C and Wago Drive in Pueblo, Colorado. The vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old man from Pueblo, Colorado. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The man died on scene as a result from his injuries.
springsmag.com
Your Guide to Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving — Dine-In or Takeout
Celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends is a time-honored tradition. But sometimes, cooking an entire Thanksgiving feast from scratch just isn’t possible. Whether you’re short on time, short on energy, or short on oven space, there are plenty of great restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day or offering takeout ahead of time.
KKTV
Vista Ridge High School placed under short security status following reported bullying incident
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A short security status has been lifted at a Colorado Springs high school, and operations are back to normal. Vista Ridge High School in District 49 went on a secured perimeter status for 45 minutes Thursday morning while school resource officers and district security staff investigated a rumored threat.
KKTV
Burglary suspect sought in Fountain
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A burglary is under investigation in Fountain and police are asking for the public’s help. On Thursday, the Fountain Police Department shared photos of a suspect and suspect vehicle in connection to a burglary that happened on Oct. 28 along Bandley Drive. The neighborhood is near I-25 and Mesa Ridge Parkway.
El Paso County DHS experiencing backlog on SNAP – food stamp – recertifications
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The number of people needing food assistance in El Paso County and across Colorado continues to increase. According to the Colorado Department of Human Services, between 2019 and 2022, the caseload in El Paso County increased by 22%. Now, El Paso County DHS says it's experiencing a backlog in distributing The post El Paso County DHS experiencing backlog on SNAP – food stamp – recertifications appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
Kinship Landing’s Fall Social with Fjällräven!
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Turning strangers into friends is the mission behind one local hotel. Kinship Landing and Fjällräven are hosting a fall social to help you find people who want to get out and adventure with you! CEO and co-founder Bobby Mikulas is sharing more about this first-ever collaboration.
KKTV
WATCH: Wildlife experts outline what to do if you encounter wild animals
