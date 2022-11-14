A decade ago, Joanna Fix didn’t think twice about her morning routine. She’d wake up, take her dog for a walk, make breakfast, get ready for work and drive to the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., where she was a psychology professor. In her free time she did psychological testing for local law enforcement. Life was good. Easy. Until it fell apart.

