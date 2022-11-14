Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Barrier Island Bagels
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, along with ribbon cutting sponsor ACE Hardware, held a ribbon cutting on November 3 for Barrier Island Bagels, located at 4716 N. Croatan Hwy. in Kitty Hawk. Richard Hess, immediate past chairman of the chamber board and Realtor at Sun Realty, congratulated business owners...
big945.com
Island Farm to host ‘Christmas on the North End’ this December
On December 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, Island Farm will host “Christmas on the North End,” an event focused on historic holiday traditions in the early days on the Outer Banks. On the first Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in December, costumed interpreters at Island Farm will share how Roanoke Island families celebrated the Christmas holiday in the mid-1800s. The homeplace will be decorated and lit by candlelight, while Farm interpreters demonstrate traditional mid-19th century traditions of food, celebration, and holiday craft. Guests will be able to visit with St. Nicholas, enjoy fresh cider, sugar cookies, a bonfire, and musket firing! Additional activities will include candle making, ornament crafting, and grapevine wreath making. Mark your calendar for Island Farm’s last event of the year, to commemorate the holiday season in warmth and celebration.
obxtoday.com
‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’ event set for December 10 at College of the Albemarle – Elizabeth City
College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to join Visit Elizabeth City to host a “Cocoa Crawl” event at COA – Elizabeth City’s Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail. The event will be held on December 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to noon and is free and open to the public.
School board member dies days after he’s elected in NC. ‘Great asset to our community’
The school-board elect, who was a dad, will “live on in the lives of thousands of children,” one person said.
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
Virginia Beach residents give input for Something In The Water 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The anticipation is high for the next Something In The Water Festival. Tuesday night, Virginia Beach city leaders heard from the public on what they believe the festival should look like. Several residents showed up to Virginia Beach City Hall to voice their support and...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
STIHL to Invest $49M to Expand Manufacturing Facility in Virginia Beach
The City of Virginia Beach is pleased to announce that STIHL plans to invest $49 million to expand its chain saw guide bar manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach. The expansion will add 26,000 square feet of space to an existing building, totaling 86,000 square feet upon completion. The project is also expected to create 15 new jobs with an average annual wage of $60,000 to $100,000.
outerbanksvoice.com
Basnight ‘consistently rose to the top at every step’
New Dare Supt. contract runs through 2026, starts at $190K. Longtime educator Steve Basnight takes the helm of Dare County Schools as its new superintendent beginning Dec. 1, nearly six months after the sudden resignation of John Farrelly and the subsequent appointment of Steve Blackstock as interim superintendent. Basnight will...
big945.com
Leeward Renewable Energy begins construction of Oak Trail solar project in Currituck
Leeward Renewable Energy (“LRE” or “Company”) has announced that construction has commenced on its Oak Trail Solar facility near Moyock, North Carolina. LRE will sell the 100 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generated at Oak Trail Solar to Verizon Communications under a long-term power purchase agreement.
outerbanksvoice.com
Lunch-To-Go Fundraiser for OBX Room in the Inn
Enjoy Lunch to Go and support OBX Room In The Inn, Dare County’s Faith Based Homeless Shelter Program. Sunday, December 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Man elected to a North Carolina board of education dies
A man recently elected to serve on the Currituck County Board of Education has died.
big945.com
Ark Church to host community drive-thru food giveaway on Sunday
In partnership with nonprofit organization Convoy of Hope, Ark Church of Nags Head has announced that they will be hosting a community drive-thru food giveaway on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. An entire tractor trailer of non-perishable foods will be offered to those in need as a gift...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Public weighs in on proposed Nags Head housing development
The Woda Cooper housing project continued to be a hot topic of conversation at the November 2 Nags Head commissioners meeting. Though town officials implemented a temporary moratorium on building in the general commercial district starting October 19 so they could take time to conduct a detailed review of the town’s zoning map and its consistency with the town’s comprehensive land use plan, community members and other interested parties are taking this time to make their positions known to commissioners.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare school board bids farewell to three members, greets new superintendent
On Nov. 9, 2022, Dare County’s Board of Education witnessed Steve Basnight sworn in as the new Superintendent of Dare County Schools and bade farewell to departing board members. Basnight was sworn in as superintendent of Dare County Schools by newly reelected Clerk of Superior Court Dean Tolson. Holding...
big945.com
Town of Manteo announces upcoming Christmas activities, events
Tradition, sparkle, laughter, and joy all wrapped up with holiday spirit. There is something so very special about Christmas in Manteo! It is a time of festivities, celebrating community, and Christmas cheer!. Kicking off the holiday season and keeping with tradition, the Town Christmas tree will shine ever so bright...
outerbanksvoice.com
Brrrr! Freeze Warning in effect tonight for region
The Weather Service notes that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
shop-eat-surf.com
What’s Selling at 17th Street Surf Shop
SES visits the flagship Virginia Beach store to talk to President Tyler Brown about business trends, what brands and categories are working, and how 17th is handling future orders given industry inventory levels. This article is available to our Executive Edition members. Click here to login or click here to...
outerbanksvoice.com
Bettye Lou Murphy of Elizabeth City, November 14
Bettye Lou Wood Murphy, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC went to be with her heavenly father on November 14th, 2022. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 27th, 1934 to the late Guy Morgan Wood and Lou Williams Wood, she was the widow of Edward H. Murphy who preceded her in death after fifty-seven years of marriage. Mrs. Murphy was a life-time member of Corinth Baptist Church where she taught the Golden Circle Sunday school class. She attended mission trips to Thailand, West Virginia, and New York and never missed the opportunity to share God’s love with those she met.
Coast Guard rescues stranded crew sailing from Hampton to Antigua
They rescued them from a disabled sailboat Tuesday approximately 218 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
