Helluva Way to Wake Up Cont. 3X
Thanks to Frank for sending above from Eckington. It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
“Fires were purposefully set”
Thanks to G. for sending from the Palisades. Ed. Note: Last year DC Fire and EMS has warned about hot cars and Councilmember Allen warned of arson in Hill East. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Chris for sending from Dupont. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. BikeDC, Events, Rock Creek Conservancy, Rock Creek Park. Celebrate Beach Drive with Rock Creek Conservancy...
Notes from your Neighbors – Dogs Only!!!
(This is not a bird bath!!) Feathered friends, there’s a puddle down the street”
“Annual Downtown Holiday Market Returns To F Street” Today!
“The nationally acclaimed Downtown Holiday Market, presented by DowntownDC Business Improvement District (BID and Diverse Markets Management, returns to the nation’s capital for its 18th year starting Friday, November 18 through Friday, December 23. On opening day, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser will be kicking off the market during the opening ceremony welcome beginning at 12PM. The spacious, open-air market will take place in the eclectic arts and entertainment corridor in Penn Quarter, filling up two entire blocks of F Street NW, from 7th to 9th Streets, NW–steps away from the buzzing Capital One Arena and Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.
Volunteer Opportunities?
Looking for volunteer opportunities in the district for about 10 people. We are a college alumni group and are striking out in our outreach to organizations. Thanks for any leads!”. Downtown, Restaurants. Will Philotimo and Nicholas Stefanelli’s Greek Wine + Cocktail Bar, Kaimaki, Reopen?. Prince Of Petworth Today at...
“The Museum of Illusions Washington DC Officially Opens on December 13th”
“Tickets for the The Museum of Illusions Washington DC (925 H Street NW) are now available to purchase, starting at $23.95, for entry to be one of the first to experience the new and exciting museum, the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally. As the newest addition to CityCenterDC, the Museum of Illusions Washington DC (MOIDC) offers a totally original, educational and instagrammable experience to visitors of all ages. The interactive exhibits are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the museum’s grand opening on December 13, 2022. The museum’s unique hands-on experience is designed to include illusionistic rooms, optical illusions and a playroom with didactic games and puzzles, with all exhibits on science, mathematics and psychology, allowing visitors to learn about vision, perception, and the human brain through attractive and fun exhibits.
“wondering if you heard anything about this closure?”
I was wondering if you heard anything about the MassageLuXe Spa closure. I’m a member and they didn’t tell me so I don’t even know when this happened. I have unused credits and have know idea if/how I’ll get refunded. There is no contact information and it’s a franchise so there’s no corporate contact either.”
“there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace”
Tonight (Tues.) there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace, which could have been prevented, and could have ended in tragedy. There’s been a long abandoned and condemned house; for several weeks a squatter has taken up residence. Many calls and messages have been sent to local leaders and authorities over weeks and months. They’ve known about it, even so much to come out and inadequately board up doors to prevent entry several times.
Missed Connection – “the United morning flight on November 12 from Dulles to San Diego”
Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. You sat in the aisle row next to me on the United morning flight on November 12 from Dulles to San Diego and asked me if I was attending the neuroscience conference to which I replied and said I was not but then proceeded to joke around with you about how frustrated the flight attendants were by the number of posters on board and how half the passengers were neuroscientists. You were writing a paper on.
Today’s Rental was chosen for the roof deck and views, obviously
This rental is located at 3200 16th Street, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,795 / 560ft2 – Fitness Center, Elevator, BBQ Area (3200 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC) Welcome to Majestic, a stunning apartment community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans fit to accommodate your lifestyle. Our apartments come with updated kitchens and bathrooms, large walk-in closets, and designer lighting. Our location is conveniently situated within close proximity to all that the Mount Pleasant area has to offer, including shops, restaurants, and Metro. Schedule an in-person visit now to learn more about making this special property your next home!
Random Reader Rant and/or Revel
You can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you may have. But please no personal attacks and no need to correct people’s grammar. This is a place to vent and/or celebrate things about daily life in D.C.
WMATA unveils some prototypes fare gates “to reduce fare evasion”
“We’re continuing to look at ways to reduce fare evasion. The image shows a prototype customers will see at Fort Totten.”. “Here is another prototype shown that will be at Fort Totten to help reduce fare evasion.”. Also of note:. “We also have a new screen inside Columbia Heights....
Shots Fired in Brightwood Park last night
“At approximately 1:40 AM on November 17, 2022, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 700 block of Jefferson Street, NW for the report of sounds of gunshots. Officers discovered a crime scene with three shell casings. No injuries or property damage were reported. If you have any information regarding...
Now Back to our regularly scheduled Notes from your Neighbors: It’s, almost, always about parking vol. 1,004
“Residents mad that someone with a valid Residential Parking Permit is using the permit. Three printed pieces of paper on this car saying the same thing.”
