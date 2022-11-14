Read full article on original website
Leo A. Klueh, Jr., 76, Huntingburg
Leo A. Klueh Jr., 76, of Huntingburg, passed away at 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Brookside Village in Jasper. He was born June 8, 1946, in Huntingburg, to Leo Sr. and Margaret (Blume) Klueh. Leo was united in marriage to Velma A. Baer. Leo was a member of...
Evelyn A. Schwoeppe, 87, Ferdinand
Evelyn A. Schwoeppe, 87, of Ferdinand, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Evelyn was born July 10, 1935, in Ferdinand to Edward and Lauretta (Welp) Bolte. She married Richard Schwoeppe on November 7, 1953, in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. He preceded...
Janet L. Jones, 59, Jasper
Janet L. Jones, 59, of Jasper, passed away at 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at home. Janet was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on January 1, 1963, to William T. And G. Fern (Burris) Osgatharp. She was a pharmaceutical technician for Walgreens. She was a member of Vincent Christian...
Marvin L. Schnell, 57, Dubois
Marvin L. Schnell, 57, of Dubois, passed away at 2:52 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Marvin was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 27, 1965, to Cyril and Mary (Barton) Schnell. Marvin was retired. He enjoyed sports and family.
Pat Koch to receive 2022 Sachem Award
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will honor community leader and originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Patricia (Pat) Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state’s highest honor. A ceremony to celebrate the honor will be conducted at Will Koch Family Auditorium at Heritage Hills High School on Friday, Dec. 2.
Dr. Andreas Hennig joining Memorial Surgical Associates
Andreas Hennig, D.O., MBA, was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Hennig is a general surgeon who will be joining Marcus Kurucz, M.D., Joanne Leibe, D.O., M.P.H., Megan Stevenson, M.D., and Charles Tollett, Jr., M.D. at Memorial Surgical Associates. Dr. Hennig...
Jasper Christmas decorating contest open
Jasper residents who enjoy decorating their homes in celebration of the Christmas season can enter the annual Jasper Christmas Decorating contest sponsored by the Jasper Chamber of Commerce and Jasper Jaycees. The contest is open to all residents of Jasper and those living within one mile of the city limits....
RSV on the Rise: Signs to watch for and tips for prevention
Currently across the country, there is an increase in the numbers of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases. This has shown to also be leading to increased numbers of hospitalizations. The same is true at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. RSV is a respiratory virus that affects...
Northeast Dubois schools receive Purple Star Schools designation
Northeast Dubois Elementary, Intermediate and Junior/Senior High schools were included in the 21 newly-designated Purple Star Schools by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). Corporations can apply to receive the designation. The Northeast School Corporation Board approved the application at the request of Superintendent Dr. Tara Rasche. Schools receiving the...
Change in local Dubois County Republican Party leadership announced
The Dubois County Republican Party announced mid-term changes in its party leadership. County Republican Chair Kitty Merkley recently announced her resignation and was replaced by vice-chair Bob Duncan by a majority vote at a County Committee caucus on Saturday, November 12. Operating under the authority of state party rules and state code, Duncan named Amy Kippenbrock as vice-chair.
Recycle your old Christmas Lights again this year
Last season, Dubois County residents recycled more than half a ton of old Christmas lights, and the Dubois County Solid Waste District is asking residents to recycle, rather than throw away, old strings of Christmas lights again this year. From Friday, November 18 to Friday, January 13, Dubois County residents...
Forest Service releases Draft Environmental Assessment on Buffalo Springs project
Public Invited to Comment on Buffalo Springs Restoration Project. The Forest Service has released a draft environmental assessment for the Buffalo Springs Restoration Project, located on the Hoosier National Forest (Forest) in Orange and Crawford counties. This document was created in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), an...
