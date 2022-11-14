Read full article on original website
Barton County voter turnout remained high in general election
Another successful election is in the books for the Barton County Clerk's office. Results from last Tuesday's general election remain unofficial until the Barton County Commission canvasses the votes Wednesday morning. Clerk Bev Schmeidler said voting was slightly higher than in the August primary. "We really kind of expected it...
Pawnee Co. EMS hosting training scenario Saturday
The Pawnee County EMS will be hosting a scenario-based training event around the community of Larned on Saturday, Nov. 19 form 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Citizens will see increased ambulance activity during this time and maybe even an ambulance near a church, public park or a neighbor's house. Pawnee...
Kirkham Michael selected to do Barton bridge inspections in March
The I-35 bridge collapse in Minneapolis in 2007 turned the government's attention to bridge health. A crack found in a major bridge over the Mississippi River near Memphis in 2021 did not help matters. Wednesday morning, Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman got approval from the commission to move forward with 372 bridge inspections slated for March 2023.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/17)
BOOKED: James Raab on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, No Drug Tax Stamp, Improper Signal, and No Proof of Insurance, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Steven Merica on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Shirley Burrow on Barton County...
Great Bend hospital partnering with community to determine health needs
To help create a heathier, stronger community, The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus is partnering with area nonprofits, health departments, schools and insurance providers to determine current health needs. The Great Bend community is encouraged to participate in open meetings to help develop an improvement plan. “This...
United Way of Central Kansas receives $1,000 grant from Wheatland Electric
Wheatland Electric Cooperative, Inc. announced today that its Sharing Success Fund, managed by the Scott Community Foundation, has awarded a $1,000 grant to the United Way of Central Kansas (UWCK). UWCK does work in the fields of health, education, and financial stability – three core tenets that are the building...
🎤City Edition: City Clerk Shafer & Attorney Glendenning
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Shafer and City Attorney Allen Glendenning that aired Nov. 16, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Kansas cities dealing with higher water and sewer plant costs
The price you pay for water and sewer could be going up as many cities across Kansas say it is getting more expensive for them to operate the plants.
USD 428 examines relationship between assessment scores and graduation
Many industries are moving towards data. Education is no exception. At Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent John Popp reviewed state assessment scores from across the state. The results come from the Class of 2019, but are from tests administered in 2017 when those students were sophomores in high school. Popp said the chart illustrates how students in the lower half of performance scores are still primed to succeed.
Cop Shop (11/17)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/17) At 9:19 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at W. K-4 Highway & US 281 Highway in Hoisington. At 11:32 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 1100 block of NW 40 Avenue in Hoisington. Non-Injury Accident.
Meeting on Hays high, middle school rebranding is Tuesday
Hays USD 489 has set a community input meeting to discuss its rebranding process. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the 12th Street Auditorium. The rebranding is being done ahead of several bond projects, including the construction of a new high school and renovation of the current high school into a new middle school.
Entering design phase for Great Bend’s Heizer Park improvements
A goal to make improvements to Great Bend’s Heizer Park was publicly announced in 2020 by city officials. To get things moving, the Great Bend Recreation Commission Board Monday approved a cost sharing agreement with the city to have a master plan designed. A survey from two years ago,...
Hutchinson farmer among winners in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest
While triple-digit yields may have seemed impossible during this year’s drought, Kansas wheat producers exemplified how the right combination of genetics, management and luck pay off with the winning entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. National and state winners were recently released by the National Wheat Foundation, which has organized the competition for the past seven years.
Great Bend High School removing weighted status from several classes
The race for class valedictorian and salutatorian may get a little trickier for Great Bend High School students. At Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting, GBHS Principal Tim Friess gave a first read of proposed changes to the 2023-24 Program of Studies, which will be voted on next month. Friess explained why several weighted classes would no longer be weighted.
Community groups making impact in Coloring Book and Crayon Drive
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Coloring books and crayons have been a popular item on store shelves in the Great Bend area the past few months. That’s because area groups are stepping up to bolster the Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club’s Coloring Book and Crayon Drive, which began last September and ends at the end of this month.
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Dreaming of snow days
There are two kinds of people in the world: people who hate snow and those of us who love it. If you think I am crazy, consider I grew up in Wisconsin. In my world, snow means picturesque landscapes coated in white, the fun of sledding, tubing, downhill skiing and snowmobile rides, and if you are lucky — a snow day.
KWCH.com
Semi flips, catches fire after collision with train in Russell County
RUSSELL, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a train crash in Russell County. Trooper Tod Hileman with the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed to 12 News that a semi hauling gas and diesel failed to yield to the train at the intersection of Old Hwy 40 and 181st St. It happened around 3:20 p.m.
adastraradio.com
Health Coaching Now Offered at McPherson Center for Health
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson Center for Health announces a new service through the Hess Fitness Center. The facility now offers individual health coaching. Krysti Bergcamp, fitness assistant at the center for over 4 years, has recently earned a Certification in Health Coaching through the American Council of Exercise (ACE), a nationally recognized program that properly credentials exercise and health professionals. According to ACE, a health coach plays a crucial role in the fight against chronic, inactivity-related diseases.
Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash
LINCOLN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, Mexico, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 26th Road. The driver lost control of the Nissan....
Multiple pets die in Kansas house fire
RENO COUNTY— Multiple pets died in a Kansas house fire on Tuesday in Reno County. Just before 7p.m., crews responded to the fire in a home at 10006 North Plum, according to a media release. There was fire in the kitchen that extended into the entire attic space. Fire...
