Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Pawnee Co. EMS hosting training scenario Saturday

The Pawnee County EMS will be hosting a scenario-based training event around the community of Larned on Saturday, Nov. 19 form 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Citizens will see increased ambulance activity during this time and maybe even an ambulance near a church, public park or a neighbor's house. Pawnee...
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/17)

BOOKED: James Raab on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, No Drug Tax Stamp, Improper Signal, and No Proof of Insurance, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Steven Merica on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Shirley Burrow on Barton County...
Great Bend Post

USD 428 examines relationship between assessment scores and graduation

Many industries are moving towards data. Education is no exception. At Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent John Popp reviewed state assessment scores from across the state. The results come from the Class of 2019, but are from tests administered in 2017 when those students were sophomores in high school. Popp said the chart illustrates how students in the lower half of performance scores are still primed to succeed.
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (11/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/17) At 9:19 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at W. K-4 Highway & US 281 Highway in Hoisington. At 11:32 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 1100 block of NW 40 Avenue in Hoisington. Non-Injury Accident.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Meeting on Hays high, middle school rebranding is Tuesday

Hays USD 489 has set a community input meeting to discuss its rebranding process. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the 12th Street Auditorium. The rebranding is being done ahead of several bond projects, including the construction of a new high school and renovation of the current high school into a new middle school.
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson farmer among winners in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest

While triple-digit yields may have seemed impossible during this year’s drought, Kansas wheat producers exemplified how the right combination of genetics, management and luck pay off with the winning entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. National and state winners were recently released by the National Wheat Foundation, which has organized the competition for the past seven years.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend High School removing weighted status from several classes

The race for class valedictorian and salutatorian may get a little trickier for Great Bend High School students. At Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting, GBHS Principal Tim Friess gave a first read of proposed changes to the 2023-24 Program of Studies, which will be voted on next month. Friess explained why several weighted classes would no longer be weighted.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Community groups making impact in Coloring Book and Crayon Drive

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Coloring books and crayons have been a popular item on store shelves in the Great Bend area the past few months. That’s because area groups are stepping up to bolster the Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club’s Coloring Book and Crayon Drive, which began last September and ends at the end of this month.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Dreaming of snow days

There are two kinds of people in the world: people who hate snow and those of us who love it. If you think I am crazy, consider I grew up in Wisconsin. In my world, snow means picturesque landscapes coated in white, the fun of sledding, tubing, downhill skiing and snowmobile rides, and if you are lucky — a snow day.
PRATT COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Health Coaching Now Offered at McPherson Center for Health

MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson Center for Health announces a new service through the Hess Fitness Center. The facility now offers individual health coaching. Krysti Bergcamp, fitness assistant at the center for over 4 years, has recently earned a Certification in Health Coaching through the American Council of Exercise (ACE), a nationally recognized program that properly credentials exercise and health professionals. According to ACE, a health coach plays a crucial role in the fight against chronic, inactivity-related diseases.
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash

LINCOLN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, Mexico, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 26th Road. The driver lost control of the Nissan....
LINCOLN COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Multiple pets die in Kansas house fire

RENO COUNTY— Multiple pets died in a Kansas house fire on Tuesday in Reno County. Just before 7p.m., crews responded to the fire in a home at 10006 North Plum, according to a media release. There was fire in the kitchen that extended into the entire attic space. Fire...
RENO COUNTY, KS
