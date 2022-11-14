ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House brings steaks, barbecue to Grapevine

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening in Grapevine on Nov. 21, according to Manager Rick Cashen. The restaurant is located at 700 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Hoffbrau offers steaks, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and more in a casual environment. Family-owned and -operated since 1978, Hoffbrau has locations across Texas in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury and Haltom City, according to its website. 817-527-6119. https://hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson

The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

7 Dallas-Fort Worth Bars And Restaurants That Closed In Fall 2022

Since the beginning of 2022, Dallas-Fort Worth has lost several bars and restaurants, including both long-standing businesses and potential new ventures. Several of the closures were brought on by rising operational costs and financial difficulties. The ones that have already closed this fall are listed below:. Cow Tipping Creamery. Location:...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fatburger brings burgers, fries and shakes to Plano

The Plano Fatburger location will offer free Original Fatburgers to the first 100 customers on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Fatburger) Fatburger opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 14, according to a spokesperson for the company. As part of its grand opening event, the restaurant will be giving a free Original Fatburger to the first 100 customers on Dec. 1, and free fries with any purchase for the entire day. Fatburger is located at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300.
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt.com

Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings

Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Miami-based Mister O1 is known for its star-shaped pizzas. (Courtesy of Mister O1) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a Miami-based pizza restaurant, an Australian cafe in Bishop Arts, and an upscale cocktail lounge in Frisco. To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
DALLAS, TX
tcu360.com

Want to shop local? A roundup of Fort Worth’s best boutiques

If you’re looking for Fort Worth boutiques to explore on your next shopping spree, these local stores have everything game day fits to special event attire. THREE is located at 3460 Blue Bonnet Circle. The boutique has a variety of unique and trendy clothing and accessories at an affordable price.
FORT WORTH, TX
A Guide To Collin County’s Holiday Lights

Don’t let the holidays overwhelm you this year. Take a look at Local Profile’s roadmap of the best lights in Collin County and don’t miss amazing photo ops at magical holiday wonderlands near you. Stay tuned for updates and new additions. Light Shows. Holiday at the Arboretum.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

