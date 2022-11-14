Read full article on original website
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House brings steaks, barbecue to Grapevine
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening in Grapevine on Nov. 21, according to Manager Rick Cashen. The restaurant is located at 700 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Hoffbrau offers steaks, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and more in a casual environment. Family-owned and -operated since 1978, Hoffbrau has locations across Texas in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury and Haltom City, according to its website. 817-527-6119. https://hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson
The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
H-E-B holds groundbreaking for location in Alliance area of Fort Worth
H-E-B executives and city of Fort Worth executives took part in the groundbreaking of the H-E-B Alliance store on Nov. 16 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Juan-Carlos Rück, executive vice president of the H-E-B northwest food and drug division, has taken part in quite a few groundbreaking ceremonies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in recent years.
theeastcountygazette.com
7 Dallas-Fort Worth Bars And Restaurants That Closed In Fall 2022
Since the beginning of 2022, Dallas-Fort Worth has lost several bars and restaurants, including both long-standing businesses and potential new ventures. Several of the closures were brought on by rising operational costs and financial difficulties. The ones that have already closed this fall are listed below:. Cow Tipping Creamery. Location:...
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
Fatburger brings burgers, fries and shakes to Plano
The Plano Fatburger location will offer free Original Fatburgers to the first 100 customers on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Fatburger) Fatburger opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 14, according to a spokesperson for the company. As part of its grand opening event, the restaurant will be giving a free Original Fatburger to the first 100 customers on Dec. 1, and free fries with any purchase for the entire day. Fatburger is located at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300.
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Learn to dance salsa, jog through nature, be wowed by a local art exhibit, sing along to your favorite Britney songs and have fun, all in one weekend in Collin County. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. Hike & Jog at Big Bluestem Trail. When:...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
CandysDirt.com
Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings
Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
Construction for Resia apartment complex in Fort Worth delayed
Resia is planning to construct a 470-unit apartment complex in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Courtesy Resia) The construction of a planned multifamily development in Fort Worth has been pushed back due to design changes. Resia, headquartered in Miami, Florida, plans to construct a $45 million apartment complex at...
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Miami-based Mister O1 is known for its star-shaped pizzas. (Courtesy of Mister O1) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a Miami-based pizza restaurant, an Australian cafe in Bishop Arts, and an upscale cocktail lounge in Frisco. To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
Your Guide To Christmas Trees And Menorah Lighting Ceremonies in Collin County
Sure, North Texas is big in its holiday light shows and parks, but tree-lighting ceremonies deserve their own category. Take a look at all the Christmas tree and menorah lighting ceremonies happening near you this holiday season and take the kids for photos with Santa and special shows. Stay tuned...
tcu360.com
Want to shop local? A roundup of Fort Worth’s best boutiques
If you’re looking for Fort Worth boutiques to explore on your next shopping spree, these local stores have everything game day fits to special event attire. THREE is located at 3460 Blue Bonnet Circle. The boutique has a variety of unique and trendy clothing and accessories at an affordable price.
Christmas at the Anatole is coming back to Dallas: Here’s what to expect this year
North Texas holiday staple Christmas at the Anatole is making a comeback this week, running from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24.
This Fort Worth speakeasy is hidden behind an inconspicuous bodega
So, speakeasies are not really a secret anymore. In fact, this new bar concept is all the rage these days.
North Texas Wants to Know: Why are we so obsessed with H-E-B?
Two H-E-B openings in Collin County this fall drew crowds who waited outside for hours to be among the first inside. The stores marked the grocer’s long-anticipated arrival in Dallas-Fort Worth. But what’s with all the hype around a grocery store?
A Guide To Collin County’s Holiday Lights
Don’t let the holidays overwhelm you this year. Take a look at Local Profile’s roadmap of the best lights in Collin County and don’t miss amazing photo ops at magical holiday wonderlands near you. Stay tuned for updates and new additions. Light Shows. Holiday at the Arboretum.
WATCH: Check out North Texas eatery Fish City Grill’s delicious crab legs
Right now we are on what they call a seafood diet, we see food and we eat it, especially when it's coming from Fish City Grill.
Local Profile
